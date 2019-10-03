Incidents reported recently to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office include:
•A man on Cotton Creek Lane, Winder, said someone entered his pickup truck between 9 p.m. Sept. 23 and 9 a.m. Sept. 24 and stole his Georgia park pass and Fiskers Bill Hook. He said a tactical Tailor bag with medical supplies was taken from the truck and thrown into a ditch on a property line.
•A woman on Rosewood Circled, Winder, said a Ford Expedition was entered and contents from the center console were scattered while it was in the drive. Nothing appeared to have been taken.
•Employees of a Loganville Highway business said a man took a Sour Patch Kids pack of candy without paying for it.
•An employee at a Christmas Avenue business said a woman stole a bag of Combos and three Red Bull energy drinks after a credit card was declined for payment.
•A man on Walton Drive said a utility trailer was taken from beside his house.
•A woman on Reynolds Court in Statham said her driver’s license and Social Security card were taken from her wallet while she was sleeping between midnight and 6 p.m. Sept. 26. At about 18 minutes to 1 a.m. Sept. 27, she told Statham police chief Allan Johnston an Infinity Diamond, worth about $400, was missing.
•A man said a batwing Bush Hog mower was taken from a field that belongs to his father. He said he last saw the mower two to three weeks ago. He said the mower was worth about $6,000. He also said a lock box that had keys to the gate was stolen from one of the gates into the property.
•A man said he was driving on Highway 211 when his employer’s van was hit on the windshield. The windshield was “heavily damaged” and needed to be replaced, a deputy said. The man said he had a large smudge and water drops on the windshield after it was hit.
•An employee of the Barrow County Water Department said a water meter was pulled at a Queens Drive house and water went to the house without being metered.
•An employee of a Gifton Thomas Road business said three people came into the store. Two of the people distracted the employee and a customer and the third person took a storage container out without paying for any items.
•A man with a business on Than Skinner Road said vehicles were moved on two nights. He said a Chrysler Town and Country car had about $3,000 worth of damage to it. Nothing appeared to be missing.
•Two men, the driver and a passenger, were arrested after a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 211 and Barrow Park Drive. The driver was charged with driving on a suspended license and an expired license plate and the passenger was held on a Barrow County warrant.
•A woman on Cronic Town Road said she was told her cell phone had been transferred to TracFone from Verizon. She said she did not try to transfer the number or authorize its transfer.
•A man was arrested for driving without a valid license and not having a required tag light after a traffic stop on Carl-Bethlehem Road.
•Two men were arrested at a Ravenwood Drive house in Barrow County. One was held on a Walton County warrant and the other was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. The two were sitting in front of the house, smoking the marijuana.
•A woman said a Dodge Neon that was inoperable was taken from a Rockwell Church Road house in July. She said she did not go back for it until Sept. 24. The owner of the house said the vehicle was taken about two days after she left.
•A woman on Barrow Park Drive said she saw that her husband had “hacked” into three of her five Google accounts by Sept. 17. She said he locked her out of one of the accounts. She also said he could track her movements.
•A school resource officer at Winder-Barrow High School said $87 was stolen from his wallet inside a book bag and laying on the bleachers inside the boys’ locker room.
•A man on Fletcher Drive, Winder, said he received two packages from Amazon that he did not order. It was delivered under his name, but the man said he did not have an Amazon account.
•A man on Bowman Mill Road, Winder, said a Ford Ranger pickup, worth about $6,500, which was for sale in his front yard, was stolen Sept. 22.
•An Atlanta man was charged with three violations after a traffic stop on Highway 316. He was charged with failure to maintain a lane, DUI-multiple substances and possession of a schedule I controlled substance. After he was taken to the jail, three THC “infused” gummy edible candies were found in his pants pocket.
•A Bethlehem woman said her cell phone quit working and when she called, she was told someone cancelled the account and transferred it to another company. She said a credit card of hers also was used for three transactions, totaling $1,400 and a woman was able to get $295 from her PayPal account.
•A Statham woman said her American Express card was used to attempt to make a purchase but was declined. She said two purchases were made on her MasterCard at a RaceTrac in Alpharetta.
•A Lawrenceville man was charged with three violations after a traffic stop at the intersection of Loganville Highway and Matthews School Road. He was charged with failure to maintain a lane, DUI-alcohol-less safe and open container violation.
•A Hoschton man was charged with failure to maintain a lane and DUI-alcohol after an accident near the intersection of Highway 211 and Dunahoo Road, Winder. The man admitted to a deputy that he had “several alcoholic drinks.”
•A Statham man was charged with three violations after he was stopped for speeding in a construction zone on Highway 316. He was charged with DUI-drugs and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, in addition to speeding. He was charged with going 78 miles per hour in the 55-mph construction zone.
•The school resource officer at Apalachee High School said a boy complained that his vehicle was vandalized. The officer said video showed two boys “making their way” to the truck. The truck’s hood was drawn upon and damaged.
•A woman on Matthews School Road said her cousin threatened to kill her, which the cousin denied.
