The following arrests around the county Nov. 22-28 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•Paulencia Accelus, 24, Bethlehem — aggravated assault, battery, simple battery, simple assault, third-degree cruelty to children and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
•Archie Lee Anderson, 60, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Luis Gerardo Andrade Villalodos, 31, Athens — driving without a valid license and improper lane change.
•Hulda Arthur, 30, Lawrenceville — driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, misdemeanor marijuana possession and improper lane change.
•Tabitha Nichole Bornstein, 31, Bethlehem — reckless driving and improper passing in a no-passing zone.
•Erika Brittany Bowen, 23, Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, and Georgia resident has 60 days to change name/address.
•Justin Michael Brewer, 30, Statham — driving without a valid license.
•Tara Marie Click, 43, Monroe — battery.
•Morris Mohammed Dawon, 26, Winder — battery.
•Ryan Michael Derose, 35, Hoschton — felony probation violation.
•Brandon Scott Edmondson, 41, Loganville — felony probation violation.
•Ziah Imani Edwards, 23, Winterville — aggravated assault, reckless driving, hit and run with (non-serious) injury and/or damage, first-degree criminal damage to property (private property), and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
•Meagan Victoria Feaster, 30, Flowery Branch — hold for other agency.
•Steven R. Fernandez, 30, Winder — aggravated assault, battery, and felony exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elderly persons and residents.
•Mitchell Craig Gay, 24, Monroe — possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, felony probation violation, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), public drunkenness, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Alexandria Gilmer, 18, Winder — aggravated assault and felony terroristic threats and acts.
•Richard Coyote Grahn, 33, Bethlehem — aggravated assault, third-degree cruelty to children, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, four counts of battery, two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects, two counts of misdemeanor marijuana possession, misdemeanor terroristic threats, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and two counts of driving without a valid license.
•Marquis Andrew Green, 24, Auburn — felony probation violation.
•Christopher Michael Grover, 23, Braselton — reckless driving, misdemeanor marijuana possession, laying drags, too fast for conditions, improper lane change, open-container violation and expired license plate.
•Marcus Carlos Gutierrez, 42, Winder — aggravated assault, false imprisonment, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony), felony second-degree criminal damage to property (private property), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), two counts of simple battery against a police officer/law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer and battery.
•Zachary Shemar Gutierrez, 30, Jefferson — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Brett Alan Hargis, 30, Monroe — driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Henry Dean Hightower, 39, Statham — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Jason Carl Holbrook, 39, Statham — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Dallas Jabril House, 24, Decatur — possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•William Isaac Howell, 38, Buford — possession of methamphetamine; giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Rodney Jerrell Jenkins, 55, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Kenneth Leonard Johnson, 41, Auburn — two counts of misdemeanor probation violation.
•Jacob O’Neal Lewis, 31, Auburn — possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Mai Neng Lor, 33, Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Mary Kathryn Ashley Love, 41, Bethlehem — simple battery.
•Derrick Justin Mayweather, 40, Statham — battery, two misdemeanor counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and disorderly conduct.
•Thaddeus Perrell Mills, 54, Decatur — felony probation violation.
•Osheika Samone Moore, 28, Athens — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Chao Addr Moua, 59, Pendergrass — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving and following too closely.
•Christopher Thomas Palmer, 33, Bethlehem — obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls and simple assault.
•Dorian D. Pogman, 26, Athens — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Ashley Brooke Reese, 32, Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
•William Jessie Reynolds, 57, Winder — crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicant or drugs; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; and two counts of felony probation violation.
•Anthony D. Shaw, 40, Winder — possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor marijuana possession, possession and use of drug-related objects, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, and tag light violation.
•Jessica Nichole Sheller, 25, Winder — battery.
•Virginia Nicole Smith, 23, Albany — felony probation violation.
•Angel Manuel Soto, 32, Winder — possession of methamphetamine and taillight violation.
•Corey Lee Speck, 37, Bethlehem — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Yadira C. Speck, 47, Bethlehem — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Jermaine Debar Tanner, 41, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Ryan Scott Tittle, 28, Cleveland — felony probation violation.
•Robert William Watkins, 51, Winder — first-degree cruelty to children (cause excessive physical/mental pain) and battery.
•Veronica Andriana Watkins, 25, Lawrenceville — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Margie Teresa Woody, 55, Winder — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Danielle Marie Wright, 37, Statham — misdemeanor probation violation.
AUBURN
•Zachary Michael Berry, 32, Duluth — giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Tracy Alan Flannery, 31, Auburn — hold for other agency.
STATHAM
•Jammey Johnathan Hoefle, 45, Statham — aggravated assault; first-degree cruelty to children – cause excessive physical/mental pain; battery; and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children – less than 18 years of age present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery.
•Jeremy Joseph Hoefle, 45, Bethlehem — battery and three counts of third-degree cruelty to children – less than 18 years of age present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery.
WINDER
•Patrick Bass, 38, Winder — aggravated assault, battery, first-degree cruelty to children – deprivation of necessary sustenance, and third-degree cruelty to children.
•James Alan Bryson, 45, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and open-container violation.
•Payton Marie Cloer, 23, Homer — driving without a valid license.
•Michael Stephen Foster, 54, Auburn — loitering and prowling.
•Justin Thomas Hall, 39, Monroe — simple assault and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
•Anizsah Monae Howard, 23, Bethlehem — criminal trespass.
•Marvin Hubbard Sr., 46, Winder — false imprisonment, simple battery and simple assault.
•Jose Manuel Martinez-Esparza, 23, Auburn — driving without a valid license and no insurance.
•Joshua Wade Newsome, 39, Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Lorenzo Richardson Jr., 29, Winder — driving without a valid license, headlight violation and seat belt violation.
•Terrence Terrell Rogers, 39, Atlanta — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Jason Alexander Russell, 46, Sugar Hill — driving with a suspended or revoked license and following too closely.
•Keidric Antwonn Smith, 35, Covington — receipt, possession of transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; possession of cocaine; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
•Dylan Christian Warren, 29, Lawrenceville — misdemeanor failure to appear.
GSP
•Erika Micole Reliford, 35, Jefferson — hold for other agency.
