Incidents reported recently to the Winder Police Department include:
•Four people were arrested after a fight on East May Street. An officer said a “very strong odor of alcohol (was) coming from the vehicle and from each person.” Two women and two men were arrested on a total of seven charges. One man was charged with aggravated stalking, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and violation of open-container law. The other man was charged with public drunkenness and an open-container violation. One woman was arrested for second-degree cruelty to children, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and an open-container violation. The second woman was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving under the influence-child endangerment and an open-container violation. The vehicle included the four adults and a juvenile. More alcoholic beverages were found in the back seat and under the front passenger seat.
•A Jefferson man was held on a Braselton warrant and charged with driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop on McElroy Street when an officer said he was speeding and had a dealer’s tag on the car.
•A woman said her husband came to her workplace Oct. 7 because of “trust issues.” She reported the incident Oct. 10. She said her sister saw her husband during the argument, which they had on her phone, and her sister said her husband had a gun with him. The gun was never pointed at anyone and he did not make threats, her sister said. His wife said he “never has the gun out and never cleans it.”
•A Flowery Branch man was held on a Hall County warrant after a traffic stop on North Broad Street.
•A woman at an apartment on Marion Lay Street said she was afraid of her boyfriend. She said he had hurt her as she was texting a woman friend. He hit her in the chest with his elbow after she pulled the phone away from him. She said he also used an open hand to push her head back and took her phone and keys. Her father said her boyfriend had choked her and hit her “on a regular basis.” The man said the two had a “disagreement,” not a fight. He was charged with criminal trespass-family violence and simple battery-family violence.
•A Tifton woman said she was at the intersection of Exchange Boulevard and Highway 81, waiting to make a right turn. She said a semi-truck made a right turn in a left turn only lane and hit her driver's side door.
•A homeless Winder man attending court was held on a warrant for his arrest.
•Juveniles involved in a fight on Fairview Court were separated and told not to speak to one another. One of the boys said the fight started over another’s attempt to buy LSD from one of them.
•A woman who was a passenger in a car at a traffic stop was held on warrants from Winder and Gwinnett County.
•A Roswell man was charged with DUI-multiple substances and an expired license plate after a check of his license showed it to be suspended. His wife was charged with an open container violation.
•A Winder man was charged with driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
•A Lawrenceville man who was a passenger in a vehicle stopped was held on warrants from Gwinnett County and Atlanta. He also was charged with giving a false name to a law enforcement officer.
•A woman on Marion Lay Street was charged with disorderly conduct during a domestic argument. She “repeatedly addressed myself and fellow officers in derogatory manners and used excessive obscenities.” She told officers her grandmother, with whom she lives, locked the doors and would not allow her inside.
•An Auburn woman was charged with driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop on West May Street.
•An officer stopped a Ford Escape that had a “BOLO” against it for a hit-and-run in Braselton. A Monroe man was charged with driving on a suspended license, an open container violation and taillights/lenses required.
•Three people were arrested after a domestic argument on Turtle Creek Drive, Winder. Two women and a man were charged. The argument was about the younger woman and her relationship with the man. Her mother said she did not approve of the relationship. The mother was charged with simple battery-family violence. The daughter was charged with simple battery and the man was charged with battery.
•A Winder man was charged with aggravated assault, battery and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana after a domestic argument on Oceanliner Drive. A woman said she was visiting her ex-boyfriend and he choked her, tore off three cosmetically attached fingernails and threatened her. The man’s mother got between them, allowing the woman to leave. The man said the argument was about food the woman was taking and that it involved “mild shoving.” He did not mention choking the woman.
•A man who was a passenger in a car at a traffic stop on Wade Street was held on a Hall County warrant.
•A Bethlehem woman said she received a bill from the Walton hospital emergency department and she had not been to the ER in the county.
•A Hoschton man who works for a Winder real estate company said two bills for cell phone services came to the office from AT&T and T-Mobile. He said the company had service from Verizon Wireless and not from either of the other companies.
•A woman was charged with fourth-degree forgery after an officer found a checkbook with another woman’s name. The woman had cashed three checks with the other woman’s name. The other woman’s signature was “different” on each check.
•A Winder man was charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats after a confrontation with another man. The man threatened the second man and had a knife in his hand. A woman confirmed the other man’s version of the confrontation.
•A Winder woman who was a passenger in a car stopped for traffic violations on North Broad Street was charged with three violations. She was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and an open container violation.
