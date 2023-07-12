A Banks County home received extensive damage in a fire on July 11. No one was injured but the family has been displaced.
The Banks County Fire and Emergency Services responded to 1175 Welborn Road, Gillsville, on a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-family structure with smoke showing.
The fire was caused extensive damage to the kitchen and attic area.
The Jackson County Correctional Institute Fire Department responded with Banks County and assisted in putting out the fire.
The residence is listed as having extensive damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Banks County Fire Department.
Assistance was requested for the family through On-Scene Company.
