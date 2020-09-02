The following recent incidents were among those the Winder Police Department responded to.
•A man at an Embassy Drive residence reported that someone had entered his vehicle and stolen a pair of lighters sometime between Aug. 21-23.
•A woman at an Embassy Drive residence reported that someone entered her vehicle sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 22 and taken her wallet, several credit cards, an engraved golden wedding band and $80 in cash.
•Police arrested Timothy Lamar Floyd, 46, of Winder, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects and no insurance following a traffic stop for a non-operating tag light in the area of McDonald’s on North Broad Street on Aug. 26.
•A woman reported that someone had entered her car and stolen her wallet containing $140 in cash, debit cards and her driver’s license while she was getting her hair done at a salon on East Broad Street on Aug. 26.
•Police arrested Jason Lynn Johnson, 19, of Winder on charges of reckless driving after he was observed “laying drag” and traveling at a high rate of speed out of the Holly Hill Mall parking lot onto West Athens Street.
•An employee of Friends restaurant on Exchange Boulevard in Bethlehem reported that someone had broken into her car and stolen a bag of snacks while she was at work on Aug. 25.
•A Winder woman reported that someone had been attempting to use her identity for fraudulent purposes. She received a letter from the Rhode Island Department of Labor inquiring for more information on a request she had supposedly made for pandemic unemployment assistance.
•Police arrested Matthew W. Barnette, 31, of Bethlehem, on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Barrow County following a traffic stop for insufficient use of turn signals in the area of East May and East Athens streets. The officer was alerted to the warrant after noticing a late tag on the vehicle.
•Police arrested Christy Rochelle Peek, 45, of Winder, for driving in violation of a limited permit following a traffic stop for a non-functioning tag light on North Broad Street on Aug. 24.
•Police arrested Michael Potts, 36, of Winder, on an outstanding arrest warrant following a reported dispute at a Howard Circle residence.
•A man at a North Center Street residence reported a truck had been stolen from his driveway overnight between Aug. 22-23.
•Police arrested Dashionn Graham, 26, of West Berlin, N.J., on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, knowingly driving a vehicle with suspended a registration, and driving without a valid license after he was stopped for going straight through a right-turn-only intersection at North Beulah and West May streets on Aug. 23.
•Police arrested Vanessa Lynn Sanders, 41, of Social Circle, for public drunkenness and disturbing the peace following an incident at the Fort Yargo State Park where she was reported to be shouting profanities during an argument in the campground area on Aug. 22.
•Three teenagers were cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana after they were found smoking in a men’s restroom at Victor Lord Park on Aug. 22. The car they were in was found parked at the park after hours.
•Police arrested Carlos Rashun Tillman, 43, of Winder, following a domestic incident at a Lighthouse Drive residence.
•A man at a Bellview Street residence reported Aug. 21 that a bicycle had been stolen from his carport on Aug. 4. He said he had just become aware of the theft. Video surveillance showed a young, black male — wearing a light-colored, hooded sweatshirt with light-colored exercise shorts and light-colored “Crocs” shoes with socks — grabbing the bicycle, looking into the camera and rolling the bicycle out of view toward the street.
•Arrest warrants were issued for Marcus Carlos Gutierrez, 41, of Winder on charges of battery – family violence and simple battery – family violence following a dispute in the parking lot of a restaurant on Exchange Circle in Bethlehem. Gutierrez fled the scene prior to police arriving.
•Police arrested Hunter Jackson Stinchcomb, 20, of Winder, on charges of aggravated assault and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) following a domestic incident at a Green Street residence on Aug. 21.
•An employee at a construction site on Humphrey Drive reported electronics were stolen from the on-site office on Aug. 21.
•An employee at the Turtle Creek Villas pool house reported a lock box at the entrance/exit gate was open and its contents, including electronic entrance keys to the pool house, were missing. Two lamps from inside the pool house were also missing.
•Residents at a Fairview Court residence reported that the residence had been burglarized and a gaming console and controllers had been stolen on Aug. 20.
