The following incidents were recently reported to the Winder Police Department:
• Aggravated assault; false imprisonment; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls; criminal trespass (Family Violence)-damage of $500 or less; criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) Dec. 22 at 120 2ns St., Winder, where two men attempted to strangle another man and wouldn’t allow him to leave the residence during a domestic dispute.
• No insurance Dec. 22 at S Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; driving without license on person; brake lights required; hold for other agency Dec. 23 at 59 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• No insurance; hands free Georgia Act Dec. 23 at N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Damage to property Dec. 23 at 16 E Candler St., where an exterior glass light fixture shattered.
• Damage to property Dec. 23 at 106 Church St., where a metal chain link fence was damage by tree fall.
• Arrest warrant serviced Dec. 23 at 3015 Lexington Rd., Athens, where an inmate transport occurred.
• Arrest warrant; refusal to leave premises when requested Dec. 24 at 9 Stafford St., where a homeless man insisted on extending his hotel stay, but did not want to pay for it.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; disorderly conduct; cruelty to children Dec. 25, where a child called dispatch reporting her parents arguing and feared it would get physical.
• Hold for other agency Dec. 26 at 109 Buena Vista St., where a welfare check was conducted.
• No insurance Dec. 26 at 220 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Lost/found property Dec. 27 at 5 W Kimball St., where a woman reported losing her passport while moving.
• No insurance Dec. 27 at 31 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; no insurance Dec. 27 at 186 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving while license suspended or revoked; standards for brake lights Dec. 27 at 113 S Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant serviced Dec. 27 at 127 Lily Drive
• Public drunkenness Dec. 28 at 130 W May St., where an intoxicated female was reported in a parking lot lying on the ground and couldn’t stand up.
• Arrest warrant Dec. 28 at 31 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.