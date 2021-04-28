The following incidents April 15-21 were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•One homeless man from Winder was arrested for public drunkenness, public indecency and an open-container violation, and a second Winder homeless man was charged with open container after they were seen drinking and one was urinating in public at Jug Tavern Park on April 20. The same man seen urinated was arrested the previous day for possession of marijuana and drug-related objects, criminal trespass and urban camping a day earlier after he was found in the woods behind the Barrow County School System’s central office on West Athens Street. He had previously been criminally trespassed from the location.
•A Winder man was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal trespass April 19 following a report of a domestic disturbance at a West Wright Street residence. The man was reportedly intoxicated and ripped a ceiling fan fixture from a wall during the argument and broke a dresser drawer.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving with a suspended license and registration April 18 following a traffic stop in the area of Fairview Avenue and Emily Circle.
•A man at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow told police April 18 that he feared his girlfriend was “trying to kill” him. He told police he started feeling ill after she made him coffee that day, and his blood tested positive for methamphetamine at the hospital.
•A man at a West Midland Avenue residence reported April 18 that a lift kit he had ordered had been stolen. FedEx notified the man that his packages had been delivered April 5 and April 7. He estimated the value of the lift kit to be around $1,200.
•A Dacula man was arrested on an active warrant out of Gwinnett County on April 18 after a report of a dispute at Holiday Inn Express on Exchange Circle in Bethlehem. The man had punched his girlfriend in the face during an argument, but he was not charged with battery and assault because she chose not to press charges. Because the two had never lived together or had children together, it was not considered a domestic situation and she had the right to refuse charges, according to the report.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs around 10:30 p.m. April 17 after he was reported to be asleep in his vehicle at a red light at the intersection of West Athens and Horton streets. He admitted to taking an opiate he had gotten from a friend.
•An Auburn woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, drug-related objects and THC oil, public indecency and crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with drugs April 17 after she was found asleep in a car at Holiday Inn Express on Exchange Circle asleep and not wearing a shirt. Methamphetamine was found in a rolled-up dollar bill that was with her belongings while she was being processed at the jail.
•Police responded to a physical domestic dispute at a Turtle Creek Drive residence April 17 but could not identify a primary aggressor due to conflicting stories. The parties agreed to separate for the night.
•An unidentified white male suspect shoplifted a pair of shoes from Shoe Show on Monroe Highway around 6:30 p.m. April 16 and took off in a white pickup truck. A man who was spotted talking to the suspect in the store was questioned about his potential involvement in the incident said he only knew the suspect’s first name was “Eric.”
•A Winder woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession and use of drug-related objects at Jameson Inn on Stafford Street April 16 after the manager there reported she had “destroyed everything” in a room she was staying in.
•A Powder Springs man was arrested disorderly conduct April 16 at Waffle House on West May Street after he was reported to be yelling and cussing at customers and asking numerous customers for a ride home.
•An Auburn woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol April 15 after she was involved in an accident and ran a vehicle off the roadway at Top Dog Tavern on Exchange Circle.
•A woman reported April 15 that her identity had been stolen after she began receiving mail from various banks and financial institutions that accounts had been opened in her name.
•A man reported that his deceased brother had stolen his identity when the brother was arrested in Louisiana in 2010 and that he had received a notice from a parish in Louisiana notifying him of a May court date.
•A Lawrenceville woman was arrested on an active warrant out of Gwinnett County at a Fairview Avenue residence April 15. She was questioned in an unrelated theft incident after an acquaintance accused her of stealing $980 from her, but officers determined there was not sufficient evidence at the time to charge her with the theft.
