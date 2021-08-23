The following arrests were reported Aug. 16-22 by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•Brent McKenzie Shealey, 29, 1422 Dillard Heights Dr., Bethlehem — two counts of simple battery and three counts of simple assault.
•Kelly Jo Hagans, 48, 320 Stonegate Dr., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, felony probation violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and tag light violation.
•John Kenneth Holcomb, 54, 705 Slayton Dr., Bethlehem — aggravated assault, simple battery and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children (less than 18 years of age present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery).
•Lauren Marie Devoe, 26, 577 Greenlee Rd., Athens — driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, reckless driving, speeding, and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Lauren Hope Nolen, 23, 190 Parks Mill Rd., Winder — misdemeanor theft by deception.
•Sheronica Lynn Barrett, 42, 16 Angel St., Bethlehem — theft by taking.
•Courtney Eloise Hampton, 18, 559 Saddle Ridge Dr., Bethlehem — affray (fighting).
•Travis Centell Jackson, 41, 629 Marigot Way, Statham — battery and criminal damage to property.
•Ryan Lester Hooper, 36, 124 Jefferson Rd., Statham — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; four counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Austin Tyler Hawkins, 19, 18 Olivewood Dr., Asheville, North Carolina — aggravated assault, battery, burglary, possession of methamphetamine and public drunkenness.
•Jeremy Antwun Richie, 42, 433 East Midland Ave., Winder — felony probation violation.
•David Michael Rogers, 45, 112 Lanthier St., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Kimberleigh Gwen Tanner, 20, 1314 Ridgeview Rd., Auburn — simple battery and misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Dana Michelle Savage, 41, 880 Laurel Ln., Winder — possession of methamphetamine and loitering and prowling.
•Karen Denise Price, 49, 3475 Oak Valley Rd. NE 910, Atlanta — harassing communications and misdemeanor stalking.
•Sandy Wages Cronic, 53, 2525 Sanjo St., Dacula — driving under the influence of drugs; hit and run – duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Amy Elizabeth Gravitt, 43, 2728 Bolde Spring Rd., Dacula — influencing a witness.
•Timothy Richard Kiley, 46, 5130 Whitmire Rd., Gainesville — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Misty Dawn Millwood, 31, 5130 Whitmire Rd., Gainesville — sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
•James Austin Reed, 24, 255 East Wright St., Winder — possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Lue Yang, 48, 180 Parks Mill Rd. 37, Auburn — failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/providing false information and felony probation violation.
•Johnny Russell Cronic, 51, 2525 Sanjo St., Dacula — party to a crime.
•Ibrahim Ali, 28, 2890 The Terrace Way, Dacula — felony theft by deception.
•Mary Elizabeth Martin, 24, 405 Derbyshire Ct., Conyers — two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor failure to appear, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping, taillight violation and violation of the Hands-free Georgia Act.
•Joel Gonzalez-Rivera, 41, 124 2nd St. 34, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and expired license plate.
•Tiffany Lee Aycock, 32, 670 Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson — possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor marijuana possession and brake light violation.
•Anthony Vincent Flournoy, 35, 2701 Club Forest Dr., Conyers — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving, improper lane change and open-container violation.
•Johnathan Charles Lassiter, 31, 609 Miles Patrick Rd., Winder — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) and hold for other agency.
•Ashley Vanessa Hooper, 29, 257 West Midland Ave., Winder — aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement (felony) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Michael Joseph Luchetti, 21, 221 Spinner Dr., Jefferson — contempt of State Court.
•Gregory Peyton Doster, 22, 540 Valleyview Dr., Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Matthew Dustin Wade, 36, 5342 Milieo Pt. SW, Lilburn — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Jesse Nicholas Mott, 33, 200 Parks Mill Rd., Auburn — three counts of felony probation violation, felony theft by shoplifting, two counts of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and party to a crime.
•Leon Travis Harkins, 62, 172 Creek Nation Rd., Jefferson — two counts of aggravated assault; possession of methamphetamine; crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; and two counts of cruelty to children – intentionally allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery.
