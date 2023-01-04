The following incidents were recently reported to the Winder Police Department:

• Aggravated assault; false imprisonment; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls; criminal trespass (Family Violence)-damage of $500 or less; criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) Dec. 22 at 120 2ns St., Winder, where two men attempted to strangle another man and wouldn’t allow him to leave the residence during a domestic dispute.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.