The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments reported the following arrests around the county July 12-18.
BCSO
•Laurence Lemons, 39, 353 Riverbrook Ct., Riverdale — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe).
•Daniel Earl Coleman, 25, 1835 Season Pkwy., Norcross — three counts of theft by taking from mailbox.
•Juan Jesus Landry, 19, 271 East Wright St. 94, Winder — fleeing/attempting to elude police, reckless conduct, reckless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license, speeding, and failure to obey a traffic-control device.
•Robert Zachary Wilson, 28, 79 Bowman Mill Rd. SE, Winder — felony failure to appear.
•Lydia Eddington, 30, 150 Hickman Dr., Athens — driving without a valid license.
•Jerry Tou Xiong, 38, 1880 Dry Pond Rd., Monroe — two counts of felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
•Robert Lewis Taylor, 61, 406 Settlement Rd., Commerce — driving with a suspended or revoked license and expired license plate.
•Alicia Nichole Rouse, 32, 268 Jefferson St., Statham — felony probation violation.
•Michael John Foy, 37, 106 Quail Valley Rd. B, Auburn — driving with a suspended or revoked license and taillight violation.
•Kadajsah Nyshae Jackson, 24, 382 Stonebrooke Dr., Auburn — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor marijuana possession and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Stormy Lee Byrd, 28, 690 Kinsey Town Rd., Cleveland — possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Jocelyn Anne Gerstenlauer, 24, 1949 Discovery Dr., Auburn — theft by possession of stolen mail; possess, display, use identification of another without consent, and hold for other agency.
•Deanna Marie Spinale, 40, 263 Stanley Rd., Dacula — burglary.
•Rosalio Perez Guzman, 75, 604 Sleeping Meadow Ln., Bethlehem — driving without a valid license.
•Johnathan O’Brian Fuller, 36, 2900 Camp Creek Pkwy. Apt. U7, Atlanta — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Randall Lamar Peppers Jr., 36, 292 Bill Rutledge Rd., Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Heather Leann Walls, 45, 2880 Indian Shoals Rd., Dacula — driving under the influence of drugs, DUI – endangering a child under 14 years of age, and brake light violation.
•Learique Latresse Allen, 23, 718 Fletcher Dr., Winder — criminal trespass.
•Donald Bruce Daniel, 54, 18 East Wright St. 1, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Sammy Gitonga, 29, 318 Lokey’s Ridge Rd., Bethlehem — simple battery and simple assault.
•Kelli L. Greene, 37, P.O. Box 22582, Indianapolis, Indiana — driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding in a construction zone.
•Shane Bruce Dyer, 19, 238 Hidden Acres Rd., Winder — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Daniel Clayton Brown, 32, 5 Parkview Dr., Winder — criminal trespass.
•Mary Elizabeth Martin, 24, 405 Derbyshire Ct., Conyers — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Jarrett Kristofer King, 38, 1521 Chase Common Dr., Norcross — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; driving with a suspended or revoked license; and speeding.
•Amanda Dee Hebert, 36, 661 Hwy. 211 NE, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and taillight violation.
•Damon Lashawn Griffin, 24, 1570 Elyse Springs Dr., Lawrenceville — driving without a valid license, operating an unregistered vehicle, headlight violation, taillight violation, no helmet (motorcycle) and no insurance on motorcycle.
AUBURN
•Alyssa Aubrey Breshers, 31, 302 Oak Ridge, Auburn — battery.
BRASELTON
•Anthony Louis Cantafio, 32, 11780 Windbrooke Way, Alpharetta — simple battery, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
STATHAM
•Bobby Joe Barnes, 59, 356 Sanders St., Winder — two counts of felony probation violation and criminal trespass.
•Michael Oliver Newsome, 35, 1987 Dooley Town Rd., Statham — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Charles Rudolph Coppeak, 47, 1685 Atlanta Hwy. SE 32, Statham — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Christopher Alan Presnell, 42, 1516 Thomas Dr., Hoschton — felony probation violation.
•Angela Lee Nelson, 49, 2011 Ventura St., Statham — possession of methamphetamine.
•Billie Renee Higginbotham, 44, 716 Peachtree Rd., Jefferson — driving with a suspended or revoked license, concealing the identity of a vehicle, and expired license plate.
•Caden Alec Black, 28, 1101 Treadwell Bridge Rd., Statham — hold for other agency.
WINDER
•Jennifer Nicole Tarver, 33, 47 Saint Ives Cir., Winder — second-degree criminal damage to property (private property).
•Alexander Enrique Spring, 21, 1253 Braves Ct., Winder — robbery.
•Richard Vincent Avery, 52, 839 Exchange Cir. 112, Bethlehem — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Avery Thomas Abbott, 18, 153 Buena Vista St., Winder — felony interference with government property.
•Draven Allen Spiers, 19, 6629 Londonberry Dr., Morrow — felony interference with government property and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Shelby Anne Chapman, 23, 1506 Betts Mill Rd., Auburn — simple battery.
•Daniel Brooks Rice, 41, 173 Pine Rock Rd., Winder — simple battery.
•Michael John Laird, 29, 843 Eastmont Rd., Winder — driving without a valid license and failure to stop at a railroad crossing.
•Artemus Larone Smith, 46, 38 Amherst Dr., Winder — driving without a valid license and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
•Victor Thomas Ledford, 57, 387 Castle Ave., Winder — public drunkenness.
•John Dehmie Wongen, 28, 221 Stag Ct., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Buddy Lee Holcomb, 37, 49 Pear Tree Ln., Cleveland — local misdemeanor warrant.
•Lindsey Nicole Bryant, 42, 325 Chimney Trace Dr., Winder — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Shanda Michelle Stephens, 37, 320 North Myrtle St., Winder — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Holly Marie Ertley, 41, 839 Exchange Cir. 226, Bethlehem — failure to appear.
•Romeo Dewayne Kinney, 41, 38 Atlanta Ave., Winder — robbery.
•Latoynike Johnson, 37, 243 Georgia Ave., Winder — giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; driving without a valid license; and driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.
•Terry R. Harrison, 57, 1976 Duncan’s Mill Rd., Jefferson — public drunkenness, reckless driving, striking a fixed object and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Quincy Jermaine Maxey, 44, 97 Williams St., Winder — public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
•Anthony Sheantal Bailey, 35, 930 Century Oaks Dr., Winder — possession of methamphetamine and crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs.
•Cristal Bedolla-Medina, 36, 132 Lily Dr., Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Brian Joseph Pozowicz, 31, 545 Oxford Ridge, Winder — disorderly conduct.
•Mikecell Duncan, 51, 310 Caesar Rd., Winder — three counts of felony probation violation.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Andre Tennison Williams, 40, 904 Oregano Ct., Conyers.
•Krissy Jeanne Allen, 35, 3515 Baker Rd., Gainesville — hold for other agency.
•Joshua Oneal Kilgore, 28, 738 Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem.
