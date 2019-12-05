Barrow County Emergency Services recently held a promotional testing process for the rank of lieutenant.
From the process, two personnel were promoted to the rank of lieutenant, while 10 more participants qualified for the promotional list, according to the news release.
“We utilized numerous different testing methods in this process to help ensure applicants are qualified for the position,” said Chief Alan Shuman. “This included a written test, as well as different scenarios the applicant may encounter as a lieutenant. From being in charge of an emergency scene to handling a personnel issue, the testing was set up to be as realistic as possible. We also want to thank those professionals from outside the department that came and participated in the scoring of the applicants. This allowed us to make it as unbiased as possible also.”
Steven Rose was promoted to lieutenant and was assigned to B-Shift Station 4. Lt. Rose spent many years in the business world and obtained a Master’s in Business Administration Marketing and a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts Photographic Design. Rose started his firefighting career in 2011 and has worked to improve himself as a firefighter. He also became an Advanced EMT while volunteering and was recognized in 2014 as a Georgia Region 10 EMT of the Year.
He started with Barrow County Emergency Services as a recruit in February 2016 and was recognized for having the top GPA for his class. He continued working on his education and served as Acting Officer when needed. He also serves as part of the public information office. He is also a part of the Leadership Barrow 2019 class, hosted by the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce.
Jason Stanley was also promoted to lieutenant and assigned to A-Shift Station 7. Lt. Stanley started his firefighting career in 1996 with the Atlanta Fire Department and then went to the Gwinnett County Fire Department in 1999. There he worked his way up to lieutenant. He continued working on his education and training, becoming a paramedic in 2004. He also holds an Associate in Applied Science in both Paramedic Technology and in Fire Science.
Stanley came to Barrow County Emergency Services in July 2016. He became well known for his love of training and has taken several new firefighters under his wing and taught them some of the numerous skills they will need as a firefighter. Stanley is also in charge of the department’s Holiday Connection Toy Drive, where the department collects toys for children in Barrow County.
“I am proud of the men and women that stepped up to take this promotional process,” said Shuman. “We had a group of very qualified applicants and it was incredible to see a mixture of older firefighters and newer firefighters working hard to improve themselves and this department. This is one of the reasons I am honored to serve as the chief of Barrow County Emergency Services.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.