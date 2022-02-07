The following incidents were among those January 27-February 2 that the Winder Police Department responded to:
•identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person on Village Ct., where a woman reported someone had used her identity to receive unemployment benefits.
•arrest warrant at the Gwinnett County Detention Center, University Pkwy., Lawrenceville, were a man was picked up on an outstanding warrant.
•damage to property at Hillcrest Apartments, Gainesville Hwy., where a woman reported a window in her son’s bedroom had been broken by a bullet being shot into it.
•theft by taking at A Advanced Chimney Service, Alexander St., where the business owner reported business property issued to a chimney service technician had gone missing on several occasions during his employment.
•theft of lost/mislaid property at Waffle House, East May St., where a man reported his wallet missing.
•identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person on Aberdeen Way, where a woman reported receiving numerous emails from Wells Fargo Bank and she did not have an account with Wells Fargo. She said when she contacted the local branch she was told someone had used her personal information to open an account.
•forgery and theft by deception at Chick-fil-A, Exchange Ln., Bethlehem, where the complainant reported one of his employees had been given a counterfeit $100 bill.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to stop at a stop sign or yield after stopping on South Broad St., where a traffic accident was reported.
•arrest warrant on Lumpkin St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•arrest warrant at a Fairview Ct. residence.
•possession of marijuana at Circle K, East May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•several forgeries at Citgo, North Broad St., where the complainant provided several checks that had been cashed that had been returned by his bank as “altered/fictitious”.
•arrest warrants at the Winder Police Department, East Midland Ave., where a man turned himself in on valid warrants out of Barrow County.
•assist man requesting a report from the WPD on a traffic accident on December 22, 2021 on West May St.
•probation violation at the Department of Community Supervision, Lee St., where a man was picked up on an active arrest warrant.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive at Red Rabbit Shell, Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a suspicious vehicle had reportedly almost hit multiple vehicles in the parking lot.
•arrest warrant on Monroe Hwy., Bethlehem, where a man with an active warrant was picked up from a Monroe Police Department officer.
•public drunkenness at Big Don’s, West May St., where a suspicious person was reported.
•criminal trespass on Gainesville Hwy., where a woman reported her neighbor had shattered the glass in her back door using a hammer.
•arrest warrant at an East Kimball St. residence.
•arrest warrant at a Sanders St. residence, where a domestic dispute was being investigated.
•battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and cruelty to children – intentionally allowing a child to witness forcible felony/battery/Family Violence battery at a Sanders St. residence, where a domestic dispute was reported and a man had reportedly “drug” a female back inside the residence and a female was screaming for help.
•damage to property at Swifty Car Wash, East May St., where the manager reported a customer had inadvertently run over the automatic car wash tire shine brush manifold causing damage.
•damage to property at a James Albert Johnson Ave. residence, where a dog was actively ripping pieces out from under a parked vehicle and causing multiple scratches on the door.
•burglary and criminal damage to property at a Horton St. residence, where a woman reported a rear storm door on a residence had been damaged.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and following too closely on Gainesville Hwy., where a traffic accident was reported.
•scavenging and possession and use of drug-related objects at Winder Square, East May St., where a suspicious vehicle was reported and a man was observed exiting the dumpster adjacent to the building.
•hold for another agency at the Villas of Winder, Memory Ln., where a truck and trailer was parked facing against the flow of traffic and blocking a driveway.
•arrest warrant on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
•special investigation on James Albert Johnson Ave. where a woman requested a case number for a recent dispute with her husband.
•traffic obstruction on North Center St., where a utility truck backing into a driveway was stuck where a portion of the driveway between the road and sidewalk collapsed.
•willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and urban camping and improper use of public places on West Athens St., where a man reported suspicious people were sleeping on his property.
