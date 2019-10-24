Incidents reported recently to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office include:
•A deputy was patrolling on Dillard Heights Drive because some vehicles had been entered and found a pickup truck with the door cracked open. Nothing appeared to be missing. Some video at another address on the street showed two men about 3:15 a.m. Oct. 15. Twelve other cases were listed as “associated.” In one case, an insurance card, debit card, Georgia driver’s license, purse and wallet were stolen. The purse was recovered. In another instance, two vehicles were entered and items were taken. A Kel-Tec US PF9 gun was taken along with a book bag and text books. All the items were found in a wooded area.
•Juveniles reported a man was following them on Stream Side Court and Bismarck Circle.
•A man said a Husqvarna zero-turn lawn mower was taken out of a shop he has at a vacant house on Patrick Mill Road.
•A woman said Adderall pills were missing from a prescription bottle she had. She said she had gotten a 90-day supply Sept. 15 and noticed Oct. 12 she had only 10 pills in the bottle.
•A Winder man was arrested for disorderly conduct after a dispute about his pay at a local business. The man also was given a notice of prohibited entry at the business.
•A couple on Creekwood Road said Oct. 17 the boyfriend of the man’s aunt had harassed them through phone calls and text message. The man and woman said they had told him not to contact them, but he did. The sheriff’s office also reported a call Oct. 16 about the same man and same problem.
•A Winder man was charged with speeding and driving without a valid license after a traffic stop on Atlanta Highway. A deputy said the man was driving 70 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone.
•A Winder woman was arrested for shoplifting at Walmart after an employee said she saw the woman scanning one item for two at least three times.
•An Auburn woman was charge with contempt of state court after she was reported to be around her children in violation of a court order. The charge involved two calls. First, sheriff’s employees said the woman could be around the children and later changed that to being around them only when escorted by law enforcement officers.
•A man and woman on East Wright Street said a smart screen TV was stolen from their house. The man said entry was made through the bedroom window and the TV was taken from the living room.
•A man on East Broad Street said two checks were mailed to Jackson EMC and an insurance company. He said the checks were cashed Sept. 3, but Oct. 14 he got a bank statement and the checks had been “altered” and were marked “pay to the order” and signed Tyler Chick, who he said he does not know.
•A woman on Cliffside Drive, Bethlehem, said a Bersa .380 caliber handgun was taken from her Jeep Compass.
•A student at Winder-Barrow High School told a school resource officer someone had taken $15 from his blue jeans during second period gym class.
•A homeless man was arrested asleep in his car in a church parking lot. He was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, which he told a deputy was under the driver’s seat.
•A woman on Dooley Town Road, Statham, said the father of her child showed up unexpectedly and left after a short time before calling her from a local restaurant. She said the man has beaten her and threatened her several months ago.
•An Auburn man was charged with three violations after a traffic stop on Atlanta Highway. He was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving on a suspended license and taillight lenses required. A bottle of synthetic urine was found in the driver’s side door and marijuana was found in a plastic bag.
•A man on Biscoe Mill Road, Bethlehem, said he found three tools missing that he had left outside. He said a Skil saw, Husky LED light and Ozark Trail LED light were gone.
•A Winder man was charged with reckless driving and disorderly conduct after a man drove into a business parking lot at a high speed and was “yelling and waving his arms.” An officer had seen the man’s Jeep after a “BOLO” warning that it was traveling 90 mph and someone was “throwing things out of the vehicle.”
•A Bethlehem man was charged with driving on a suspended license and speeding after a traffic stop on Matthews School Road in a school speed zone.
•A dispute between neighbors on Carson Trail began when one man’s wife left him and he began calling the other wife for advice.
•A man on Barber Creek Road said the back panel that included the third brake light from his wife’s van was stolen.
•A man on Locust Drive said a Ford F-350 was stolen after it broke down near the area of Hog Mountain and Smith Mill roads. He said the pickup was worth about $18,500.
•A woman who said she had lived on Choctaw Ridge said a wedding ring set, worth about $1,700, and a bottle with Trazadone were taken during a move to Brunswick.
•A Walmart employee said a man stole several items in a buggy full of groceries.
•A Winder man was charged with criminal trespass-family violence and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers after a domestic dispute and he threatened to kill himself. The man broke a TV in the house. He told deputies he only made the suicide threats to see how his wife and his mother would react.
•Three people, a man and two women, were arrested for criminal trespass after a woman on Manger Avenue complained about a man on her property. Her son described the vehicle and its occupants that was on the property. The man said he was looking for his dogs on the property.
•A man was charged with DUI-alcohol-less safe and failure to maintain a lane after an accident near Bankhead Highway and Pearl-Pentecost Road. The man’s pickup was in the ditch.
•A teenager who was 17 was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and furnishing alcoholic beverages to a person below the legal age after a mother reported her daughter, who was the 17-year-old, was drunk and at a neighbor's house.
•A man was charged with DUI-under age 21 and failure to maintain a lane after he was found unconscious in his vehicle in a ditch at the intersection of Punkin Junction and Carson Wages roads.
•A woman was arrested for hit-and-run, no insurance and failure to maintain a lane after a two-car accident was reported on Highway 316, just east of Craft Road. The woman left the scene but was stopped by an Oconee County deputy later and arrested. The other car's driver said his Toyota was hit on the driver’s side and the car that hit him then swerved between his car and a vehicle in front of him.
