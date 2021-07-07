The following arrests around the county June 28 through July 4 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•Matthew Kyle Mcgaughey, 34, 1709 Granite Ln., Statham — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, open-container violation and brake light violation.
•Porsha Brenae Fisher, 29, 405 Cedar Valley Trail E., Winder — driving under the influence of drugs, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license, concealing the identity of a vehicle, reckless conduct, three counts of second-degree criminal damage to property (private property), speeding, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to obey a stop sign, expired license plate and no insurance.
•Danielle Marie Vaughan, 36, 1534 Dillard Heights Dr., Bethlehem — simple battery.
•Veronica Jean Cole, 36, 934 West Hightower Trail, Social Circle — two counts of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor theft by deception.
•Alton Lucious Stephens, 58, 470 Martin Cir., Athens — two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, two counts of driving with a suspended or revoked licenses, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), speeding and headlight violation.
•Cody Allen Horne, 26, 253 McCrady Drive, Dallas — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Janet Rebecca Payton, 59, 128 Quail Valley Rd., Auburn — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Alejandro Flores, 45, 124 2nd St. 64, Winder — driving without a valid license.
•Ellison Lane Karnes, 21, 1535 Diplomat Dr., Cumming — driving under the influence of drugs, misdemeanor marijuana possession and taillight violation.
•Peter I. Okoyomo, 57, 4025 Belmont Ridge Dr., Lithonia — driving under the influence of drugs, misdemeanor marijuana possession, reckless driving and speeding in a construction zone.
•Seth Lee Cropper, 37, 512 Quail Trail Rd., Auburn — driving under the influence of drugs and felony probation violation.
•Jeremy Joel Sanchez, 38, 1501 Bridgewater Dr., Savannah — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Anthony James Parrish, 42, 1770 Oak Spring St., Statham — failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/providing false information.
•Benjamin Alexander Johansen, 20, 435 Clover St., Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol (under age 21), furnishing or purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below the legal age, driving with a suspended or revoked license, speeding and open-container violation.
•Scott Hamilton Ward, 52, 1231 Fawnfield Dr., Buckhead — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances.
•Luis Enrique Martinez, 45, 9028 Dowden Rd., Orlando, Florida — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; reckless driving; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and open-container violation.
•Lech Karol Knol, 38, 266 Village Pkwy., Pendergrass — driving under the influence of drugs; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Yolanda Christina Lemke, 45, 756 Waldren Rd. A, Winder — possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor marijuana possession, open-container violation, brake light violation and starburst windshield/rear window crack violation.
•Dylan Vaughn Johnson, 27, 134 Patrick Mill Rd., Winder — possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor marijuana possession and felony probation violation.
•Aileen Villatta, 25, 127 Lily Dr., Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Randall William Haddock, 61, 130 Azalea Dr., Winder — simple assault and violation of family-violence order.
•Jerry Lamar White Sr., 52, 1935 Roxey Ln., Winder — battery and first-degree cruelty to children (deprivation of necessary sustenance).
•Bridget A. Rhinesmith, 24, 709 Paces Ct., Gainesville — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Jacob Sanderlihn Davis, 20, 116 Heritage Hills Dr., Commerce — misdemeanor marijuana possession and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
•Carly Leanne Herrington, 25, 4844 Mount Vernon Rd., Gainesville — hit and run: duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and following too closely.
•Pedro Antonio Monterrosa, 19, 515 Quail Trail Rd., Auburn — two counts of harassing communications.
•Brandon Sheridan Grinage, 30, 5933 Western Hills Dr., Norcross — driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding.
•Trenton Jeraud Perrin, 36, 205 Old Hull Rd. C16, Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and open-container violation.
•Derone Jamal Patterson, 34, 216 Oceanliner Dr., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding.
•Brannon Harold Griffin, 37, 63 East Wright St., Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Stacy Allen Jett, 62, 834 Crystal Meadow Dr., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and reckless driving.
•Diahnera Aushal Jackson, 27, 422 Matthews School Rd., Winder — simple battery.
•Cody Brandon Etris, 27, 274 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), reckless driving and fail to yield when entering/crossing roadway.
•Keisha Marissa Guzzo, 29, 2307 Rutherford Glen Dr., Atlanta — hold for other agency.
