Incidents reported recently to the Auburn Police Department include:
•Four Auburn residents, two women and two men, were cited for having junked vehicles on their property. One woman was on Oakleaf Drive. She was given an extension from Dec. 18 to Jan. 1 and nothing happened with the junked vehicles. The second woman was on County Line-Auburn Road. The officer said the address had been “severely out of compliance for several years.” The man was on Riverview Court. An officer said the man was notified by mail Nov. 27 with a compliance date of Dec. 27. “There was no movement of the vehicle and tires were still flat, overall condition the same as my last visit,” the report says. The second man was on Betts Creek Drive. An officer said the code enforcement has “been working with this tenant since March 2018.”
•A Colbert woman who was a passenger in a Jeep Cherokee was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Clarke County after a stop at County Line-Auburn Road.
•A Calhoun man was arrest on an outstanding warrant from Cobb County at the city’s municipal court.
•An Auburn man who was involved in a dispute on Carter Road. was held on an outstanding warrant from Barrow County. A caller said a man and woman were “yelling at each other.”
