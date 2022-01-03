The following recent incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to:
•theft of lost/mislaid property at Marathon on Atlanta Hwy., where a woman reported her cell phone missing.
•theft by deception on Blackberry Ln., where a woman reported a scam advertised on Facebook. The complainant stated she purchased 100 stamps for $39.90 and was advised by the Post Office the stamps were fraudulent.
•failure to appear at the Barrow County Detention Center where a man was picked up on an outstanding warrant.
•warrant arrest on North Broad St., Winder, where a man was picked up from the hospital and transported to jail.
•theft by taking at a 4th Ave. residence, where a woman reported her boyfriend’s father had donated a duffel bag to Goodwill that contained her property, including about 40-50 pocket knives, miscellaneous jewelry, Bluetooth speaker and miscellaneous clothing.
•terroristic threats and acts at a Parks Mill Rd. residence, where a physical domestic dispute was reported between a man and his wife.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and warrant arrest on Atlanta Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant arrest on River Trace, where a physical dispute between a man and his wife was reported.
•warrant arrest on Jonaquil Ave., where a man was picked up.
