Incidents reported recently to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office include:
•Two Bethlehem men said three guns were taken from vehicles parked in their drives the night of Jan. 26. One man said a fifth-generation Glock Model 46 and an SCCY CPX-2 semi-automatic pistol were taken. The guns together had an estimated value of $800. The man said video from cameras showed two men in the drive. The thefts occurred about 12:30 a.m. The other man, who lived on Hill’s Point Road, said a 380 Hi Point gun with a holster and six rounds of ammunition were taken from his unlocked pickup.
•A Winder man said he noticed Thursday, Jan. 23, his out-building lock had been cut and on Jan. 26, he noticed tools were missing from the shop. He said a compressor, stick welder, blower, chainsaw and 1,600-watt generator were gone. He said he had been “in and out” of the building numerous times over the weekend.
•A Winder woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe after a caller reported she was passed out behind the wheel of a car on Highway 211. She was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow for a blood test.
•An Auburn woman said she was “in a financial bind” and sought help from a Lawrenceville man who had money. She said she did not agree to be his girlfriend or “sleep with him.” She said she told him about “a month ago” she no longer wanted to hear from him. He was charged with harassing communications after a woman on Country Court complained for the second day in a row that he sent her a message on Facebook after being warned to stop.
•An Athens man was held on a Clarke County warrant and was charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop on Highway 316. A jar with methamphetamine was found behind the front passenger seat along with a torch lighter.
•A man said he found a handgun in the road at the intersection of Loganville Highway and Carl-Bethlehem Road He said he was driving near Barrow Crossing. The gun owner reported he had left it on the top of his vehicle right after an officer printed the report.
•Six Winder women, two Winder men and a Bethlehem woman were charged with shoplifting at Walmart in seven different instances after employees said they saw them take items that were not paid for. A notice of prohibited entry was given to two of the Winder women. The women were charged with “skip scanning.” One also was charged with possession of methamphetamine. The Bethlehem woman was charged with shoplifting about $120 worth of items. One man was charged with scanning some items but not others. The Winder man was charged with putting a jacket on in the men’s section and walking by “the last point of sale.” A Winder woman was seen “skip scanning,” an employee said, and was charged and given a notice of prohibited entry for one year. A woman received a two-year notice of prohibited entry and was charged with theft by shoplifting after a Walmart employee said she was seen “skip scanning” items.
•A man on Arrowhatchee Drive said his wife’s Mazda was “egged” Jan. 26. He said if it damaged the paint, the repair cost would be about $1,200.
•A man said he dropped his wallet at a local store and it was not there when he returned. He said a Georgia driver’s license, Social Security card, two gift cards, two bank cards, $30 and the wallet were missing.
•Four people were taken to hospitals after a three-vehicle hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Highway 316 and Patrick Mill Road Jan. 25. A search also involved Lilburn and Gwinnett County police, looking for a man in a third car who was reported to have been in a knife fight. Blood spots were found at the Farmington Hills Apartments. The search eventually extended to Ashbrooke subdivision. Those injured were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
•A Winder man said he got threats from his girlfriend’s ex-husband, who lives in Anderson, S.C..
•A Dacula man was charged with simple battery-family violence after a domestic dispute at a local restaurant became physical in a van in the parking lot, according to a waitress. The waitress said the two were arguing inside and the man was asked to leave. The man and woman got in the man’s van, the waitress said, and continued arguing. The woman said the man did not hit her, but she did confirm that he “touched her.”
•A man on Clacktown Road said a Ryobi electric pressure washer that he keeps on his front porch was missing. He said he found the trigger assembly for the washer in his drive.
•A Statham woman who had outstanding Barrow County warrants in connection with a wreck resisted deputies, they said. She said she did not get a ticket from the accident.
•Three calls to a house on Smith Cemetery Road generated three reports — two thefts and one recovered U-Haul truck. The U-Haul truck had been at the house about a month. A man was charged with theft by conversion. One woman told a deputy who was assisting on a case about a theft from the house. She said food was taken from the house on Jan. 23. Also stolen from the house was an Xbox 360 and a Vizio flat-screen TV.
