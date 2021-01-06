The following recent incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to.
•A Winder man and Jefferson woman were arrested on drug charges after the man was stopped around 1 a.m. Jan. 1 after the man was stopped on Clover Drive for failure to maintain his lane. Methamphetamine, heroin and suspected suboxone were found during a search.
•A Dacula man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol around 3:30 a.m. Jan. 1 after he was stopped on 6th Avenue for failing to maintain his lane and failing to stop at a stop sign.
•An Auburn man was arrested on a Barrow County warrant on Jan. 1 after police received a tip that he was staying at his mother’s residence and providing methamphetamine to his 14-year-old niece.
•An Auburn woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant Jan. 2 following a report of a dispute at an Appalachee Church Road residence.
•An Auburn man was arrested on an outstanding warrant Jan. 2 following a report of a domestic dispute at a Glen Terrace residence.
•A man at a Kilcrease Road residence reported that someone had run their vehicle off the roadway around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 3 and damaged his grass and Christmas decorations in his yard.
•An Auburn man was arrested for driving without a license Jan. 4 following a traffic stop on Mount Moriah Road due to a GCIC check of the vehicle determining the owner’s license was expired.
•A Bethlehem woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Auburn for failure to appear when she was located at the Carl BP gas station on Dec. 28.
•A Lawrenceville man was arrested for driving with a suspended license and excessive speeding around 9 a.m. Dec. 28 after he was stopped in the area of County Line-Auburn Road and 4th Avenue for driving 60 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.
•A Dacula woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 31 following a traffic stop on Kilcrease Road for failure to maintain her lane.
