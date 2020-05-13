The following incidents were among those recently responded to by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office:
•Three Athens men and a Lula man were arrested following a traffic stop for speeding on University Parkway near Smith Cemetery Road. During the stop, approximately 20 grams of marijuana, a scale, and a gun were found under the front driver’s seat. Another gun was found in the front passenger floorboard area, and two guns and a bag containing approximately 120 grams of marijuana in bags along with multiple scales were found.
•Two Loganville men were arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop just before 3 a.m. April 28 at Monroe Highway and Bethlehem Church Road. Multiple bags of marijuana and a scale were found in the vehicle, and the driver was charged with DUI-drugs (less safe) and failure to maintain a lane. The passenger was initially charged with possession and use of drug-related objects and felony marijuana possession. But while he was being transported to the Barrow County Detention Center, a deputy saw him try to conceal a handgun, which turned out to be reported stolen out of Rockdale County. He also had a prior felony conviction. He was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and the use of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime.
•A smash-and-grab burglary was reported at Exxon on Jefferson Highway, where about 30 cartons of cigarettes were reported missing. The suspect was seen on video surveillance footage wearing a hoodie and pants with a face covering.
•More than 120 packs of cigarettes were reported stolen from Dollar General on Jefferson Highway during a smash-and-grab burglary after hours. Surveillance video showed the suspect first entering the store using a hammer and then going straight to glass case where the packs were, breaking it and taking the packs. The suspect appeared to be a white male wearing a maroon hat, black long sleeve jacket, gray or black plants and black and white shoes, according to the report. The video also showed the suspect wearing a pair of white gloves with orange spots in the inside.
•Two juvenile males who were suspects in an April 22 armed robbery were arrested in the area of Than Skinner and Will Maynard roads.
•An Orlando, Fla., man was for DUI-alcohol (less safe) and an open-container violation after he was found asleep in his vehicle at Applebee’s on Carl-Bethlehem Road in Bethlehem.
•An air-conditioning unit was reported stolen from a house under construction on Arnold Road in Statham.
•A juvenile male was charged with reckless driving and several other violations after he lost control of a car he was driving and hit a power pole at Waterside Circle and Hudson Drive in Bethlehem. The juvenile only had a learner’s permit at the time of the crash. The car belonged to his 18-year-old friend’s father. The 18-year-old was a passenger at the time of the crash.
•A man at an Old Hog Mountain Road, Hoschton, residence reported that plastic containers with electrical connectors in them had been stolen from his basement. The containers were found outside. The man said he had images from a trail camera outside the residence of a female suspect committing the burglary.
•A man reported that while he was waiting on a red light at University Parkway and Loganville Highway, a black Cadillac SUV hit his vehicle and drove off eastbound on University Parkway. The driver was described as an older white male.
•A Bethlehem man was charged with reckless conduct and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation after he was reported to be firing a gun in his attic to scare off someone who wasn’t there.
•As deputies were responding to a report of a fight on Jefferson Street near Wise Court in Statham, a gray Dodge Magnum passenger car driven by a black male was observed with no headlights at the red light on Atlanta Highway. One of the deputies began a pursuit of the vehicle to see if the driver was involved in the fight. A chase ensued with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, but the deputy called off the pursuit near Hog Mountain Road after losing sight of the vehicle near Insurance Auto Auction. The deputy said the vehicle never entered Winder and must have turned off Atlanta Highway. There was no license plate information available.
•A Winder woman was arrested for hit and run, aggressive driving and reckless driving following a case of road rage that led to a traffic accident at Highway 211 and County Line Road Auburn. The woman fled the scene but was eventually pulled over and apprehended by a Braselton police officer.
•Two people from Tennessee — a man and a woman — were arrested following a traffic stop on Christmas Avenue in Bethlehem after a deputy’s check on their vehicle showed it was reported stolen out of Tennessee. The woman said it was her boyfriend’s vehicle and that he let her drive it often. She said they had an argument and she left, asking the other man and another woman to accompany her to “visit relatives.” The two were arrested for theft by receiving stolen property. The female passenger in the car with them was released since she did not have any outstanding warrants and was not believed to have any knowledge of the theft.
•A Winder woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects following a traffic stop in the area of Atlanta Highway and Patrick Mill Road.
•Two employees of a construction company reported that more than $4,000 worth of tools had been stolen from a new home under construction on Beech Creek Circle in Winder.
•An Atlanta woman was arrested for speeding and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop after she was clocked going 96 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone on University Parkway near Jackson Trail Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.