•A deputy said he saw two vehicles traveling fast on Highway 316 and followed. The top speed, the deputy said he measured, was 99 miles per hour near Hog Mountain Road. The deputy stopped the car following the other vehicle and charged the woman driver with reckless driving and speeding.
•An Auburn man was charged with driving without a valid license and failure to yield on Kilcrease Road and a two-car wreck occurred. The man said he fell asleep and the wreck was his fault.
•A man and a woman were arrested after a call about two people trying to enter a Farmington Hills apartment. The two were stopped in the area. The woman was charged with obstruction and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and the man was held on a warrant from Gwinnett County. The woman who was a passenger “was observed messing with the center console area.” Officers found a grinder and a mason jar with marijuana in the center console. The woman also had a bag of marijuana in her pants.
•A deputy said a man who lived in Farmington Way Apartments said a woman told him her husband held a knife to her throat. The man said that was false but he got a voicemail threatening him. The two were at the same apartment where two people were arrested about the same time.
•A woman walking on Jericho Road said a man had been hitting her. She said he had hit her about five times while they were in a car. The man said the two were arguing about him cheating on the woman. The man was charged with simple battery-family violence.
•A man said another man and he had a dispute at work. Afterwards, he said he felt threatened by the other man, who he said began to threaten his life and his family.
•A man on Cronic Town Road in Auburn said someone had entered a truck he kept for use by his sons. He said the ignition switch had been damaged and the key would not work.
•A man on Manger Avenue said video showed some chickens on his property were killed by dogs without collars. He said the chicken coop also was damaged.
•A woman on Tom Miller Road in Winder said someone entered a Durango in her drive and took a laptop bag. She said the bag contained a charging cord, electronic signature pad, an Apple iPhone and two credit cards. The credit cards had been attempted to be used at a local drug store and gas station in Auburn, but were declined because they had not been used for a long time.
•A Brookhaven man was charged with driving without a valid license and knowingly driving a vehicle with a suspended registration after a traffic stop on Highway 316.
•A man said a trailer was stolen from a construction site in “The Glenn” subdivision on Pleasant Hill Church Road. He said other machines on the property “seemed to have been searched for keys.”
•A woman on Lois Lane said her rear window “crumbled” into the car when she shut the driver’s door. She said she had not noticed a problem before the shut the door.
•A Winder man was arrested on six charges after a traffic stop near the intersection of Deer Run Trail and Atlanta Highway. He was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, violation of brake light standards and held on an outstanding warrant. The man appeared to be trying to swallow something and a deputy threatened to tase him near his throat. The man spit two baggies out. A deputy said he continued to “give his arms” to another deputy for handcuffing.
•Two men were charged after a traffic stop on Highway 316 near Hog Mountain Road. One was charged with DUI-under 21, speeding, underage consumption of alcohol and having a fraudulent driver’s license. The other is charged with underage consumption of alcohol and having a fraudulent driver’s license.
•A Winder man was charged with three violations after he was found unconscious in a car parked in the lot of a local business. He was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•A Statham man was charged with speeding in a construction zone, going 109 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone, after a traffic stop on Highway 316.
•A Winder woman said a bank account was opened in her name and closed the same day. She said she received a check from the bank’s auto pay account made out to someone she did not know and at an address she did not know.
•An Athens mann was charged with DUI-alcohol-less safe and following too closely after an accident on Highway 316 at the intersection of Kilcrease Road. The man ran into a vehicle in front of him.
•A deputy found a stolen shotgun that was pawned locally. It was taken into evidence and a warrant for theft by deception was taken against the man who pawned it.
•A man was charged with simple battery-family violence after his wife said he came to the house and “attacked” her. She said he had been “cheating” on her for “quite some time.” She said she deposited money to pay bills and he threatened her.
•A Winder woman was arrested on three violations after a traffic stop on Hal Jackson Road. She was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and violation of the window tint law.
•A lottery ticket, cash and a CBD box of gummy bears were taken from a local gas station.
•Deputies found a Ryobi saw and 28 blades near a local car business. Twenty catalytic converters were recovered outside a cut fence at the business.
•A Bethlehem woman was charged with shoplifting after a Walmart employee said she saw her fail to scan items at the checkout area. She also was given a notice of prohibited entry to the store.
•A woman said she left her trailer with a local business to have “a bunch of work done” and it have never been done. She said she made a deposit of $16,300 for the work and left the trailer for six weeks. She said she was taking the trailer.
•A man on Hancock Bridge Road said he found a hole in the storm window of a bedroom that he thinks was caused by a bullet. He said between 10 p.m. and midnight Oct. 7 he heard shooting. An officer said he believed the hole was the result of “negligence and unintentional.”
•A man on Justin Drive said someone was using his debit card. He said his bank balance was lower than it should be. At least four purchases have been made at RaceTrac convenience stores at Norcross, Sugar Hill and Jefferson. The purchases total a bit more than $390.
•A Flowery Branch woman was arrested on two charges after a “Be On The Lookout” warning for her car on University Parkway. She was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and operating an unregistered vehicle. The “BOLO” for her was that she was speeding, driving recklessly and had a blank license plate.
•A woman on Ventura Street in Statham said her ex-boyfriend damaged her Urban Classic 150 scooter. She said the headlight and taillight were broken and the rear bumper was hanging off.
