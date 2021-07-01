Jackson EMC has received reports of members receiving phone calls from scammers claiming to be from the cooperative and urging members to pay a bill immediately or face being disconnected from power service, company officials said.
“We’ve noticed a recent uptick in members report receiving these types of scam calls,” said Brent Cochran, director of customer service at Jackson EMC, in a news release. “With summer travel, scammers may use these times to target potential victims when their guard is down during vacation season. We encourage members to remain aware of potential scams and ask questions if you unexpectedly receive a call telling you to pay an electric bill now.”
The scammer may pretend to be from Jackson EMC or another utility provider and tells victims to pay their bill immediately, or they will have their power disconnected for non-payment, company officials said, adding that people should be aware that some may even use caller ID to appear as though the call came from Jackson EMC.
If members are concerned about a past-due bill, they should call Jackson EMC at 1-800-462-3691, officials said. Jackson EMC members may also use the MyJacksonEMC website or mobile app to check their current bill balance.
Officials said that while the phone calls can be very convincing, there are signs to spot a scam.
•Urgency: Scammers tell you to act fast — typically while you’re still on the phone with them. Hang up and call the customer service number on your bill or your utility company’s website. Jackson EMC: 1-800-462-3691.
•Threatening to disconnect your power: Scammers may say that your electricity will be turned off very soon without immediate payment.
•Personal information: At some point, scammers may ask for your credit card number, Social Security number or account number. You should only provide this type of information in phone calls you initiate with trusted companies.
•Requesting payment with a prepaid credit card: Jackson EMC will never call you and tell you to pay your bill with a prepaid credit card, like Green Dot or MoneyPak. Scammers often target non-English speaking members and ask them to pay with a Green Dot card. For acceptable ways to pay your bill, go to jacksonemc.com/waystopay.
For more information, go to jacksonemc.com/safety-and-security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.