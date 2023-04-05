The Auburn Police Department recently reported the following incidents:
• Hit and run at 316 Carter Rd., where a woman advised she was backing out of her driveway when a red SUV struck the left potion of her rear bumper then fled the scene.
• Arrest warrant serviced March 27 at 121 Greentree Dr.
• Arrest warrant serviced March 28 at 316 Carter Rd.
• Driving while license suspended; speeding March 28 at Mt. Moriah Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving while license suspended; no insurance; improperly displayed tag April 4 at Atlanta Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• No insurance April 2 at 352 Tanglewood Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
