The following arrests around the county were reported May 24 through June 6 by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•Dexter Jermaine Armour, 47, Bethlehem — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Kimberly Thomasina Asbury, 48, Monroe — two counts of criminal damage to property (private property).
•Mark Anthony Atkinson, 33, Auburn — felony probation violation.
•Morgan Leanne Babcock, 19, Statham — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Shawn William Berns, 34, Winder — theft by taking – motor vehicle possession.
•Charles Wilson Berry III, 41, Gainesville — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Krystal Leigh Bowen, 36, Statham — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Whitney Reva Canup, 36, Statham — criminal trespass, criminal damage to property (business) and aggravated stalking.
•Michael James Crowe, 38, Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Jason Malachi Culver Jr., 18, Bethlehem — aggravated child molestation, two counts of child molestation, three counts of sodomy, two counts of incest, three counts of solicitation of sodomy under 18 years of age and two counts of first-degree cruelty to children (deprivation of necessary sustenance).
•Jerome Jerry Dawson, 59, Snellville — felony probation violation.
•Rolando Sa’quan Dukes, 18, Winder — theft by taking – motor vehicle possession.
•Keshia Jean Farmer, 32, Jefferson — felony probation violation.
•Eric Brian Ferguson, 58, Auburn — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), reckless driving and following too closely.
•Tommy Edward Fowler Jr., 34, Winder — hold for other agency.
•Christopher Scott Gross, 39, Winder — pedestrian violation.
•Kevin Curtis Hall, 48, Commerce — simple battery, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
•Rodney Harrison, 29, Lawrenceville — felony probation violation.
•Alexis Castro Hernandez, 32, Winder — felony failure to appear.
•Kelly Leigh Herrington, 45, Decatur — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and reckless driving.
•Walter Lee Hobbs Jr., 55, Winder — felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
•Amber Nicole Hopkins, 24, Winder — felony probation violation and failure to appear.
•Mary Jane Jackson, 25, Statham — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Devin James Johnson, 24, Dacula — felony probation violation.
•Jemessia Nicole Johnson, 35, Lithia Springs — driving without a valid license and speeding in a construction zone.
•Kimberly Anne Johnston, 43, Bethlehem — simple battery.
•Ronald Wayne Telepo Jurnock, 38, Jefferson — pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another person and reckless driving.
•Ariana Michelle Kimbrough, 20, Auburn — failure to appear.
•Ashlie Dawn King, 33, Jefferson — three counts of felony probation violation.
•Matthew Jacob Kitchens, 24, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Navares Tremayne Little, 39, Athens — abandonment of dependent child.
•Cheryl Denise Maloney, 62, Buford — driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, open-container violation and brake light violation.
•Jessica Lee Martin, 39, Grayson — felony probation violation.
•Jordan Taylor McDaniel, 26, Winder — battery.
•Jonathan James McKeever, 34, Auburn — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Natasha Rae McWaters, 42, Madison — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
•Kristy Patillo Mitchell, 40, Monroe — driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and no insurance.
•Osheika Samone Moore, 28, Athens — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Jaquelin Aguilar Morales, 27, Winder — driving without a valid license and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Renan Paz Paz, 22, Lawrenceville — driving without a valid license and use of multi-beam lighting equipment/failure to dim headlights when approaching head-on.
•Ron Christopher Pendley, 27, Cumming — three counts of felony probation violation.
•Barry Leon Peters, 53, Statham — unlawful conduct during 911 calls or otherwise contacts 911 and makes a false report.
•Shaquille Kenez Peters, 28, Bethlehem — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Sandra Rose Petrucelli, 52, Snellville — felony probation violation.
•Arvella Marie Phillips, 64, Bethlehem — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and open-container violation.
•Timothy Wade Phillips, 35, Lawrenceville — battery.
•Jose Ignacio Ramos, 35, Winder — felony terroristic threats and acts and simple assault.
•Jaikem Jakel Redd, 20, Union Point — possession or control of child pornography and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Darrell Robert Rowland Jr., 29, Winder — three counts of misdemeanor probation violation.
•Eric Tyrone Russell, 54, Statham — felony probation violation.
