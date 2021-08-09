The following arrests around the county Aug. 2-8 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•Derek Michael Whitlock, 32, 285 Hillside Ct. NW, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Joseph Nathan Wolf, 35, 2790 Meridian Dr., Dacula — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Shelly Vanessa Wallace, 44, 30539 Hwy. 441 South, Commerce — felony probation violation.
•Audriana Tomasa Santibanez, 20, 28 Huckleberry Ln., Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Wesley Eugene Baird, 40, 253 Memory Ln., Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
•Amanda Rose Desena, 28, 135 Williamsburg Way, Winder — hit and run – duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; improper passing in a no-passing zone and following too closely.
•Jason Guy Alexander, 46, 2705 Squires Rd., Gainesville — felony probation violation.
•Hannah Marie Bolden, 30, 476 Rebekah Dr., Bethlehem — battery, false imprisonment, simple assault and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children (less than 18 years of age present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery).
•Zachary Adam Cole, 34, 84 Cypress Place, Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•David Baker Williamson, 33, 204 Higgings Mill Rd., Forsyth — hold for other agency.
•John Michael Wood, 28, 1184 Hwy. 124, Hoschton — felony probation violation.
•John Javier Restrepo, 29, 179 West New St., Winder — possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Mac Ethridge Lee, 47, 318 Hillside Ct. NW, Winder — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor marijuana possession and brake light violation.
•David Andrew Scott, 33, 1912 Natalie Dr., Bethlehem — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; DUI – less safe; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; and adult seat belt violation.
•Austin Tyler Pittman, 22, 1362 Yorkshire Dr., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Paul Tyrus Mcgill, 79, 2119 Dooley Town Rd. A, Statham — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Re’u Lawson, 25, 227 McNaughton St., Cusseta — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Katherine Marie Green, 28, 2741 Spring Ridge Cir., Snellville — driving under the influence of drugs and following too closely.
•Adam Daniel Pugh, 37, no address listed — felony probation violation.
•Keanthony Deoreo Johnson, 29, 200 Capitol Ave., Winder — theft by taking.
•Donna Michelle Gaines, 51, 138 Thorn Brook Rd., Bethlehem — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe.
•Miguel Aguirre, 62, 423 Smith Mill Rd., Winder — violation of family-violence order.
•Christopher Lewis Roberts, 33, 207 Donna Ln. SE, Thomasville — felony probation violation.
•Julian William Strickland, 76, 4054 Nick A Jack Cove BSMT, Buford — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; reckless driving; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and taillight violation.
•Chloe Jayne Kempf, 24, 1878 Brookhill Way, Snellville — theft by taking.
•Jasper Rashed Adams, 32, 3589 Atlanta St. Apt. B, College Park — four counts of aggravated assault; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; and second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
•Justin Lee Pennington, 33, 341 Centennial Dr., Bethlehem — two counts of felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Hugo Freddi Gomez Calvo, 37, 159 Hanover Place, Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe; hit and run – duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; reckless driving; driving without a valid license; improper lane change and consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area.
•Maureshe Shanquella Lane Stephens, 25, 657 Bedford Dr., Hull — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; reckless driving; speeding in a construction zone and consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area.
•Christopher Kyle West, 38, 911 Downing Dr., Bethlehem — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe and reckless driving.
•Alie Yu Yang, 33, 1083 Hwy. 211 NE, Winder — discharge of a weapon on or near a public highway or street; discharge of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol and reckless conduct.
•Lawrence Moon, 57, 860 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem — fleeing/attempting to elude police; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; driving with a suspended or revoked license; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; two counts of failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping and no proof of insurance.
•Marquise Darieon Jackson, 20, 430 Ruth St., Athens — theft by taking.
•Dontavious Devon Carruth, 28, 100 Rolling Ridge Dr. 364, Athens — purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
•Shaheda Mohammed, 24, 2890 The Terraces Way, Dacula — felony theft by deception.
•Michael Bonzo Huff, 30, 283 Woodpecker Ln., Nicholson — felony probation violation.
•Brian Austin Stowers, 34, 5973 Light Ferry Rd., Flowery Branch — felony probation violation.
