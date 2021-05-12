The following arrests around the county were reported May 3-9 by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•Charles Edward McCurdy Jr., 40, 375 Campbell St., Lawrenceville — felony probation violation.
•Larry Joseph Hardigree, 38, 2160 Summerset Dr., Monroe — felony probation violation.
•Dalvin Stripling, 36, 366 Andridge Ct., Suwanee — misdemeanor theft by deception.
•Joshua Thomas Holbrook, 42, 856 Knollwood Dr., Winder — simple assault, criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property and child support violation.
•Amir Reza Arabnia, 25, 1060 Long Creek Dr., Watkinsville — misdemeanor marijuana possession and speeding in a construction zone.
•Kassi Raoul Koblan, 40, 1412 Brook Court Ave., Doraville — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), reckless driving and driving on the wrong side of the road.
•Christopher Edward Canova, 38, 2980 Thompson Mill Rd., Buford — aggravated stalking.
•Barry Eugene Carter, 56, 3475 New Monroe Rd., Loganville — felony probation violation.
•Alberto Barbosa, 27, 813 Custom Ln., Winder — contempt of Superior Court.
•Aaron Richard Millican, 23, 779 Duncan Rd., Commerce — battery.
•William Frederick Price, 31, 881 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
•James Hoyte Harvey, 27, 146 Pine St., Jefferson — hold for other agency.
•Marc Anthony Black, 51, 784 Boss Hardy Rd., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Michael Wayne Bellamy, 30, 3406 Kingston Dr., Conyers — hold for other agency.
•Randy Jerome Moody, 35, 232 Sandy Lane Ct., Jefferson — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and following too closely.
•Lester Edward Treadway, 35, 2601 Farn Dr., Ellenwood — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), driving without license on person and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Derek Michael Whitlock, 32, 285 Hillside Ct. NW, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Michael Clayton Kidd, 19, 271 East Wright St., Winder — battery, aggravated assault and simple assault.
•Justin Clay Reeves, 24, 271 East Wright St., Winder — battery.
•Rene Covarrubias, 20, 805 Sandy Ct., Bethlehem — driving under the influence of alcohol under age 21, driving without a valid license and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Isiah Kepherah Thompson-Carter, 22, 286 Highland Park Dr., Athens — reckless driving, improper lane change and driving too fast for conditions.
•Jerome Jerry Dawson, 59, 1852 Commons View Cir., Snellville — felony theft by shoplifting.
•Terry Obrian Watkins, 34, 120 Cone Dr., Athens — felony theft by shoplifting.
•Eva Galicia Martinez, 26, 2233 Avalon Trace, Winder — hold for other agency.
•Joshua Paul Carlin, 33, 322 Shenandoah Cir., Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, reckless driving, improper passing, following too closely and adult seat belt violation.
•David Jonathan Haney, 22, 2020 Mallard Ridge Rd., Madison — felony probation violation.
•Ashley Ryan Ruffin, 38, 27 McEver Ln., Hoschton — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, taillight violation and open-container violation.
•Constance Hope Stephens, 17, 354 Sanders Cir., Winder — possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and drugs to be kept in original container.
•Shane Bruce Dyer, 19, 238 Hidden Acres Rd., Winder — possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; and drugs to be kept in original container.
•Sheltravious J. Watkins, 25, 116 Smokey Ridge Rd., Crawford — driving under the influence of drugs.
•Christopher Flores, 22, 380 Manning Gin Rd., Monroe — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), reckless driving, open-container violation and improper stopping/standing/parking within a safety zone.
•Leroy Jason Locke, 43, 241 Lynn Rd., Bethlehem — driving under the influence of drugs and improper lane change.
•Justin Alexander Hobbs, 28, 925 Justin Dr., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Juan Carlos Nunez, 32, 30 Arbor Way, Bethlehem — driving without a valid license and improper left turn.
•Michael James Miller, 44, 545 Carriage Dr., Bethlehem — seven counts of receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender and purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
•Bennie Lee Wood, 61, no address listed — parole violation.
