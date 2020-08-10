A family of six in Auburn — two adults and four children — have been displaced by a house fire that started in the home’s garage.
According to a Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services news release, firefighters responded to the reported fire in the 3500 block of Tupelo Trail NE just after 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 and found the garage on fire, and all of the residents already out of the two-story house.
The flames were quickly spreading to the living areas of the home and two vehicles parked in the driveway. As a walk-around of the home was completed, firefighters rapidly deployed a fire attack hose line to knock down the bulk of the fire from the exterior before making an aggressive interior fire attack, according to the release. As crews advanced multiple hose lines inside the residence, they were met with heavy fire on the first floor and brought it under control quickly, officials said, adding that allowed additional firefighters to advance a hose line upstairs and check for fire extension above the garage.
While the fire was being brought under control inside, another hose line was deployed to extinguish a fully-involved vehicle fire in the driveway. Ground ladders were placed against the front side of the home as a secondary means of egress for firefighters, the release said.
Primary and secondary searches found no victims and all occupants were accounted for with no injuries. The fire caused extensive damage to the main floor of the home, sending smoke and heat upstairs to the second floor. The basement sustained heavy water damage. One vehicle inside the garage was completely destroyed along with a pickup truck in the driveway. A third vehicle sustained moderate damage in the driveway. All utilities for the home were secured.
It is believed that two pet lizards did not survive the fire, according to the release.
According to a resident, he was upstairs when the smoke alarms alerted occupants. He checked the basement and then returned to the main level and found smoke coming from the garage. Upon making entry into the smoke-filled garage, he could see the fire in the back-left corner and attempted to extinguish with a fire extinguisher from the doorway. When the extinguisher was ineffective, he left the home and attempted to extinguish with a garden hose from the exterior but was unsuccessful.
The family declined assistance from the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire, which took a little less than an hour to bring under full control, remains under investigation, but an electrical malfunction could not be ruled out as of Monday, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.