•Angela C. Gamboa Hernandez, 41, 940 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Michael Jamal Russell, 22, 141 Wood Ave., Winder — misdemeanor marijuana possession and use of multi-beam lighting equipment/failure to dim headlights when approaching.
•Jennifer Alexis Beckham, 26, 1606 Madison Dr., Bethlehem — hold for other agency.
•Ryan Robert Tierney, 34, 781 Coleen Dr., Winder — possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Stephanie Brooke Tierney, 31, 73 Main St., Auburn — possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•April Dawn Stake, 29, 2145 Dooley Town Rd., Statham — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Andrew Caleb Cooper, 23, 253 Georgia Ave., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and taillight violation.
•Jeremy Kyle Cooper, 25, 144 West Midland Ave., Winder — theft by taking.
•Aaliyah Daevon Williams, 26, 2600 Barnett Trail 2614, Athens — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense; driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding.
•Jami Michelle Marengo, 30, 719 Sienna Valley Dr., Braselton — felony probation violation.
•Justin Alexander Robinson, 27, 1269 Harmony Grove Church Rd., Auburn — entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or a felony.
•Felix Adrian Martinez, 29, 1995 Villa Spring Ct., Dacula — public drunkenness and unlawful possession of open containers.
•Susan Michelle Hardegree, 47, 52 East Ave., Winder — possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
AUBURN
•William Jessie Reynolds, 57, 137 Park Ave., Winder — two counts of felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Jennifer Lynn McCallister, 24, 64 Main St. 62, Auburn — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Michael Stephen Foster, 53, 64 Main St. 37, Auburn — possession of methamphetamine and driving with a. suspended or revoked license.
•Travis Roy Spencer, 37, 344 Wages Rd., Auburn — hit and run – duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; three counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; misdemeanor marijuana possession; driving with a suspended or revoked license; and following too closely.
BRASELTON
•Justin Keith Crutcher, 29, 14 Marlere Dr., Rome — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Yosub Song, 29, 3998 Arrowfeather Ct., Buford — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and improper stopping on roadway.
STATHAM
•Shaquille Kenez Peters, 28, 298 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem — receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; misdemeanor marijuana possession and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Wesley Trenton Crenshaw, 19, 459 Fernwood Cir., Statham — driving with a suspended or revoked license and window-tint violation.
•Daniel Eric Knowlton, 28, 125 Ashley Cir., Athens — driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to appear.
•Jeffrey Ray Conner, 39, 621 Bowling Ln., Winder — misdemeanor theft by deception and tearing down or destruction of mailboxes, or destroying mail.
•Madison Keith Martin, 36, 705 Lake Knoll Dr., Lilburn — felony probation violation.
•Michael Raymond Peaco, 41, 1171 Eaglewood Dr., Statham — misdemeanor failure to appear.
WINDER
•Lawrence Giuliani, 64, 261 Turtle Creek Dr., Winder — simple battery.
•Carolyn April House, 47, 489 Shannon Way, Lawrenceville — violation of limited driving permit.
•Jarrod Martez Adams, 23, 64 Marion Lay St., Winder — four counts of aggravated assault; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; reckless conduct; and second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
•Fenerrell Franklin Cunningham, 33, 93 East May St. 21, Statham — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•David Gene Cannaday, 41, 206 East 5th Ave., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe; misdemeanor marijuana possession; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
•Joshua Lee Easterly, 17, 381 Embassy Dr., Winder — three counts of felony terroristic threats and acts; simple battery; simple assault; disorderly conduct; public drunkenness; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); and furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by a person below the legal age.
•Sonya Nicole Bundy, 40, 15 Parker Rd., Auburn — battery and misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Jorge L. Espaillat-Colon, 26, 839 Exchange Cir. 236, Bethlehem — simple assault.
•Nikita Sheree Riley, 44, 473 Bramden Cir., Lawrenceville — driving without a valid license.
•Jatharrell Khyrie Moore, 23, 154 Horton St., Winder — simple assault.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Justin Matthew Moore, 39, 574 Pin Oak Dr., Bethlehem.
•Christopher Tyrone Rollins, 30, 34 Meadowcreek Dr., Jefferson.
