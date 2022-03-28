The following recent incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to:
•”tagging” on the power box in the parking lot at Dollar Tree, Auburn Park Dr. The responding officer stated the specific writings on the power box were consistent to have been done by a “Blood Set Gang.”
•erosion control issue on Auburn Park Dr., where property is being developed.
•warrant arrest at a Wages Rd., residence.
•property maintenance violation at a Meadow Trace residence.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and operating a vehicle without a valid tag/decal on Mount Moriah Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant arrest at the Barrow County Jail, Winder, where a male was picked up.
•damage to personal property on Carl-Cedar Hill Rd., where a man reported the driver of a truck came over into his lane of travel causing the mirrors of the two vehicles to hit, causing damage to the complaint’s driver’s side mirror.
•warrant arrest at the Auburn Police Department, 4th Ave.
•warrant arrest at the Barrow County Jail, Winder, where a male was picked up.
•no insurance and driving on a suspended tag on County Line-Auburn Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant arrest at the Walton County Jail, Monroe, where a female was picked up.
•driving while unlicensed or on an expired driver’s license on Carter Rd., where a safety check was being conducted.
•possession of methamphetamine, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and use of a tag to conceal the identity of a vehicle on Carter Rd., where a safety check was being conducted.
•failure to stop at a stop sign/yield sign and driving while unlicensed or on an expired driver’s license on Clover Dr., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Carl-Midway Church Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant arrest on Dee Kennedy Rd., where a traffic stop was being conducted by a Barrow County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
•warrant arrest at the Walton County Jail, where a man was picked up for a failure to appear warrant.
•possession of methamphetamine, warrant arrest and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Atlanta Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•failure to maintain lane, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs less safe and possession of marijuana on Browns Bridge Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•damage to personal property at the Perry Rainey Center, College St., where a woman reported her car had been hit while it was parked at this location.
•warrant arrest at a Willowgate Dr. residence.
•warrant arrest at a Meadow Trace, Auburn, residence.
•warrant arrest at the Auburn Police Department, 4th Ave.
•warrant arrest on Mount Moriah Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•speeding, following too closely and failure to maintain lane on Atlanta Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted.
