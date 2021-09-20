The following arrests around the county Sept. 13-19 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•Herlinda Guadalupe Barrios Herrera, 24, Dacula — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and following too closely.
•Christopher Thomas Barron, 23, Winder — purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
•Christina Marie Boggess, 35, Bethlehem — battery, two counts of cruelty to children – intentionally allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery and no insurance.
•Jessica Denise Chambers, 26, Gainesville — felony probation violation.
•Darius Treyvon Cleckley, 21, Decatur — felony probation violation.
•John William Cronic, 48, Flowery Branch — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Andrew Douglas Demuth, 44, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Derek James Duden, 33, Bethlehem — simple battery.
•Jose Delgado Espinoza, 62, Athens — driving without a valid license, brake light violation and tag light violation.
•Sean Britt Everett, 18, Statham — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense; reckless driving; speeding; misdemeanor marijuana possession; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below the legal age; and driving without a valid license.
•Jacob Brandon Hendrix, 33, Monroe — possession of methamphetamine and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Michael Antoine Howard Sr., 34, Bethlehem — two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Marquize Maurice Jackson, 32, Winder — felony failure to appear.
•Sydoney Tandeewi Jackson-Evans, 42, Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Tabbie Jo Jones, 46, Lawrenceville — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Holly Michelle King, 36, Monroe — felony probation violation.
•Timothy Matthew Kinney, 26, Winder — aggravated assault, aggravated battery and battery.
•Christopher William Martin, 50, Auburn — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense; use of communication facility in the commission of a felony involving controlled substances; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; sale of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; speeding; and expired driver’s license.
•John Lawrence Martin, 38, Bethlehem — simple battery and second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
•Kista Dawn McDaniel 22, Loganville — two counts of party to a crime.
•Michael Thomas McDaniel, 25, Bogart — felony probation violation.
•Nicholas Brady Miller, 22, Winder — reckless driving, improper use of central turn lane and headlight violation.
•Kevin F. Montgomery, 55, Tucker — felony probation violation.
•Dana Nichole Norman, 37, Toccoa — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Courtney Renee Patterson, 27, Bogart — three counts of felony probation violation.
•Andrew Glenn Perkins, 34, Gainesville — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Mario D. Petigny, 50, Jersey City, New Jersey — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe and open-container violation.
•William Garrett Phyfe, 21, Winder — possession or control of child pornography.
•Pamela Jean Robinson, 50, Bethlehem — driving with a suspended or revoked license, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle.
•Marvin Scott, 67, Atlanta — felony probation violation.
•Matthew Shipman Jr., 50, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Erica Joy Thao, 23, Auburn — misdemeanor theft by deception.
•Stephanie Michelle Turner, 28, Flowery Branch — driving under the influence of drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects, reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, and adult seat belt violation.
•Tracy Blaine Waldron Jr., 38, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Jonathan Walker, 53, Bethlehem — battery.
•Crystal Dawn Wheeler, 42, Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Malik Lamar Wheeler, 19, Rayle — driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and speeding in a construction zone.
•Cornetta Patrice White, 39, Athens — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, felony failure to appear, driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Jamie Owen Wilcox, 38, Monroe — child support.
AUBURN
•James Curtis Crosby, 59, Auburn — felony theft by shoplifting.
BRASELTON
•Cory Ryan Shapiro, 33, Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and loitering and prowling.
STATHAM
•Luke Bradley Moore, 30, Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Helen Patricia Rollins, 38, no address listed — simple assault and public drunkenness.
•Cedricka Turner, 28, New Orleans, Louisiana — purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; identity theft fraud; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession and use of drug-related objects; removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle; driving without a valid license and taillight violation.
WINDER
•Sean Thomas Allen, 25, Winder — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle, expired license plate, and no insurance.
•Esau Adam Bin-Abraham, 25, Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Thadius Jermaine Browner, 49, Winder — aggravated assault.
•Mikel Timpreist Burnett, 43, Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Mason Duane Edwards, 26, Winder — simple assault.
•Patricia Elizabeth Frady, 39, Statham — simple battery against a police officer/law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer, disorderly conduct and public indecency.
•Rebecca Marie Hall, 59, Winder — possession of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of tools for the commission of a crime; misdemeanor marijuana possession; party to a crime; and maintaining a disorderly house.
•Maurice Carya Harris, 50, Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Stephanie Lynn Minyard, 30, Winder — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession and use of drug-related objects; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Brandy Diana Nguyen, 34, Winder — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and criminal trespass.
•Mykala Shea Rickert, 20, Loganville — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Amy Michele Stillwell, 35, Bethlehem — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Robert Lewis Taylor, 61, Commerce — driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to register vehicle or trailer.
•Aileen Villalta, 25, Winder — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
•Ralph Lamar Williams, 24, Bethlehem — misdemeanor failure to appear.