•David A. Klingseisen, 39, 689 Massey St., Winder — failure to report an accident with injury, death or damage; striking a fixed object; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; and consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area.
•Shonic Trerail Puckett, 40, 4394 Red Gate Rd., Norcross — felony probation violation.
•Holly Deann Allen, 37, 2125 Dooley Town Rd., Statham — possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Richard Adam Parker, 38, 180 Kiley Dr., Hoschton — theft by taking and felony exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons and residents.
•Stephen Gary Weathers, 47, 251 Mulberry Rd., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Sonja Amanda Browning, 41, 252 Springdale Dr. 5, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Martha Cabrera, 39, 327 Cedar Creek Rd., Winder — driving without a valid license.
•Cyndie Theodat, 20, 1730 Wynfield Ln., Auburn — battery.
•Marquis Andrew Green, 23, 1730 Wynfield Ln., Auburn — contempt of State Court.
•Daniel Wayne Crowe, 54, 352 Fairview Ct., Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Matthew Alan Baker, 41, 561 Saddle Ridge Dr., Bethlehem — criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
•Gloria Marie Jones, 53, 108 Creekwood Rd., Winder — criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
•Stanley Lajarvis Clemons, 38, 1561 Cornell Ct., Statham — battery.
•Brandon Christopher Hudson, 28, 446 Robins Way, Auburn — hit and run – duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Matthew Emory Montgomery, 38, 775 Hwy. 82, Winder — simple battery.
AUBURN
•Joseph Thomas Dicarlo, 27, 340 Grove Ridge Dr., Loganville — possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Melody Leigh West, 40, 1080 Buford Dr., Loganville — simple battery and first-degree cruelty to children – deprivation of necessary sustenance.
•Jeremy Tyler Poole, 25, 1538 Oakleaf Ct., Auburn — aggravated stalking.
STATHAM
•Deontavious Williams, 22, 1437 Princeton Dr., Statham — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Fenerrell Franklin Cunningham, 33, 93 East May St. 21, Statham — pedestrian violation and misdemeanor under city ordinance.
WINDER
•Angela Denise Iler, 51, homeless — criminal trespass.
•Allen Ray Wheeler, 58, homeless — criminal trespass.
•Jessica Leanne Hodges, 29, 520 Towergate Place, Atlanta — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Sarah Jayne McLeod, 31, 204 James St., Winder — battery and criminal trespass – damage of $500 or less.
•Richard Claude Green, 77, 16 Lee St. B, Winder — possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Crystal Mae Sergent, 34, 1535 Hunters Cove, Auburn — driving without a valid license.
•Alexander Neng Xiong, 33, 302 Rocky Point Ct., Winder — three counts of party to a crime.
•Tony Lamar Boone, 55, no address listed — theft by taking and criminal damage to property (business).
•Noe Puente, 35, 820 Castillo Way, Winder — driving without a valid license and brake light violation.
•Shimelle Kayshawn Jones, 30, 912 Peaks Landing, Conyers — interference with custody.
•Angela Denise Iler, 51, homeless — panhandling.
•Fenerrell Franklin Cunningham, 33, 93 East May St. 21, Statham — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Eric Wilson Tanner, 48, 453 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem — three counts of felony probation violation.
•Jason Lee Vega, 36, 74 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder — public drunkenness and refusal to leave premises when requested.
•Linda Faye Hobbs, 53, 120 2nd St., Winder — battery and simple battery.
•Christopher Dale Szekely, 31, 539 Harrison Ln., Bethlehem — felony theft by receiving stolen property and misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property.
•Kaleena Amanda Davis, 31, 173 Settle St., Winder — battery and third-degree cruelty to children (less than 18 years of age present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery.
•Donald Eugene Abernathy, 39, homeless, Winder — criminal trespass.
•Henry Edwards, 60, 150 West Candler St., Winder — felony probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.