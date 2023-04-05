The Winder Police Department reported the following incidents that occurred March 23-29:
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; driving without Class C or higher licensed driver age 21 or older in vehicle; lighted headlights required March 29 at Hwy. 211 NW, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping March 29 at E Wright St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant serviced March 28 at 141 N Broad St., where police ran the tag of a vehicle and was alerted its registered owner had an active warrant.
• Battery-Family Violence; simple battery-Family Violence; simple assault-Family Violence March 26 at 490 Gainesville Hwy., where a man injured his wife after pushing her into a concrete curb.
• Attempting to conspire to commit financial identity fraud March 28 at 138 W Athens St., where a woman came into a bank and attempted to take out a loan using a fake ID and social security card belonging to another woman.
• Hit and run March 28 at W AThesn St., where an accident with no injuries occurred.
• Battery-Family Violence. March 28 at 4 Mimosa St., where a woman punched her boyfriend in the face while inside a vehicle parked in a right turn lane.
• Simple assault-Family Violence; criminal trespass (Family Violence) March 28 at 8 N Broad St., where a couple were in an argument inside a vehicle and the man kicked the windshield, causing it to crack.
• Financial transaction card fraud March 28 at 77 First St., where a woman reported fraudulent charges on her food stamps card.
• False statements and writings, concealment of facts March 22 at 83 E Wright St., where a house rental scam on Facebook Marketplace was reported.
• Damage to property March 27 at Hwy. 211, where a woman reported someone rear-ended her vehicle.
• Harassing communications; stalking March 27 at 211 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., where a high school student reported a girl and her sister reached out to her on social media wanting to fight her, then followed her school bus house the following day and tried to fight her.
• Criminal trespass March 24 at 400 Fairview Ave., where a property manager reported a juvenile male damaged the master lock to the mailboxes at a mobile home park.
• Duty upon striking an unattended vehicle March 26 at 525 Embassy Walk, were a hit and run was reported.
• Possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; marijuana possession less than 1 oz; hold for other agency March 26 at Midland Cir., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant March 26 at 37 Buena Vista St., where a man with an active warrant was located and arrested.
• Criminal trespass March 26 at 354 Faireview Ct., where a man reported someone broke a window broken out a a residence using a pickaxe.
• 911 investigation Marh 26 at 175 2nd St., where a suspicious vehicle was located at Victor Lord Park.
• Driving while license suspenced March 25 at N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Hold for other agency; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; unlawful possession of open containers March 25 at 115 Martin Luther Kind Jr. Dr., where disorderly conduct was reported outside of a business involving people drinking alcohol.
• Damage to property March 25 at 106 Northridge Dr., where a vehicle fire occurred.
• DUI-alcohol; condumption of alcoholic beverage in passenger area March 25 at 420 Exchange Blvd., where an intoxicated man was in a parking lot of a closed business slumped over in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running.
• Abandoned vehicle March 24 at East Broad St., where a vehicle was found unoccupied in the roadway with its emergency lights on.
• DUI-alcohol; improper lane change; driving while license suspended March 24 at W Athens St., where a single-vehicle accident with no injuries occurred.
• Hold for other agency; expired license plate March 24 at 25 E Midland Ave., whre a traffic stop was conducted.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz. Marh 24 at 93 E May St., where two men were attempting to sell marijuana outside of a store.
• Arrest warrant March 23 at 3375 Highway 11, Monroe, whre an inmate transport occurred.
• No insurance March 23 at 155 W Athens St., where a traffic accident occurred.
• Theft by deception March 23 at 406 Harpy Eagle Drive, where a fraud was reported over Facebook Marketplace.
• Arrest warrant March 23 at 94 N Broad St., where a man turned himself in.
• Arrest warrant March 23 at 251 N Broad St., where a man with an active warrant was located.
• Forgery-1st degree March 22 at 84 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., where a Door Dash driver reported he received a counterfeit $20.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; criminal trespass; theft by taking; financial transaction card theft March 23 at 138 Gateway Lane, Bethlehem, where a man reported his passenger side window busted and multiple items missing from his vehicle while it was parked in a parking lot during a night shift.
• All other offenses March 23 at 279 Holly Dr., where an overdose was reported.
