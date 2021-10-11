The following arrests Oct. 4-10 were reported around the county by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•Joshua Alexander Adams, 31, Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Floyd Akridge, 57, Dacula — simple battery.
•Teresa Akridge, 53, Dacula — simple assault.
•Matthew W. Barnette, 33, Winder — theft by taking.
•Abraham Bautista-Resendiz, 28, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Jennifer Alexis Beckham, 26, Bethlehem — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe; improper standing or stopping on highway; and pedestrian violation.
•Kendall Erich Brown, 23, Dacula — no insurance.
•Caleb Mason Buckner, 18, Hoschton — fleeing/attempting to elude police; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; no insurance on motorcycle; and taillight violation.
•Hannah Jane Chalker, 25, Statham — felony theft by shoplifting.
•River McLane Coden Ca Chapman, 17, Auburn — driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, reckless driving, and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
•Christopher Daequan R. Chester, 19, Bostwick — felony theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor probation violation.
•Daniel Scott Clack, 34, Auburn — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Emerson Hardy Cone, 73, Statham — criminal trespass – interference with property and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Robert James Cooper, 27, Maysville — felony probation violation.
•Royce Van Court, 38, Winder — possess/transport/receive explosives/destructive devices with intent to kill/injure/destroy building; manufacture, distribute, possess with intent to distribute, offer to distribute explosive device; felony terroristic threats and acts; five counts of felony criminal damage to property (business); six counts of reckless conduct; four counts of criminal trespass; and two counts of injuring, tearing down or destruction of mailboxes.
•Todd Alan Crawford, 56, Gainesville — felony probation violation.
•Ashley Lynn Cruce, 35, Jefferson — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Ashley Brooke Dollar, 44, Bethlehem — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); striking a fixed object; knowingly driving a moto vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; driving with a suspended or revoked license; and no insurance.
•Adrian Escobedo, 22, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, laying drags and improper lane change.
•Norman Wayne Fischel, 56, Braselton — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area.
•Jada Lynn Florentino, 50, Martin — felony probation violation.
•Joshua Dewayne Foster, 37, Statham — possession of methamphetamine, driving without a valid license, no insurance and tag light violation.
•Stephanie Denise Gee, 38, Newnan — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Hugo Romero Gomez, 29, Gainesville — possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, two counts of a Schedule II controlled substance, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and tag light violation.
•Kimberly Elaine Griffin, 32, Blairsville — theft by taking.
•Ottis Bernard Hamm, 55, Conyers — felony probation violation.
•Heather Sharee Harper, 38, Auburn — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe and reckless driving.
•Fredrick Bernard Harris, 43, Statham — destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer/deal with property subject to security interest.
•Nathan John Hayes, 29, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Thomas William Healan III, 25, Auburn — criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
•Davy Macio Holloman, 49, Monroe — felony probation violation.
•Brian Kenneth Huckaby, 38, Winder — failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/providing false information.
•Connie Lynn Jackson, 47, Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
•Juan Manuel Jaimes, 29, Winder — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Jonathon Todd Kennedy, 38, Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Kenneth Allan Kurtz, 53, Marietta — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Jonathon Bart Lee, 33, Jonesboro — hold for other agency.
•Nicholas Aaron McCallister, 27, Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Mackenzie Breanna McDaniel, 21, Statham — possession of methamphetamine.
•Sarah Emily Michaels, 30, Jefferson — driving under the influence of alcohol, open-container violation, and improper parking, standing or stopping on highway.
•Ryan Blake Morris, 27, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Alex Enrique Nieves, 22, Buford — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving and headlight violation.
•Sanja Nikolic, 30, Alpharetta — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving, improper lane change, expired license plate and hold for other agency.
•Marvin Thomas Oneal, 62, Bethlehem — battery, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls.
•Elvi L. Pascual Lopez, 26, Bethlehem — driving without a valid license.
•Bradley Jordan Pastinack, 30, Bethlehem — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving, consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area, and failure to obey a traffic-control device.
•Thomas Gregory Procell, 57, Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
•William Jessie Reynolds, 57, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and taillight violation.
•Adrian Latrese Rhodes, 52, Winder — battery and three counts of felony probation violation.
•Joshua Charles Schooler, 32, Jefferson — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Chavis Deion Smith, 40, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Ollie Lee Smithey, 53, Hartwell — felony probation violation.
•Julian Nicholas Torres, 18, Winder — simple assault.
•Joaquin Vizcaya Cordova, 41, Stone Mountain — driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to register vehicle or trailer and no insurance.
•Jerry Wade Waters, 53, Jefferson — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
•Kong Pheng Xiong, 37, Bethlehem — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances.
AUBURN
•William Kade Brooks, 44, Auburn — false imprisonment and battery.
•John Paul Crosson, 54, Auburn — two counts of battery.
BRASELTON
•Jacqueline Ruth Eaton, 44, Auburn — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; two counts of misdemeanor probation violation; possession and use of drug-related objects; and drugs to be kept in original container.
•Shaun Thomas Stokely, 35, Statham — felony theft by receiving stolen property and felony probation violation.
STATHAM
•Tegra Nishell Butler, 32, Winder — battery.
•Crista Michelle Clay, 24, Auburn — fourth-degree forgery.
•Gerald Walter Dulaney, 61, Statham — felony probation violation.
•Franklin Eugene Johnson, 53, Statham — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Chandler Smith, 25, Stone Mountain — misdemeanor failure to appear.
WINDER
•Ethan Daniel Arevalo, 20, McIntyre — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Fernando Caldron, 40, Statham — driving without a valid license.
•Robert Lee Harvey, 55, Lawrenceville — driving under the influence of drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects, and improper stopping/standing/parking on railroad tracks.
•Travis Rodrickus Johnson, 48, Bethlehem — possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possess/manufacture/distribute a controlled substance or marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school; drugs to be kept in original container; and adult seat belt violation.
•Lionel Martin Rosenada Caballero, 53, Winder — false statements and writings, concealment of facts; false report of a crime; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