•Eric James Rutledge, 41, Atlanta — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Laura Marie Silva, 26, Winder — misdemeanor theft by deception.
•Wyatt Joseph Smith, 27, Stephens — operation of watercraft while under the influence of alcohol, toxic vapers or drugs and two counts of directing persons to leave parks, historic sites or recreation areas.
•Arnoldo Isreal Soto Argueta, 40, Winder — battery.
•Terry Dean Strickland, 18, Jefferson — driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions and driving without license on person.
•Bonnie Bleu Alexander, 29, Statham — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), two counts of DUI – endangering a child under 14 years of age and reckless driving.
•Brandon Scott Babb, 48, Winder — disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
•Justin Michael Brewer, 30, Winder — burglary.
•Jacob Anthony Buice, 19, Lawrenceville — felony probation violation.
•Ernesto Castro-Martinez, 26, Winder — driving without a valid license and tag light violation.
•Keontae Maurice Lamar Evans, 17, Winder — entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or a felony and loitering and prowling.
•Scott Albert Farr, 27, Winder — party to a crime.
•William Brandon Fitzpatrick, 45, Statham — felony probation violation and possession of methamphetamine.
•Nancy Lynn Fulkerson, 65, Auburn — aggravated stalking.
•Catrina Helen Gasparik, 25, Flowery Branch — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Teresa Lynn Gerrity, 44, Auburn — possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•William Heath Hicks, 44, Winder — criminal attempt to commit a felony and failure to appear.
•Zamiah Anes Johnson, 19, Winder — misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property, loitering and prowling, and party to a crime.
•Dontavius Cornell Jones, 18, Athens — entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or a felony and loitering and prowling.
•Roger Lee Jones Jr., 45, Bethlehem — aggravated assault and simple battery.
•Jacob Robert McCall, 21, Athens — felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
•Christian Nichole McGinnis, 30, Winder — four counts of felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
•Matthew Daniel Pribeagu, 20, Lawrenceville — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, speeding, improper passing in a no-passing zone, operating an unregistered vehicle and removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle.
•Jessica Cecile Rice, 34, Dacula — driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane change or failure to maintain a lane and failure to obey a traffic-control device.
•Erik Francis Sickler, 29, Winder — reckless conduct and discharge of a weapon on or near a public highway or street.
•Christy Lee Sicovitch, 45, Statham — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Morgan Lee Stanley, 23, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), reckless driving and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Angela Amanda Wheeler, 37, Winder — driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Ashley Kay Whitworth, 41, Winder — hold for other agency.
•Claudia Nichole Wood, 34, Winder — hold for other agency.
•Robert Dwayne Wright-Hall, 30, Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
AUBURN
•Jeremy Scott Cardin, 33, Auburn — possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.
•Zackery Kyle Fisher, 27, Bogart — hold for other agency.
•Kasey Heath, 22, Auburn — simple assault.
•Alex Jimenez, 20, Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Allison Renee Milliron, 25, Sugar Hill — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; vehicles with false or secret components; misdemeanor marijuana possession; possession and use of drug-related objects; and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
•Terry Michael Richardson, 52, Auburn — hold for other agency.
•Dennis Allen Riley, 28, Winder — destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer/deal with property subject to security interest.
•Mark Andrew Smith, 41, Auburn — two counts of driving with a suspended or revoked license and giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
•Amanda Michelle Sutton, 32, Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Jessie Louis Gallegos, 27, Lawrenceville — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property, and improper lane change or failure to maintain a lane.
•John Henry Thomas, 71, Bethlehem — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and improper left turn.
STATHAM
•Ashley Nichole Patterson, 28, Winder — possession of methamphetamine, battery, failure to appear and three counts of third-degree cruelty to children (less than 18 years of age present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery).
•Trent Lee Brock, 19, Statham — disorderly conduct.
•Victor Marlow Holland, 31, Atlanta — driving with a suspended or revoked license and expired license plate.
•Sedrik Lavar Jackson, 35, Jasper, Alabama — criminal trespass.
•Christian Lamar Joiner, 20, Brunswick — criminal trespass.
WINDER
•Ashli Loi Bell, 45, Maysville — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•James Ralph Carr, 52, Stockbridge — refusal to leave premises when requested.
