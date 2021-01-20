The following recent incidents were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to Jan. 7-13.
•Human feces and a bottle of body wash were found outside of a 2nd Street residence on Jan. 11 after a woman living there reported that someone threw a rock through a back window to the residence. No suspects had been identified at the time of the report.
•A Monroe man was arrested Jan. 12 on a felony probation violation warrant out of Barrow County following a traffic stop on West May Street for no tag lights.
•A Winder man was arrested for aggravated assault and battery Jan. 11 following a domestic dispute with his son at a Wood Avenue/James Albert Johnson Avenue residence. The man was angry at his son for not getting up to “look for work.” He dragged him across the floor, causing abrasions on his hand and above his eye, and stood on his neck, according to the report. The man called police to the scene and said his son told him he would kill him.
•A man at a church on Virginia Avenue reported that someone had damaged the fence at the front of the church sometime on the night of Jan. 9.
•A Winder woman was arrested on a failure to appear warrant Jan. 9 following a traffic stop on Capitol Avenue.
•A woman at an Apperson Drive residence reported her roommate had moved out of the residence but had possibly stolen cookware from her.
•A woman at a Woodlawn Avenue residence reported that a phone charger and card reader had been taken from her vehicle sometime between 10 p.m. Jan. 8 and 8 a.m. Jan. 9.
•Two Winder women were arrested on outstanding warrants at a Wood Avenue residence Jan. 9 after police responded to a report of a woman being held there against her will. Contact was made with the woman at another address, and she confirmed she was OK.
•A Statham man was arrested for a failure to appear warrant out of Oglethorpe County and for possession of methamphetamine and drug-related objects Jan. 9 after a car he was a passenger in was stopped on South Broad Street for having a tail light out.
•A Lawrenceville man was arrested for driving with a suspended license Jan. 8 after he was stopped on Loganville Highway for failure to dim his bright beams.
•A Braselton man was arrested for public drunkenness, criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers around 4:45 a.m. Jan. 8 when he was found asleep in his car, which he parked in the yard of another person’s residence on Kimball Street. When the man refused to step out of his vehicle when ordered to so, he was tased.
•A woman was arrested at a Lee Street location Jan. 7 on a warrant out of Habersham County for false report of a crime.