•Carlos J. Gomez, 21, 1903 Concepts 21 Dr. 19, Norcross — driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Tavarius Lenell Moss, 34, 289 Karis Ln., Winder — battery, simple battery, simple assault, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property, and third-degree cruelty to children (less than 18 years of age present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery).
•Natasha Lynn Humphrey, 36, 547 Casey’s Crossing, Winder — affray (fighting).
•Veronica Andriana Watkins, 24, 1051 Athens St., Jefferson — driving with a suspended or revoked license, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and misdemeanor failure to appear.
AUBURN
•Lisa Marie Derosa, 38, 271 East Wright St. 50, Winder — battery and simple assault.
•William Frederick Price, 31, 881 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem — felony theft by receiving stolen property; fleeing or attempting to elude police; giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement; felony probation violation; and insufficient use of turn signals.
BRASELTON
•Jane Maria Tramontana, 59, 2611 Creek Manor Dr., Waxhaw, North Carolina — battery and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
STATHAM
•Bobby Lewis Lester, 54, 544 North Peters St., Athens — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Bonnie Bleu Alexander, 29, 68 Dockside Dr., Statham — hold for other agency.
•Stephan Kentra Harris, 26, 2007 Kirkland Cir., Statham — misdemeanor probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Delany Eugene Vandyke, 49, 5188 Thompson Bridge Rd., Murrayville — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Michael Josiah Hunt, 40, 499 Baker Cir. NW, Atlanta — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Major Shane Rouse, 32, 268 Jefferson St., Statham — felony probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Brenda Kennedy Alley, 60, 1279 Bethlehem Rd., Statham — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Alicia Nichole Rouse, 32, 268 Jefferson St., Statham — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Alan Marshal Stone, 21, 46 Myrtle St., Gainesville — reckless driving, driving without a license and light-reducing material affixed to windshield.
•Craig Steven Adamo, 37, 2028 Hwy. 211 NE, Statham — sexual battery.
WINDER
•Reginald Leon Morrow, 50, 570 Duke Rd., Bethlehem — giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Wayne Allen Placek, 28, 1506 Box Cir., Winder — reckless conduct.
•Anthony Sheantal Bailey, 35, 930 Century Oaks Dr., Winder — battery, simple battery and simple assault.
•David Scott Clark Jr., 21, 15 Maddox Hill Rd., Jefferson — misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Laree Dixie Windsor, 45, 105 Duke St., Winder — maintaining a disorderly house.
•Terri Kim, 44, 105 Duke St. 34, Winder — maintaining a disorderly house.
•Dahmain Antron Wilburn, 28, 240 Dreamland Cir., Winder — aggravated assault, battery, false imprisonment, and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls.
•Travion Demario Butler, 31, 75 Marion Lay St. Apt. 2B, Winder — battery, two counts of felony probation violation and third-degree cruelty to children (less than 18 years of age present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery).
•Dontavius Jerrod Flanigan, 34, 230 Wood Ave., Winder — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and drugs to be kept in original container.
•Aaron Pierre Henry, 35, 136 Sentry Ct., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Craig Steven Granville, 61, homeless, Winder — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor marijuana possession, possession and use of drug-related objects, and criminal trespass.
•John Beaty Clark, 42, 381 Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances.
•Chelsea Lauren Fricks, 30, 4249 Holland Dr., Gainesville — giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
•Nathan Terry Couch, 38, 319 Rockwell Church Rd. NW, Winder — no insurance and violation of limited driving permit.
•Angela Denise Iler, 51, 316 Carter Rd. 53, Auburn — panhandling.
•Raul Ramos, 45, 2325 Cammie Wages Rd., Dacula — driving without a valid license and improper use of central turn lane.
•Alayah Jacque Smith, 20, 1620 Carriage Ct., Monroe — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Elijah Graham Donnelly, 19, 507 Harbins Ridge, Winder — reckless driving.
•Robert Hoyt King, 41, 23 Hosch Cir., Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Charlene Andrea Honea, 57, 927 City Pond Rd., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license and stopping on railroad tracks.
PROBATION/PAROLE
•Angela Swift Gross, 57, 387 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem — parole violation.
