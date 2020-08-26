The following recent incidents were among those the Winder Police Department responded to.
•A Winder man and co-owner of a jewelry store on Atlanta Highway SE was arrested Aug. 18 for unlawful surveillance after an employee at the store found a cell phone with its video recorder turned on in the women’s restroom. The woman said she noticed insulation on the floor and a hole in the wall next to the toilet and noticed there was a cell phone behind it with insulation covering all of it but the camera lens. The employee reviewed the video footage and saw her boss, Richard Dewayne Smith, 59, placing the phone into the wall a little over an hour earlier. After she alerted another female employee, they reported the incident to authorities. Smith also had a firearm in a safe at the store and was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•A Winder man was arrested for reckless driving after he was seen by a police officer driving on the wrong side of the road westbound on Hazel Street at a high rate of speed and almost collided with the officer’s vehicle. Police made contact with the suspect, 24-year-old Carlos L. Santiago Maestre, at a Missi Lane residence and took him into custody.
•A Maysville man who had been arrested for driving a motorcycle that had been reported stolen out of the state of Washington reported that he didn’t know the vehicle was stolen and that a man going by the name Sean Travis had sold him the motorcycle in the Ingles parking lot in Winder on May 29 after they arranged the deal on Facebook Marketplace. The suspect had not been identified at the time of the report.
•A 17-year-old Winder juvenile was arrested on a charge of battery – family violence after punching her brother in the face following a dispute with her mother. The brother took a gaming headset off her head, which led to her punching him.
•Anthony Undra Brown, 56, of Winder, was arrested for criminal trespass and public drunkenness after he was spotted walking behind an East Oak Street residence he had been trespassed from earlier in the day.
•A woman reported her storage unit at a West Athens Street complex had been broken into Aug. 17. A king-sized bed mattress and box spring, an Android tablet, and a Kenmore washer and dryer were taken. A witness saw a red Ford 150 with a trailer leaving the complex that morning with the washer, dryer and mattress.
•Multiple vehicle break-ins were reported in the Shenandoah neighborhood on Aug. 17. The owner of one vehicle said her wallet, purse, weapons license, several credit cards and a checkbook had been taken. The owner of another vehicle said his son’s medication had been stolen from his vehicle. Cars at two other residences in the neighborhood had also been entered, but nothing of value had been stolen.
•A Winder woman was arrested for panhandling after she was caught taking money from a driver in the area of Monroe Highway and Atlanta Highway. The suspect, 50-year-old Angela Iler, had a sign and was falsely claiming she was homeless. She had been warned and cited numerous times for panhandling.
•A Winder man was arrested following a domestic dispute at his residence. Rex Chase Leviner, 32, was charged with three counts of simple assault – family violence, two counts of simple battery – family violence and one count of criminal trespass – family violence.
•A woman at a Fayette Drive residence reported someone had entered her garage and stolen her leaf blower.
•A Winder woman was arrested on drug charges enforcement after an officer conducting an area check at the Quality Inn hotel on West Athens found her sitting in an open car that returned registered to her boyfriend, who had an active warrant out of Jackson County. Following a search of the vehicle, Katie Irene Greene, 33, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and giving a false name and date of birth to law enforcement. She said she gave the false name because she had a warrant out of Walton County.
•Police arrested 32-year-old Brian Timothy Preston of Maysville on charges of possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects after he was searched on West Athens Street. Preston walked up to police after they saw him walking and asked if he was alright, and he admitted to having the marijuana on him, leading to the search.
•Police arrested 38-year-old Steven Alan Barrett of Forsyth for possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects after he and a woman were found sitting on abandoned couches behind Holly Hill Mall.
•Two Winder women, 27-year-old Kayla Tierria Martin and 22-year-old Jymisha Beonca Mack were arrested for fighting at a convenience store on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Both women were charged with affray, and Mack was also charged with reckless conduct for brandishing a loaded pistol.
•A Loganville man was cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana after he was found sleeping in a car in the Barrow County School System central office parking lot. He was released at the scene after receiving his citation.
•Police arrested 31-year-old Matthew David Clemares of Atlanta after he flagged an officer down near a gas station on East May Street and asked for a ride to his residence in Atlanta after he had gotten into a fight with his girlfriend. The man was continuously shouting loud profanities.
•Police arrested 27-year-old Devan Michael Williams of Winder for driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), public drunkenness, willful obstruction of law enforcement and leaving the scene of an accident after he was involved in a traffic accident on Charles Court and left the scene on foot. He was apprehended on West New Street.
•Police arrested 32-year-old Quanjuana A. Hamilton of Winder on charges of battery and giving false statements to police following a dispute and fight in the area of East Oak Street and Glen Avenue.
•Police arrested 51-year-old Richard Keith Summer of Gainesville for urban camping at a car wash on East May Street.
•Police arrested 23-year-old Antonio D. Foster-Stockton on marijuana charges, possession and use of drug-related objects and an open-container violation after he was stopped in the area of West May and Horton streets for a non-functioning tag light.
•A man reported that his leaf blower and weed eater had been stolen from the back of his truck in the parking lot of Quality Foods.
•Police arrested 25-year-old Asia Z. Vinet for driving without a valid license and speeding after she was stopped on North Broad Street at Winder First United Methodist Church for driving 67 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone.
