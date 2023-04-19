WPD-logo

An unknown juvenile is suspected of spray painting the words “TRANS DAD” on the tailgate of a teacher’s truck while it was parked overnight at his residence on Mary Alice Drive on Saturday, April 8. The man told police his wife is a teacher at Russell Middle School and she had an issue Friday with one of her students, who lives in the same neighborhood. The man told police the juvenile got upset with his wife and asked her if her house had ever been egged. The man nor police were able to provide the juvenile’s address but the man wishes to pursue criminal charges if the suspect is identified.

• Arrest warrant serviced April 12 at 25 E Midland Ave., where a man with an active warrant turned himself into police.

