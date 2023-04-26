The owner of a local restaurant reported to police that after passing out paychecks to employees, one told him she couldn’t find hers after her shift.
The victim told the owner that when she received her check she tore off the bottom portion and placed it in a drawer on the hostess' stand. When she returned to get it out of the drawer it was missing.
The owner looked into the matter and discovered the stolen check had been signed and electronically deposited into another employee’s account.
The suspect, Alicia Delaney, 18, of Auburn, told the owner she didn’t know how another employee’s check was deposited in her account and that she only deposited her own check. The missing check was for $569.28.
After investigation, on April 12, Delaney was arrested at her residence for forgery-4th degree (felony) and theft by taking.
OTHER INCIDENTS
The following are other incidents recently reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office:
• DUI-alcohol; improper lane change; consumption/open container April 15 at Carl Bethlehem Rd./Clarence Edwards Rd., Bethlehem, where an accident with injuries occurred after a man ran off the roadway and the left rear tire of his vehicle was wrapped around a guard wire for a utility pole.
• Battery-Family Violence April 10 at 1340 Jefferson Hwy., Winder, where a man and his juvenile son were in a physical altercation on the side of the road.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) April 21 at 233 East Broad St., Winder, where an inmate transport occurred involving a wanted person out of Barrow County involved in a dispute that occurred in July 2022 involving a group of 8-10 individuals trying to stop the owner of a car recovery company from repossessing another woman’s car.
• DUI-drugs; reckless driving improper lane change April 13 at Christmas Ave./University Pkwy., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Obstruction of hindering persons making emergency phone calls; simple battery-Family Violence April 16 at 644 Appalachee Ridge Rd., Auburn, where a man was physical with his wife during a domestic dispute and she left their home on foot.
• Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; DUI-multiple substances; reckless driving; improper lane change April 10 at Dee Kennedy Rd./Fleeman Rd., Hoschton, where an accident with injuries occurred after a man ran off the roadway and up an embankment before stopping in a ditch.
• Theft by deception April 10 at 303 Hillside Ct. NW, Winder, where a man reported he was scammed while purchasing some power tools on an online shopping platform.
• Failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provide false information April 14, where a man was taken into custody in Madison County and transported to Barrow County Detention. Center.
• Loitering and prowling; possession of methamphetamine April 17 at 916 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a man and woman were seen emerging from the dumpster area behind a closed business at Barrow Crossing.
• Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects; public drunk; possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender probationer; trafficking cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies April 11 at 1158 Carl Bethlehem Rd., Winder, where a store clerk wanted a suspicious man trespassed from the premises.
• Theft by shoplifting April 15 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a man attempted to steal merchandise from Walmart by concealing items under other items as he scanned them at self-checkout.
• Battery-Family Violence; criminal trespass (Family Violence) – damage of $500 or les April 13 at 1164. Peppers Rd., Auburn, where a woman became incensed when she found her former daughter-in-law in bed with her male companion living at her home and punched her in the face.
• DUI-alcohol; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area April 14 at 1408 Hwy. 124, Auburn, where police were called about a dispute at a convenience store and found an intoxicated man slumped over the center console behind the wheel of a parked vehicle that was still on.
• Simple battery-Family Valence¬¬¬; criminal trespass (Family Violence)-damage of $500 or less April 16 at 950 Haymon Dr., where a mother and her son were in an argument over a Tupperware bowl.
• Criminal trespass March 14 at 752 Christmas Ave., Bethlehem, where a man entered a store he’s been barred from.
• Harassing communications April 11 at 544 Carl Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem, where a woman reported her ex-husband was constantly calling her despite having a protective order against him.
• Theft by conviction; theft by receiving April 12 at 649 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem, where a stolen rental vehicle was reported
• DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; improper stopping on roadway April 13 at Hwy. 124/Hwy. 211 NW, Braselton, where an intoxicated man was found asleep on the side of the road with a flat tire.
• Terroristic threats; simple battery April 14 at 349 Pinecrest Rd., Auburn, where a woman told a man she was going to kill him while in close proximity to him with a weapon.
• Reckless driving; improper passing in no passing zone April 18 at Atlanta Hwy. NW/Etheridge Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; probation violation; possession and use of drug related objects; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; tag light required April 12 at W Athens St./Betts St., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted
• Driving while license suspended; probation violation April 9 at Loganville Hwy/ Turtle Creek Dr., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; failure to obey stop sign April 13 at Bill Rutledge Rd./Ed Hogan Rd., Winder, where a man ran a stop sign and struck a ditch in the front yard of a residence.
• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor; permitting unlicensed person to drive April 16 at Gainesville Hwy./ Rockwell Church Rd. NW, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted and a 15-year-old girl with no license was driving for a 25-year old man she met on social media who told her he was only 18. The man attempted to flee from police on foot but was unsuccessful.
• Driving while license suspended or revoked; no insurance; expired license plate; failure to register vehicle or trailer; brake lights required April 16 at 839 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted
• Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; possession and use of drug related objects; no insurance; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area April 13 at University Pkwy. /Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted
• Possession of methamphetamine; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; drugs to be kept in original container; possession and use of drug related objects; headlights not working properly; Hands-Free Georgia Act; driving while license suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.