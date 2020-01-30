Incidents reported recently to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office include:
•A husband and wife had a domestic argument and fight and the man was arrested. He was charged with battery-family violence, simple assault-family violence and simple battery-family violence. The woman said they were arguing about cell phone calls and texts. She said her husband pushed her into the wall and “placed his forearm and hand around her upper chest and throat area.” The man admitted pushing and holding her and said it was in self-defense.
•A Bethlehem woman was charged with obstruction of an EMT after she yelled at medical personnel and interfered with treatment of her husband who was hurt in a motorcycle wreck.
•A Winder man was charged with an active Barrow County warrant and driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop on Highway 211 near Dee Kennedy Rd.
•A Winder woman was arrested for speeding and driving without a valid license after a traffic stop on Rockwell Church Road. A deputy checked her speed and she was going 63 mph in a 45-mph zone.
•Walmart employees reported two shoplifting incidents. Two Winder men were charged with shoplifting, and both were “skip scanning” at the self-checkout. In both instances, an employee saw the men not scan some items. In one case, women’s clothes and food items were taken. In the other, men’s clothes and food were taken.
•A Dacula man was charged with four violations after a traffic stop on Patrick Mill Road. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug-related object, failure to maintain a lane and open container violation.
•A Conyers man and Norcross woman were arrested after a traffic stop on Monroe Highway. The man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe and speeding. The woman was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana after a baggie of marijuana was found in a Sprite can that the top could be removed.
•An Auburn woman was arrest for driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop on Dee Kennedy Road. She also was charged with no insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle.
•An Athens man was arrested for driving without a valid license and Georgia hands-free violation after a traffic stop on Kilcrease Road.
•A Winder man was held on outstanding warrants from Jackson County and charged with knowingly driving a vehicle on a suspended registration. A traffic stop was made on Highway 211 NE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.