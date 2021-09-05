The following incidents were among those Aug. 26-31 that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•A man and woman at a Massey Lane residence reported a little after 10 p.m. Aug. 31 that someone had fired a gun and caused a bullet hole in the siding of the house next to the living room window. According to police, the shot appeared to have come from a construction site across Bill Rutledge Road. There were no known suspects at the time of the report.
•A woman reported that someone had keyed her car sometime between 4-5:15 p.m. Aug. 31 while she was inside the Publix in the Winder Corners shopping center on Monroe Highway. No security footage was available.
•A Winder woman was arrested for battery and four counts of third-degree cruelty to children Aug. 31 following a domestic dispute at an Ashley Court residence, during which she reportedly grabbed her husband and dug her nails into his skin, causing it to bleed. The woman was intoxicated during the dispute, according to the report.
•A man at a 3rd Avenue residence reported Aug. 31 that his firearm had been stolen from his vehicle the previous night. He said he heard noise outside around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 30 but didn’t think much of it, according to the report.
•A woman at a Pine Rock Road residence reported Aug. 31 that someone had gone into her vehicle the previous night and stolen her wallet, which contained her driver’s license, debit and credit cards, and her Social Security card.
•A Winder man was arrested for criminal trespass – family violence Aug. 30 following a domestic dispute at a Springdale Drive residence, where he got into an argument with a woman and threw and broke a fan.
•A homeowners association for the Sutherland subdivision on Nonsuch Way reported Aug. 30 that four unknown suspects, believed to be from ages 16-20, had trespassed in the neighborhood pool and playground areas after hours. The suspects were seen on video surveillance but were not identified. A female suspect in the incident was also reported to have broken a bathroom door at the pool on Aug. 27.
•A Hoschton man was arrested for reckless driving and attempting to flee police just after 2 a.m. Aug. 29 when he was seen illegally driving a four-wheeler on North 5th Avenue. The man had a female passenger with him, and they said they were coming from a friend’s house and knew they were not allowed to ride the four-wheeler on public roads.
•A Winder woman was arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant out of Barrow County and cited for possession of drug-related objects Aug. 28 after she was stopped on Betts Street for driving with a nonworking taillight.
•A Winder woman was arrested for public intoxication and criminal trespass a little after 9 p.m. Aug. 28 after she was found asleep in her vehicle parked at Victor Lord Park.
•A Winder man was arrested for aggravated assault Aug. 28 following a dispute with his brother at a Green Street residence, during which he grabbed his throat while arguing.
•A woman at City Pond Park reported Aug. 27 that a blonde, younger white female backed into her vehicle and drove off quickly after acting like she was going back to her car to retrieve insurance information.
•Police responded to a dispute between neighbors on Martha Street where one of the neighbors was accused of shooting at the others’ dogs. He said the dog was biting at his ankles and he was defending himself. The dog was not harmed in the incident. According to the report, the incident was part of an ongoing dispute.
•A woman at an East Wright Street residence reported Aug. 26 that someone had broken into the residence through a window and stolen $2,000 worth of jewelry pieces, a TV, six-pack of beer and ring security camera while also damaging a jewelry box and bird feeder. She suspected her ex-boyfriend of the crime because an empty pack of cigarettes (the brand he was known to smoke) was left behind and she believed he had a “vendetta” against her. No charges had been filed at the time of the report’s release due to a lack of corroborating evidence.
•A Forsyth man was arrested for driving with a suspended license and a failure-to-appear warrant out of Walton County, and a Decatur man who was a passenger in his vehicle was arrested on a shoplifting warrant out of Gwinnett County on Aug. 26 following a traffic stop on West May Street after they left Aaron’s and had been identified as the suspects in a theft at another Aaron’s location.
•A Winder man was arrested Aug. 26 for violating a criminal trespass warning at a gas station on North Broad Street. The man was detained in the area of North Broad and Jerome streets after leaving the store.
