The following incidents were recently reported to the Auburn Police Department:
•criminal trespass on Carter Rd. where a woman’s grandson entered a residence and rummaged through bags.
•damage to property on Heritage Way where a subdivision entrance sign was damaged.
•damage to property on Atlanta Hwy. where a vehicle was hit in a parking lot.
•growth limitations on Timberridge Ct. where someone was out-of-compliance with the lawn maintenance rules. The resident had been warned several times about the “extreme growth.”
•erosion control on Auburn Park Dr. where officers were called for severe erosion issues at a property being developed.
•warrant arrest on Main St. where officers approached a man who was walking along the road with a flashlight. He was arrested after officers learned he had a warrant.
•light reducing material affixed to windows and warrant arrest on Atlanta Hwy. where officers stopped a vehicle for a possible window tint violation and arrested the driver after learning he had a warrant.
•driving while license is suspended/revoked and driving with a suspended tag on Atlanta Hwy. where officers stopped a vehicle for a tag violation and arrested the driver after learning his license was suspended.
•driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane on Kilcrease Rd. where officers stopped a vehicle for crossing the line on the road and arrested the driver after learning his license was suspended.
•miscellaneous report on Autry Rd. where a woman wanted to forfeit a firearm.
•damage to property at Barrow Community Church on Harmony Grove Church Rd. where several windows on the church had been damaged. Officers also saw a hole in the sheetrock opposite the broken window that was “consistent with that of some type of projectile.”
•warrant arrest on Atlanta Hwy. where officers were called for a suspicious person and found a man asleep in his vehicle. He was arrested after officers learned he had a warrant.