•Nichole Makala Dhabolt, 18, Bethlehem — possession of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; receipt, possession of transfer or a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; second-degree forgery; simple battery against a police officer, law enforcement dog, or corrections or detention officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); possession and use of drug-related objects; and littering on public or private property or waters.
•Clement Okongor Ebin, 40, Lawrenceville — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Kerry Justin Esco, 38, Winder — party to a crime.
•Adrian Marquise Finney, 24, Suwanee — possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; receipt, possession of transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; second-degree forgery; possession and use of drug-related objects; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; improper use of central turn lane; brake light violation; and littering on public or private property or waters.
•Brandi Alexis Florence, 29, Hampton — disorderly conduct and affray (fighting).
•Nicholas Paul Fortner, 41, Winder — felony probation violation and three counts of aggravated stalking.
•Victor Joshua Garcia, 18, Conyers — driving without a valid license.
•Amarilis Guzman, 30, Winder — driving without a valid license.
•Melissa Faye Hart, 44, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Alicia Jamia Hendrick, 33, Monroe — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Dallas Clay Hicks, 23, Winder — simple assault, simple battery and interference with custody.
•Anyah Jailynn Hill-Taylor, 27, Bethlehem — affray (fighting) and disorderly conduct.
•Tommie Joshua Hulsey, 32, Gainesville — disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
•Albert A’Unray Johnson Jr., 21, Winder — reckless conduct and discharge of a weapon on or near a public highway or street.
•Isaiah Miles Jordan, 25, Auburn — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Ambitous Iteego Lawson, 19, Athens — failure to appear.
•Michal Lipowski, 27, Largo, Florida — driving without a valid license.
•John Joseph Morrison, 36, Winder — battery.
•Gian L. Navarro, 20, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license, misdemeanor probation violation and improper use of central turn lane.
•Brittany K. Roberts, 23, Snellville — giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement (misdemeanor) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Rudys Wilfredo Saravia-Osorio, 38, Atlanta — driving without a valid license and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
•Brent Thomas Smith, 36, Bethlehem — possession of methamphetamine; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; second-degree forgery; possession and use of drug-related objects; and littering on public or private property or waters.
•David Soto, 54, Bethlehem — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•David Giovanni Soto, 32, Winder — prohibition on nude or sexually explicit material electronic transmissions, misdemeanor marijuana possession and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Eric Glynn Braud, 22, Decatur — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Christopher Dewyne Cannon, 38, Winder — possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Joshua Paul Carlin, 33, Winder — aggravated assault, driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident, and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Ruben Omar Domingeuz-Villagomez, 36, Bethlehem — driving without a valid license and violation of Hands-free Georgia Act.
•Jorge L. Espaillat-Colon, 26, Bethlehem — criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Xing Xai Her, 30, Winder — giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement and failure to appear.
•Lamont Detour Jackson, 45, Winder — criminal trespass.
•Alex Mitchell King, 35, Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Brenda Lee Lancaster, 54, city of residence not listed — criminal trespass.
•Preston McKellop, 26, Buford — disorderly conduct.
•Christi Sharee Moore, 27, Panama City, Florida — disorderly conduct.
•Keith Fitzgerald Moreland, 56, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and no insurance.
•Damarcus Byshon Rhodes, 35, Winder — simple assault and misdemeanor stalking.
•Michael C. Robinson Jr., 46, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Dorothy Jean Shelafoe, 51, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Victor Theiling, 35, Winder — aggravated assault, reckless conduct and simple assault.
•Travone C. Wilson, 18, Monroe — simple battery, criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, and driving without a valid license.
•Tiffany Rosana Worley, 33, Winder — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and tag light violation.
GSP
•Carlos Garcia, 30, Atlanta — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), reckless driving and driving on the wrong side of the road.
•Mary Elizabeth Martin, 24, Conyers — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), driving without license on person, failure to yield right of way at yield sign and adult seat belt violation.
PROBATION/PAROLE
•Shonda Ciara Morrow, 33, Winder — felony probation violation.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Jasmine Nicole Dean, 32, Athens.
•Stravious Martez Johnson, 31, Winder.
