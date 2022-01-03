The following incidents were among those that the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to December 17-28:
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle on Bowman Way at Bowman Mill Rd. SE, Winder, where a driver was reportedly unconscious inside a vehicle at the stop sign.
•burglary, theft by taking and criminal trespass on Pleasant Hill Church Rd. NE, Winder, where a man reported someone burglarized his farm building and stole a pole saw and zero-turn lawn mower.
•enticing a child for indecent purposes at Apalachee High School, Haymon Morris Rd., Winder, where a male student was reportedly Snap Chatting with a 13-year-old girl.
•hit and run with (non-serious) injury and/or damage, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 211 NE, Winder, where a traffic accident involving a motorcycle was reported.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and tag light requirement violation on Atlanta Hwy. NW at Seventh St., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•criminal damage to property on Dillard Way, Bethlehem, where a man reported his wife damaged his vehicle during a domestic dispute.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, operating an unregistered vehicle/new resident has 30 days to register a vehicle and no insurance on North Broad St. t East Candler St., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving without a valid driver’s license on Stillwood Dr. at Hwy. 211 NW, Winder, where a suspicious vehicle was reported.
•theft by shoplifting at Walmart, Atlanta Hwy. NW, Winder, where a female had failed to pay for all the items in her cart before passing all points of sale.
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) on Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a couple were involved in a domestic dispute.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of multiple substances, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid driver’s license on person on University Pkwy. at Kilcrease Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, loitering and prowling and giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer on Anchors Way, Winder, where a suspicious person was reported.
•DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive, reckless driving and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane on University Pkwy. at Wall Rd., Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•battery – FVA, simple battery – FVA, criminal trespass and cruelty to children on Junction Ct., Winder, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•DUI – drugs, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road and possession of marijuana on University Pkwy. at Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by shoplifting and probation violation at Walmart, Atlanta Hwy. NW, Winder, where a male and female took over $224 in items that were never scanned.
•DUI – drugs, reckless driving, driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to obey a stop or yield after stopping on Hwy. 211 NE at Double Bridges Rd., Winder, where an accident with injuries was reported.
•willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, speeding in a construction zone, no insurance, driving without a valid driver’s license on person, hold for another agency and probation violation on University Pkwy. at Christmas Ave., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Atlanta Hwy. SE at Wall Rd., Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked at Harrison Poultry, East Star St., Winder, where a hit and run was reported.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and improper passing in a no-passing zone on Loganville Hwy. at Horton St., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•forgery at Insurance Auto Auction, Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder, where a vehicle had been purchased with fraudulent money orders.
•simple battery – FVA and criminal trespass – interference with property – FVA at a Herald Dr., Bethlehem, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•theft by taking – motor vehicle at a King Ave., Bethlehem, residence, where a woman reported she had allowed her cousin to borrow her Dodge Durango and her cousin told her he was not going to bring it back.
•possession of marijuana and lighted headlights/other lights required ½ hour after sunset-1/2 hour before sunrise on Bill Rutledge Rd. at Patrick Mill Rd. SW, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•DUI - alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive, reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and consumption/open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle on Carter Rd. at Christy Ln., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving without a valid driver’s license on Carl-Midway Church Rd. at Sixth St., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive, reckless driving and speeding on University Pkwy. at Christmas Ave., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive, reckless driving and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane on University Pkwy. at Jackson Trail Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive, reckless driving and driving on the wrong side of the road on University Pkwy. at Wall Rd., Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•DUI – alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive and reckless driving on University Pkwy. at Jackson Trail Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•possession of methamphetamine on University Pkwy. at Wall Rd., Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•willful obstruction of law enforcement officers on Arch Tanner Rd., Bethlehem, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her husband.
•giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, fleeing/attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, improper stopping on the roadway and operating an unregistered vehicle/new resident has 30 days to register a vehicle on University Pkwy. at Harry McCarty Rd., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•reckless conduct, discharge of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers at a Russell Cemetery Rd., Winder, residence, where a man reported a couple he had allowed to live at his residence were refusing to leave after being asked to do so.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Pressley Rd. at Bankhead Hwy., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and following too closely on Hwy. 211 NW at Anita Dr., Winder, where a motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported.
•criminal trespass on Wages Rd., Auburn, where a man reported his son, who had been arrested earlier in the day, was back on his property.
•speeding 65/45, operating an unregistered vehicle/new resident has 30 days to register a vehicle, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, no insurance, removing/affixing a tag with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle and safety belt violation (adults) on Hwy. 211 NW at Old Thompson Mill Rd., Hoschton, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•DUI – drugs, possession of marijuana, no insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle/new resident has 30 days to register a vehicle on University Pkwy. at Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