AUBURN
•Michael Dylan Restrepo, 23, 690 Pleasant Hill Church Rd. NE, Winder — four counts of felony probation violation.
•Wayne Alexander Walker, 42, 147 Quail Valley Rd. B, Auburn — reckless conduct, discharge of a weapon on or near a public highway or street, and discharge of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
•Mason Trey Holman, 17, 316 Carter Rd. 115, Auburn — felony theft by receiving stolen property, reckless conduct, possession of handgun by a person under 18 years of age and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
STATHAM
•Lyndon Charles Jordan, 32, 235 Ryan Rd., Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Tyler Devon Lewis, 31, 412 Casey’s Dr., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Jessica Ivy Ferguson, 39, 2546 Glenn Jackson Rd., Statham — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Scarlet Amber Shugart, 39, 162 Cabin Creek Rd., Athens — three counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor marijuana possession, driving without license on person and window tint violation.
WINDER
•Betty Ann Johnson, 39, 140 Horton St., Winder — deposit account fraud/bad checks less than $500.
•Lebron James Smith, 38, 172 Venture Way, Winder — aggravated assault, battery, false imprisonment and three counts of felony probation violation.
•Kevin E. Fuentes Arias, 25, 1955 Marsh Creek Dr., Lawrenceville — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Wyatt Richard Barron, 29, 595 Crossville Rd., Roswell — public drunkenness, possession and use of drug-related objects, and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Gregory Allen Bills, 52, 21 Windsor Dr., Winder — driving without a valid license, no insurance and expired license plate.
•Amy Michelle Stillwell, 35, 915 Nature Trail, Bethlehem — driving with a suspended or revoked license and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Wyatt Richard Barron, 29, 595 Crossville Rd., Roswell — disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and scavenging.
•John Austin Gresham, 49, 884 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem — possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Austin Tyler Pittman, 21, 1362 Yorkshire Dr., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Jonathan Douglas Smith, 49, 243 Dreamland Cir., Winder — reckless driving and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Dennis John Samsey, 30, 135 Imad Ct., Fairburn — battery and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls.
•Timothy Lawrence Jackson, 29, 352 Pinkney St., Winder — theft by taking and misdemeanor theft by deception.
•Justin Lane Roberts, 26, 370 Royal Oaks Dr., Winder — battery.
•Bree-anne Gibbons, 23, 1708 Snapping Ct., Winder — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Wyatt Richard Barron, 29, 595 Crossville Rd., Roswell — criminal trespass and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Donald Eugene Abernathy, 38, 952 Dogwood Trail, Winder — criminal trespass, misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Ana Cristina Gonzales, 20, 255 Longford Ct., Auburn — hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and following too closely.
•Juan Tolentino, 44, 261 Kesler Ct., Winder — cruelty to animals.
•Joshua Ryan Kitchens, 36, 76 Pickle Simon Rd., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Cameron Tyrique Harris, 21, 1300 Princess Dr., Winder — misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Leonardo Marquez Hinton, 39, 101 North Broad St. PO Box 1405, Winder — child support violation.
•Brenda Lee Lancaster, 54, homeless, Winder — possession and use of drug-related objects and panhandling.
•Stephen Gary Weathers, 47, unknown address, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Kimberly Ann Wilhoit, 50, 209 East 5th Ave., Winder — battery, criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property and third-degree cruelty to children.
•Samuel Johnny Graham, 54, 248 Manor Glenn, Talmo — public drunkenness.
•Jessica Marie Graham, 47, 248 Manor Glenn, Talmo — public drunkenness.
•Nicholas Ramone Little, 27, 301 Russell Cemetery Rd. B, Winder — public drunkenness and simple assault.
•Jose Juan Ortiz-Castillo, 38, 6 Lake Elder Cir., Auburn — contempt of State Court.
GSP
•Corey Paul Foster, 41, 86 Jett Roberts Rd., Jefferson — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle; registration and license plate violations; misdemeanor probation violation; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; open-container violation and no insurance.
•Lisa Grace Love, 51, 200 Parks Mill Rd. 45, Auburn — two counts of felony probation violation and adult seat belt violation.
