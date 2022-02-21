The following incidents were among those that the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to:
•simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) on Blueberry Ln., Winder, where a domestic disturbance was reported and a woman advised her daughter got bit by her Pitbull.
•theft by taking at Carl BP, Atlanta Hwy., Auburn, where a woman reported receiving a message via Cash App from a “Jrock Rackz” saying he would give her lost/stolen wallet back for $10.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive, reckless driving, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle on Patrick Mill Rd. SW at Burson Maddox Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted on the driver of a vehicle that a BOLO (Be On the LookOut) had been placed on.
•theft by shoplifting at Walmart, Atlanta Hwy. NW, Winder, where a female had attempted to leave the store with $120 in merchandise she had not paid for.
•speeding and driving without a valid driver’s license on University Pkwy. at Bethlehem Rd., Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by shoplifting at Walmart, Atlanta Hwy. NW, Winder, where a female had attempted to leave the store with $68 in merchandise she had not paid for.
•disorderly conduct and public drunkenness at Marathon Lucky-Lotto Gas Station, Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder, where an employee reported a drunk person was trying to start fights.
•improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, striking a fixed object and failure to report an accident with injury, death or damage on Boss Hardy Rd., Auburn, where a hit and run was reported where a driver drove through a fence and then abandoned the vehicle.
•driving without a valid driver’s license on Atlanta Hwy. SE at Bethlehem Rd., Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession and use of drug-related objects at a Lynn Rd., Bethlehem, residence, where a warrant was served.
•DUI - alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive, reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid driver’s license, headlight requirements and consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle on Huckleberry Ln., Winder, where a driver was stopped after he was observed driving on the wrong side of the roadway.
•DUI - alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive, reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and failure to obey a traffic control device on Patrick Mill Rd. SW at Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•DUI - alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive, reckless driving and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane on Giles Rd. at Ridgecrest Dr., Winder, where a single-vehicle traffic accident was reported.
•possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and crossing guard line of correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs at the Barrow County Detention Center, Barrow Park Dr., Winder, where a female had in her possession five small rectangle baggies containing a while crystal-like substance.
•battery – FVA at a Meadowview Dr., Winder, residence, where a domestic disturbance was reported where a woman reported a dispute between her friend/co-worker and her friend’s mother.
•DUI – drugs, reckless driving and improper lane change on Atlanta Hwy. SE, Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident, DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive, reckless driving, aggressive driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and driving on the wrong side of the road on Hwy. 211 NE, Statham, where a woman reported her daughter’s boyfriend and run off the side of the roadway and struck a driveway culvert, destroying his truck, as he was tailgating her daughter’s vehicle.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on West Athens St., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•interference with government property at Red Rabbit, Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a man in rear seat of a patrol vehicle cause $500 in damage to the rear-view camera.
•simple battery – FVA at a Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem, residence, where a domestic disturbance was reported between several family members.
•aggravated cruelty to animals and criminal damage to property at a Lamar Giles Rd., Winder, residence, where a man reported he had shot a Pitbull dog and the dog was on his front porch.
•theft by shoplifting at Walmart, Atlanta Hwy. NW, Winder, where a woman had reportedly attempted to leave the store with over $136 in merchandise she had not paid for.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive, reckless driving and speeding 97/55 in a construction zone on University Pkwy. at Jackson Trail Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•cruelty to children – depravation of necessary sustenance, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects at BP Carl Superette, Atlanta Hwy. NW, Auburn, where children had reportedly been left alone in a vehicle.
•possession of methamphetamine by an inmate at the Barrow County Detention Center, Barrow Park Dr., Winder.
