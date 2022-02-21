The following incidents were among those February 10-16 that the Winder Police Department responded to:
•hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident on Horton St. on Thursday, February 10, where a woman reported she struck the driver of a Honda CR-V that turned in front of her and the other driver, following the collision, backed up, turned around and fled the scene.
•arrest warrant on East Broad St. on February 10, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•identity theft fraud on Amherst Dr. on February 10, where a man reported a fraudulent Verizon Wireless account had been opened in his name in November of 2018.
•drug investigation February 10 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center – Barrow, where suspicious activity was reported and the family members of an emergency room patient had brought in possible drugs and needed to turn them over to law enforcement.
•aggravated assault at a Gainesville Hwy. apartment on February 10, where a woman reported her son had been attacked by a male, causing her son’s forehead to bleed.
•no insurance on February 10 on North Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance at the Barrow County Board of Education, West Athens St. on Friday, February 11, where a suspicious vehicle was reported.
•striking a fixed object and hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident February 11 on Sunset Dr., where a single-vehicle accident was reported and the driver crashed into a power pole and left the scene on foot.
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Ryan Rd. residence on February 11, where a domestic disturbance was reported between a man and his wife.
•public indecency at Old Town Antiques, West Athens St. on February 11, where a woman reported seeing a man laid back in the driver seat of a vehicle and he was “ja$%king off”.
•financial transaction card fraud at an East Wright St. residence on Saturday, February 12, where a man reported several fraudulent transactions on his bank account through an app called Cash App.
•911 investigation at a Crescent Ct. residence on February 12, where a man reported his girlfriend was having a mental breakdown.
•arrest warrant and removing/affixing a tag with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle on Sunday, February 13, on East May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving without a valid driver’s license on South Broad St. on February 13, where a traffic accident was reported.
•damage to property on Addison Dr. on Monday, February 14, where a woman reported damage to a room her son had allowed his co-worker to live in.
•lost/found property February 14 at Carniceria Potosina Grocery Store on East May St., where a man reported he lost his Mexico identification card.
•battery – FVA at a Seventh Ave. residence on February 14, where a domestic disturbance was reported between a woman and her boyfriend.
•arrest warrant Tuesday, February 15, at the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, University Pkwy., Lawrenceville, where a female was picked up on a failure to appear warrant.
•criminal damage to property at the Chimney’s Golf Course, Monroe Hwy., on February 15, where a man reported his Dodge truck had been damaged while it was parked in the lot while he was playing golf.
•reckless conduct on East Midland Ave. on February 15, where gunshots were reported and seven shell casings were located.
•hit and run/duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident on West Athens St. on Wednesday, February 16, where a man reported his vehicle had been rear-ended by another driver who left the scene.
•arrest warrant at Taco Bell, East May St., on February 16, where suspicious activity was reported. A woman reported her daughter, an employee of Taco Bell, had been in an argument with people at this location and there were people in the parking who were threatening to “jump her”.
