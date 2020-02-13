Incidents reported recently to the Winder Police Department include:
•A Gainesville man was arrested on five charges after he was found knocking on a door on Shenandoah Circle about 4:25 a.m. Jan. 31. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession and use of drug-related objects. Police confiscated a Taurus PT 1911 .45 caliber gun that had no bullets in the chamber or magazine.
•A Bethlehem woman was charged with criminal trespass-family violence after a domestic argument on Exchange Circle The argument occurred at Walmart after the women went there to shop when the one charged came home from work. The woman charged got an air mattress from the bedroom and went into the kitchen.
•A Winder woman was arrested on traffic violations after an officer saw her drive in the emergency lane and stopping on the railroad tracks at North Broad Street. She was charged with driving within the emergency lane, stopping on railroad tracks and driving in violation of her permit.
•A Gainesville woman was held on a warrant from Loganville after a traffic stop on North Broad Street.
•A Winder woman was charged with disturbing the peace, loitering and giving a false name to a law enforcement officer after she was stopped for “suspicious activity” on West Athens Street about 1:22 a.m. Jan. 31. She gave officers a false name twice and her name was learned after she was taken to jail. She also was held on Barrow County warrants after she was recognized at the jail.
•A Winder woman was charged with simple battery after an argument with her husband. She was accused of hitting him in the forehead.
•A Monroe man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving over a railroad crossing without sufficient clearance. An officer stopped him in the road and said he saw the man stop on the railroad tracks.
•A Winder man was held on a Barrow County warrant and was charged with willful obstruction after he ran from officers. An Auburn police dog was used in the search for him. The call to the dispatcher was about the caller’s grandson, who had the warrant against him, and an unknown party.
•An Athens woman was charged with possession and use of drug-related objects after she told an officer she had marijuana and a grinder in the car following an accident at the intersection of West May and North Beulah streets.
•Two men were arrested for driving on suspended licenses Feb. 1 after traffic stops. A Snellville man was arrested for driving on a suspended license after a stop on West May Street. An Athens man was charged after a stop on East May Street.
•A Winder woman said a Snapchat user asked her to send nude photographs of her to him and she did so. He then asked her to send a video of her having sex with another man and threatened to make the photos public if she did not. An officer sent a message to him telling him to delete the photos or be prosecuted.
•A Covington man was held on a warrant from Rockdale County after officers found several people in the road on North Beulah Street. Some of the eight people were juveniles. All were released.
•A woman said she was robbed at a local business as she was waiting to place an order at a drive-through.
•An Athens man was charged with DUI-alcohol and failure to obey a traffic control device after a traffic stop.
•Two Winder men were charged with minors in possession of alcohol after an incident in Victor Lord Park. One was also charged with criminal trespass and littering. The other was arrested for criminal trespass.
•An Athens woman faced five drug and traffic violations after a traffic stop at the intersection of Loganville Highway and Horton Street. She was charged with DUI-alcohol-less safe, no insurance, knowingly driving a vehicle on a suspended registration, possession of cocaine and crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs.
•A Winder woman was charged with four violations after a traffic stop on West Athens Street. She was arrested for a window tint violation, driving without a valid license, possession of drug-related materials and an open container violation.
•A hit-and-run accident was reported at North Broad and East May streets. One vehicle was stopped on North Broad Street and was hit from the rear by the other.
•A Lawrenceville man was held on Lawrenceville and Norcross warrants after a report that he refused to leave an apartment on Capitol Avenue. He was found in the area. The woman said she wanted the man to be given a criminal trespass warning.
•A Covington woman was arrested on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on West May Street. She was charged with DUI-multiple substances, driving on a suspended license, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
•A Winder man was charged with criminal trespass-family violence after a domestic dispute just after midnight Feb. 4. He was accused of damaging a cell phone and pulling out cords to a TV.
•A Winder man, who an officer said was under the influence of a controlled substance, said in a local business that men with guns were in his house. Other officers checked the house and found no one, but did find a “small amount” of marijuana. The man admitted smoking methamphetamine earlier in the day. He was charged with disturbing the peace and public drunkenness.
•A Winder man was charged with driving on a suspended license, failure to obtain a Georgia tag within 30 days and failure to obtain a Georgia driver’s license after a traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
