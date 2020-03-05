Incidents reported recently to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office include:
•A security guard at a local car lot said four cars went through an open gate and turned west on Atlanta Highway. Three Dodge Chargers and a Camaro were taken. The four were worth an estimated $105,000.
•A mother and her daughter told a Winder-Barrow High School resource officer that someone stole the girl’s Apple Air pods earbuds and iPhone cell phone out of her book bag during the second-period gym class. The resource officer said it was the fourth theft reported about the same period in the girls’ locker room. On a different call, a school resource officer at WBHS said a student said someone stole $30 from her book bag during the second-period gym class. A third call was about a student who said someone took her cell phone, valued at $750, from her book bag.
•A Lawrenceville woman was cited for aggressive driving and improper stopping on a road after a deputy went to Highway 316 and Kilcrease Road, Auburn, and found the woman in a Honda Accord and a Ford pickup truck stopped in the road about 150 feet from the traffic light. The woman said it was a misunderstanding. She said she thought the truck was trying to race her so she got in front of him. The man said he was going east on Highway 316 when the Accord stopped in front of him.
•A man said he had been “scammed out of” more than $500 by someone claiming to be with the U.S. Department of Transportation. He said he applied for a federal DOT number online and within seconds got a call from a “company claiming to be with a federal part of DOT.” He said he gave the caller his credit card number. A few days later another company called and a person claimed the same thing. He again gave the credit card number.
•A Walmart employee said two people took items to return and got money for them. A Hoschton woman was charged with two counts of theft by deception. The man involved ran from the store.
•A Winder woman was held on warrants from Auburn and Jackson County after deputies found her at a Will Maynard Road house she owns. The woman also was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers after she refused an order from a deputy and resisted arrest.
•A Winder woman said she was “talking” to an “old friend” through Facebook Messenger and gave her personal information. The “friend” later asked her for $500 to activate the card and she knew it was a scam. She later said someone tried to open a credit union account using her information.
•A Winder woman on Mulberry Road said a recent tenant stole three car parts — an exhaust pipe, fender and hood, all for a Honda Civic — when she left.
•Three people were charged with theft by shoplifting at Walmart. An Athens man was charged and given a five-year prohibited entry form after a Walmart employee said he took “unscanned” items worth $73. A Monroe woman was given a lifetime ban from all Walmart stores after she was accused of taking food items. A woman was charged with stealing $338 worth of items from the store.
•A Winder woman said another woman took tools belonging to her husband to sell so she could “get him out of jail” and her husband did not give her permission to sell the tools. The Winder woman said she paid about $3,500 for the tools and gave them to her husband.
•An Auburn woman reported that her ex-boyfriend tried to contact her through email while he has been in the Gwinnett County jail. She said she has “two reports against (him) for harassment.”
•The son of a woman who owns a house on Parker Road, Auburn, said a man who has been arrested for stalking and who has a prohibited entry form from the property had been there twice in one day, at 7:50 and about 10:20 p.m. Feb. 22. The man was charged with aggravated stalking.
•An Auburn man was charged with simple assault-family violence after his wife said her husband put a gun to his head and threatened to shoot and then pointed it at her. However, deputies could not find the gun in the house. The man said the only gun in the house was a small rifle, which appeared to be disabled. The woman said her husband had been drinking.
•An Athens man was charged with driving without a valid license after a traffic stop on Harrison Mill Road, Winder.
•A Winder woman said she paid a bond to get a man released from jail and he stole a variety of items from her, including a Chevrolet Impala and a Forjas Taurus pistol. Also taken were two wallets and a ring.
•An Athens woman said she bought a pre-paid debit card from a store and lost it. She said the card was used nine times between March 6, 2019 and March 15, 2019. Four of the charges were to Amazon.com.
•Three people were arrested on outstanding warrants after a deputy went to a Bentley Circle house about a civil dispute. The homeowner said his tenants had driven a moving truck onto the property and damaged it. Two of the people were held on Walton County warrants and the third for a Barrow County warrant.
•An employee at Tractor Supply in Winder said a man took “a bunch of tools” worth about $308 and left the store without paying for them.
•An Atlanta man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe, driving on a suspended license and an expired license plate after a traffic stop on Highway 316 near the Harry McCarty Road intersection.
•A Winder woman said her daughter locked the front and back doors of a Will Maynard house to keep her in. She said the daughter and her juvenile son went into the woods while a deputy was on the way.
•A Statham man was charged with drug violations after the drugs were found on him when he was searched at the Barrow County jail. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and crossing guard lines at a correctional facility with drugs.
•A Watkinsville woman passed on the shoulder of Christmas Avenue and Highway 316, a deputy said. She was charged with DUI-alcohol-less safe and passing on the shoulder of the road.
•A local business employee said two trailer dollies were stolen from the company’s yard. He said they were worth about $5,000 each.
•An Athens man was charged with battery when an employee of a local business said he was hit with a 2x4 piece of wood. The man who was hit said the other man was upset he “was pulling lumber from the same pile.”
•A Bethlehem woman was arrested for DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain a lane after a traffic stop near the intersection of Horton Street and Lily Drive. A deputy said her Toyota Corolla “began drifting to the right and almost struck the curb” before it was “jerked” back to the left and into the other lane.
•A woman said she argued with her ex-husband about an incident with their daughter. He got a rifle out of his Jeep and pointed it at her, she said. She said the man’s wife pushed him and told him to go in the house.
•A Bethlehem man said he grabbed the passenger door of a truck from which he tried to buy marijuana from a juvenile boy and was dragged. He said he gave the boy $50 but got nothing for it.
•A Bethlehem man on Bentley Circle said he served a tenant an eviction notice and the man threatened him.
•A Bethlehem woman said she tried to open a savings and loan account but was denied. She said she was told two unpaid loans were taken in her name in Las Vegas and California between 2004 and 2006. She said she was 14 then and did not apply for the loans.
•A recreational vehicle with New York plates was found on Queens Drive in Winder. The RV had been stolen in Amherst, New York.
•A man on Williams Road said his girlfriend came to his house twice on Feb. 18. The second time, deputies found her in a tree line in the back yard. She was charged with simple battery-family violence and criminal trespass-family violence. The man said the first time she showed up and “began yelling and screaming,” then tried to leave in her vehicle. He took her keys away. She began kicking the front door and eventually tried to hit him closed fists. She said he was the one who kicked the door and broke it. She said he “routinely abuses her.”
•A Winder man who was in the ditch on Loganville Highway was charged with pedestrian under the influence of alcohol. A deputy said the dispatcher received “numerous calls” about him.
•A Winder man said one of his checks in his vehicle was stolen, filled out and cashed with his authorization. The check was not cashed by the man who stole it, a deputy said.
•A Winder man was charged with DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain a lane after a traffic wreck. He had driven a Maxima into a ditch and could not get it out. The man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for a blood-alcohol test. While there, he ran from police, but he fell after about 15 feet because he was drunk.
