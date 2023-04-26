The owner of a local restaurant reported to police that after passing out paychecks to employees, one told him she couldn’t find hers after her shift.

The victim told the owner that when she received her check she tore off the bottom portion and placed it in a drawer on the hostess' stand. When she returned to get it out of the drawer it was missing.

