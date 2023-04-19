An unknown juvenile is suspected of spray painting the words “TRANS DAD” on the tailgate of a teacher’s truck while it was parked overnight at his residence on Mary Alice Drive on Saturday, April 8. The man told police his wife is a teacher at Russell Middle School and she had an issue Friday with one of her students, who lives in the same neighborhood. The man told police the juvenile got upset with his wife and asked her if her house had ever been egged. The man nor police were able to provide the juvenile’s address but the man wishes to pursue criminal charges if the suspect is identified.
• Arrest warrant serviced April 12 at 25 E Midland Ave., where a man with an active warrant turned himself into police.
• Aggravated assault April 12 at 2 E Williams St., where a woman brandished a handgun at family members chasing her down the street on foot during a dispute.
• Arrest warrant; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer April 12 at 416 Exchange Blvd., where a suspicious person was reported.
• Marijuana-possession less than 1 oz.; no insurance; seat belt violation April 12 at E New St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Public drunk April 13 at S Stafford St., where a motel clerk reported arguing and fighting between a man and woman outside a room. The woman claimed she had been assaulted, but was highly intoxicated and unable to provide police with a consistent story about what happened, nor did she have any visible marks or injuries. Due to her continued use of vulgar language in a public setting, she was arrested and charged for public drunkenness.
• Criminal trespass-unlawful entry; arrest warrant April 11 at 59 W May St., where a man entered an establishment where he’s barred from.
• Theft by taking April 4 at 839 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem, where a woman reported her cousin stole a wig, to two purses and an electric hair comb from her residence while visiting.
• Lost/found property April 11 at 189 W Athens St., where a firearm was left in a returned vehicle at Enterprise car rental’s excess parking lot.
• Criminal damage to property April 11 at 164 James Albert Johnson Ave., where a man was confronted by another man about having an affair with his girlfriend and the man shattered the windshield and rear window of two of his vehicles with a rock and left scuff marks on the windows, trunk and doors. The suspect also told the man he was going to kill him.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession and use of drug related objects; battery; crossing guard lines of correctional facility with weapons April 11 at 208 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted and all three passengers inside the vehicle were arrested. One of the passengers of the vehicle attempted to run from police on foot and struck one of the arresting officers in the face while resisting arrest. Officers tasered him twice before they were able to secure him in handcuffs. Upon arriving at the detention center, jail deputies located a small bag of marijuana inside his mouth.
• Reckless driving April 10 at 93 E May St., where a vehicle was observed doing burnouts.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony April 10 at 306 Exchange Blvd., where a vehicle was broken into and burglarized.
• Arrest warrant April 10 at 25 E Midland Ave., Winder, where an inmate transport occurred.
• Theft by taking April 10 at 915 Castilla Ct., Winder, where a woman reported her birth certificate missing.
• Theft by taking April 9 at 51 Marion Lay St., where a woman reported her son’s bicycle was stolen from the back porch of her residence.
• Domestic disturbance April 9 at 253 Apperson Dr., where two siblings were in a became physical.
• Arrest warrant serviced April 10 at 125 E Midland Ave., where a man with an active warrant was reported as a suspicious person. The man had to be taken to the hospital due to swallowing a gram of fentanyl prior to his arrest. Once released he had to be taken back to the hospital a second time after claiming he had administered more fentanyl anally while at the hospital.
• Drug investigation April 9 at 108 E May St., where woman and known drug user was reported to be sitting in a chair outside a store unconscious and unresponsive. Police administered Narcan three times before she began to wake up.
• Domestic disturbance April 9 at 288 7th Ave., where a man became angry and began yelling at his girlfriend.
• Arrest warrant April 9 at 317 W Candler St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-alcohol; driving without a valid license; improper lane change April 9 at Loganville Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; theft by taking; criminal damage to property; financial transaction card theft April 8 at 382 Exchange Blvd., where a woman reported her car had been broken into and items stolen, including her purse and wallet.
• Arrest warrant serviced April 8 at 146 Ashwood Way.
• Duty upon striking unattended vehicle April 8 at 401 Gainesville Hwy., where a hit and run incident was reported.
• Battery-Family Violence April 8 at 86 Clifton Dr., where a woman reported her neighbor showed up at her door with bruising and throwing up blood claiming she has been beaten. Further investigation revealed the woman is a severe alcoholic, drinking 12-14 pints of vodka a week, and throws up blood due to a bad liver, according to her boyfriend and son, who also advised police her bruising was from falling down her staircase a week prior.
• Battery April 8 at 149 W Candler St., where a dispute between a landlord and tenant and the landlord slipped and fell and hit the back of his head.
• Theft by deception April 8 at 736 Baskins Cir., where a woman reported she had been scammed via Facebook Marketplace on a house listed for rent.
• Arrest warrant April 7 at 93 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted
• Assist April 7 at 316 N Broad St., where hospital staff requested help getting a mentally unstable man back into the hospital who had a current signed 10-13. When the responding officer saw the man walking towards the road he grabbed his arm to stop him from walking into the road and the man attempted to punch the officer in the face.
• Theft by deception April 7 at 368 Mobile Dr., where a woman reported she allowed her friend to borrow her van to move and gave her a deadline to return it and the van had not been returned two days after the deadline. The van was located in Auburn and returned to its owner.
• Duty upon striking unattended vehicle April 7 at 72 McNeal Rd., where a hit and run accident occurred in front of a convenience store.
• Aggravated assault April 7 at 19 W May St., where a man was seen getting out of a pickup truck and point what appeared to be a 9mm handgun at occupants inside a restaurant while yelling. No charges have been procured as the suspect remains unknown.
• Theft by deception April 6 at 736 Baskins Cir., where a woman reported a rental home scam she found on Facebook Marketplace.
• Striking fixed object April 6 at 93 W Midland Ave., where a person drove of the roadway and struck a mailbox.
• Theft by taking; financial transaction card fraud April 6 at 285 N Broad St., where a woman reported her wallet was stolen and fraudulent transactions were charged to her debit card.
• Special investigation April 6 at 700 Nonsuch Ct., where a resident relations manager with a real estate rental agency reported receiving threats from a man illegally inhabiting a home for rent her company manages that is currently under renovation.
• Possession of a Schedule I controlled Substance; possession of cocaine; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; driving while license suspended; possession and use of drug related objects April 6 at W Candler St., where traffic call was conducted on a vehicle seen leaving a vacant home where suspicious activity was reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.