The following arrests around the county May 10-16 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•Jacky Wayne Barnes, 61, Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Victor Vongenial Beasley, 60, Decatur — deposit account fraud/bad checks less than $500.
•Sonya Bundy, 40, Auburn — disorderly conduct.
•Benjamin Ray Butler, 24, Bethlehem — simple assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
•Jose Carlos Carloto, 39, Bethlehem — harassing communications.
•Angel Efrain Chevere, 39, Bethlehem — battery and simple assault.
•Vitorrio Terrelle Cook, 32, Monroe — felony probation violation.
•Amanda Dawn Cooper, 47, Bethlehem — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Todd Alan Crawford, 56, Gainesville — felony probation violation.
•Andre Miguel Desouza, 67, Athens — felony probation violation.
•Charles Richard Dunlap, 35, Acworth — driving under the influence of alcohol and open-container violation.
•Guy Rebel Gilliam, 34, Hoschton — reckless conduct, discharging of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and discharge of a weapon on or near a public highway or street.
•Benjamin Reed Hewatt, 52, Auburn — felony probation violation.
•Ducarmel Yao Hilaire, 33, Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Ellen Marie Hildebrant, 33, Ellijay — felony probation violation.
•Gail Isaacs, 58, Bethlehem — two counts of simple battery.
•Sarah Thomas Jacobson, 22, Dunwoody — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and expired license plate.
•Raymond Jiminez Jr., 36, Hoschton — battery and first-degree cruelty to children (deprivation of necessary sustenance).
•Brandon Chappelle Johnson, 30, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Deamber Nicole Johnson, 25, Bogart — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Nash Edford Key, 18, Winder — contempt of Superior Court.
•Jessica Marie Lamkin, 47, Auburn — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), permitting another to operate vehicle without insurance, open-container violation and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
•Destyni Paige Latonis, 30, Bethlehem — battery and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Madison Alexandria McKinley, 24, Winder — misdemeanor terroristic threats and harassing communications.
•John Allen McPherson, 32, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Margie Marie Pineda, 28, Hoschton — battery and first-degree cruelty to children (deprivation of necessary sustenance).
•Nicholas O’Bryan Pope, 33, Monroe — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Jessica Ryan Power, 22, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to yield at a right of way or stop sign.
•Michael Thomas Pruett Jr., 32, Carnesville — felony probation violation.
•Dana Michelle Savage, 40, Winder — criminal damage to property (business).
•James Danny Shelnutt, 53, Statham — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe).
•Chadwick Dale Snyder, 38, Bogart — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and driving without a valid license.
•Rondrikus Quinntarus Starks, 32, Monroe — felony probation violation.
•Victoria Lynn Stockton, 34, Winder — felony probation violation and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
•Carlos Roberto Sura, 36, Victorville, California — driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to obey a stop sign or stop after yielding.
•Hannah Marie Torrens, 41, Snellville — felony probation violation.
•Dakoda Aaron Whitlow, 20, Bogart — possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•John Michael Wood, 27, Hoschton — two counts of financial transaction card theft, five counts of financial transaction card fraud and two counts of fourth-degree forgery (third conviction).
AUBURN
•De’Auntae Onasis Griggs, 18, Winder — purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
•Otis Polk Guillebeau, 67, Auburn — simple battery and criminal trespass.
•John Howard Harden, 51, Dacula — felony probation violation.
•Joshua Lloyd Havener, 39, Covington — giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
•Wanda Elizabeth Maddox, 48, Auburn — felony probation violation, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and criminal trespass.
STATHAM
•Whitney Reva Canup, 36, Winder — simple battery.
WINDER
•Joshua Alexander Adams, 31, Hoschton — misdemeanor failure to appear and no insurance.
•Jonathan Thomas Archer, 30, Winder — simple assault.
•Malinda McGuire Burnett, 48, Winder — theft by taking and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Michael David Butler, 31, Duluth — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Jermaine Curry, 34, Winder — possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, simple assault and public drunkenness.
•Thomas Jefferson Davis, 20, Winder — possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Manuel Humberto Garibaldi, 23, Winder — purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana and manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
•Romero Sergio Gomez, 33, Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear and view obstructed (windshield/other windows).
•Johnny Ray Gooch, 62, Braselton — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Gralin Ernest Hart, 63, Whitesburg — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Joseph Samuel King, 30, Conyers — two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
•Jake C. Monroe, 71, Winder — disorderly conduct.
•Jakie Monroe Jr., 29, Rochester, New York — disorderly conduct.
•Carlos Morel, 39, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
•William Alex Sizemore, 22, Statham — driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving on the wrong side of the road.
•JohnCarlos Vasquez, 27, Bethlehem — possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor marijuana possession, reckless driving, improper passing and improper use of central turn lane.
•Jason Lee Vega, 35, Winder — disorderly conduct.
•Vicente Vega, 56, Winder — disorderly conduct.
•John Dehmie Wongen, 28, Winder — possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor marijuana possession, possession and use of drug-related objects, and criminal trespass.
GSP
•Robert Scott Wilburn, 51, North Port, Florida — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe).
PROBATION/PAROLE
•Robert Lewis Montgomery, 51, Winder — felony probation violation.
OTHER AGENCY
•Matthew David Chambers, 39, Buford — felony probation violation.