•An assistant principal at Apalachee High School reported $150 in cash, $110 in checks and a digital camera were taken from his office. No sign of forced entry was found.
•An Auburn man was charged with stalking after a woman across the street said she saw an SUV parked close to her property and a man matching his description get out and walk around. Her son said the man believes the son is “sleeping with” his girlfriend.
•A Winder man said he noticed a charge for $200 on his bank account for Eharmony, for which he said he did not sign up.
•A man was charged with failing to register as a sex offender after the man was released from prison Jan. 16.
•A Statham man was charged with multiple traffic violations after a stop near the intersection of Thurmond and Greeson roads. He was charged with failing to maintain a lane, defective equipment and driving without a valid license.
•A Jefferson woman was charged with multiple drug violations after a traffic stop in Auburn for failing to maintain a lane. She was arrested for obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of marijuana, DUI-drugs and failure to maintain a lane. Two burnt marijuana cigarettes were found under the driver’s seat.
•A Publix employee said a woman took about $400 worth of items from the store, for which she did not pay.
•A Winder woman said an air compressor was stolen from her car Jan. 22.
•An Athens woman was held on a warrant from Barrow County and was charged with possession of methamphetamine after she was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation.
•A student at Winder-Barrow High School told a school resource officer someone stole his Texas Instrument-Ti84 plus CE graphing brand calculator during his first-period class.
•A Statham man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects after he was stopped about 3 a.m. because a woman had been assaulted.
•An employee of a local business said a man sprayed a chemical agent in her eyes as she grabbed a bag of cigarettes he was attempting to take. The woman was in Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow being treated for the agent when an officer talked with her. She said the man came to the register and requested “a number of cigarettes.” Two other witnesses saw the man and video showed him.
•A homeless man was arrested in Statham for criminal trespass and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. The man changed his story several times and deputies said he made several comments that made little sense.
•A Winder man was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and theft by deception after a deputy checked four phones listed as stolen and one came back with his name.
•A Statham man said he had an Echo CS-590 chain saw stolen from his garage. He said the door was open.
•A Clarkesville woman was charged after a single-car wreck at Loganville Highway and Tanners Bridge Road. She was arrested for driving on a suspended license.
•A Hoschton woman was charged with criminal trespass-family violence after a domestic dispute with her roommate. The woman moved into an out-building on the property and said she wanted to divorce her husband. He did not want her in the house because of another incident. A deputy said she “gained access” to the house through a window and “was swinging (a) bat.”
•A Bethlehem man was charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, simple battery-family violence and criminal trespass-family violence after a domestic dispute with his father. An officer said he tased the man when the man walked toward him and said to shoot him. The father reportedly was upset with his son for cheating on his wife.
•A woman on Casper Lane said her husband received a check for $8,790 from a credit union and a debit card from a bank with a daily spending limit of $2,500. Both the man and woman said they had not applied for credit cards or loans recently.
•A man who had a company dump truck on Carl Bethlehem Road said the truck was hit by a pickup and the driver "cussed" him out before leaving the scene.
•An Athens man was arrested on multiple charges, including driving at speeds up to 140 miles on Highway 316 near Jackson Trail Road. The man was charged with racing, reckless driving, speeding and holding a class D license and operating a vehicle between midnight and 6 a.m. The driver of the other vehicle did not stop. Two juvenile passengers also were in the car. One was released to his father and the other, who tested positive for alcohol, was released to his mother. He was cited for underage consumption.
•A Walmart employee said a woman pushed a grocery cart of food items that had not been purchased out of the store. The woman, stopped later standing on Atlanta Highway said she loaded the items into a vehicle. She was charged with shoplifting, but the amount was unknown and it could be more than $500.
•A woman on Tom Miller Road said a man who had been told to stay off the property was on it.
•A Winder man on Justin Dr.ivesaid he had gotten an “alert that the back door” of a house he recently had bought was attempted to be opened. He said pieces of trim were “sitting in the floor” in the kitchen in front of French doors and other pieces were in the back yard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.