The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments made the following arrests around the county Sept. 20-26.
BCSO
•Kevin Robert Allen, 41, Jefferson — aggravated assault and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Jose Luiz Alvarado, 23, Lilburn — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license, speeding in a construction zone and expired license plate.
•Brenda Ayers, 55, Lawrenceville — two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
•Jake O’Brien Bailey, 30, Winder — hold for other agency.
•Christina Marie Boggess, 35, Auburn — battery and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children.
•Kellie Renae Brothers, 41, Bogart — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Daniel Clayton Brown, 33, Winder — three counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Jose Cristian Calzonzi Romero, 21, Ellenwood — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe; hit and run – duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; driving without a valid license; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; and following too closely.
•Johnny Anthony Campbell, 56, Jefferson — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving and speeding in a construction zone.
•William Antonio Campos, 24, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving, speeding in a construction zone and consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area.
•Johnny Richard Carter, 49, Bethlehem — hold for other agency.
•Ana Marie Castrejon-Soares, 59, Winder — aggravated assault, reckless conduct, pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another, and simple assault.
•Vincent Frank Cephus II, 32, Snellville — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, hit and run with (non-serious) injury or damage, reckless driving, and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Keandra Danielle Cooper, 32, Athens — felony probation violation.
•Nicole Hope Cronic, 20, Bethlehem — driving under the influence of multiple substances; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age; driving without license on person; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; and headlight violation.
•Derek James Duden, 33, Bethlehem — simple battery.
•Michael Paul Dunson, 33, Jefferson — two felony counts of financial transaction card fraud and felony financial transaction card theft.
•Shea Michael Ethridge, 33, Winder — two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Steven Brandon Flores, 17, Winder — furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below the legal age and consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area.
•Michael Richie Freeman, 31, Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Timothy Shane Fulcher, 39, Auburn — possession of cocaine, felony tampering with evidence, possession and use of drug-related objects, and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Myles Cameron Grant, 29, Peachtree Corners — theft by taking.
•George Edward Greer, 41, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Larry Devin Hallman, 48, Macon — driving with a suspended or revoked license and no insurance.
•Thomas Dale Hargrove, 46, Statham — first-degree cruelty to children – deprivation of necessary sustenance, false imprisonment, two counts of battery and simple assault.
•Matthew Michael Hatcher, 37, Athens — felony probation violation.
•Edgar Hernandez Martinez, 40, Grayson — driving without a valid license and violation of Hands-free Georgia Act.
•Pedro Angel Hernandez-Chavez, 43, Tucker — child molestation.
•Michael Holiday Jr., 31, Statham — felony probation violation.
•Autumn Noel Iler, 20, Auburn — furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below the legal age and consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area.
•Murle Ivey, 59, Auburn — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Bryan Joseph Jackson, 21, Monroe — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
•Sarah Jasmin Jaffal, 19, Brookhaven — driving under the influence of multiple substances, reckless driving, misdemeanor marijuana possession and following too closely.
•Christopher Blake Johnson, 36, Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Thomas Conner Johnson, 29, Auburn — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug-related objects; operating an unregistered vehicle; and brake light violation.
•Michael William Layer III, 21, Bethlehem — felony criminal damage to property (private property).
•Mac Ethridge Lee, 47, Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Shannon Nicole Mcclary, 36, Gainesville — possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
•Angel Evaristo Mendez Juarez, 62, Asheboro, North Carolina — driving without a valid license and safety belt violation.
•Rebecca Jean Moore, 31, Danielsville — felony probation violation.
•Mason Scott Murrah, 23, Cumming — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Sammy Ray Parton Jr., 60, Auburn — criminal trespass.
•Solomon Drew Presley, 29, Buford — hit and run – duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Jose Guadalupe Rivera Escamilla, 31, Monroe — driving without a valid license.
•Avonte Eric Alexander Rogers, 18, Statham — affray (fighting) and disrupting public school.
•Taquaveon Antonio Sewell, 25, Winder — felony criminal damage to property (private property) and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
•Ashley Morgan Shaw, 38, Bethlehem — party to a crime and altered or improperly transferred license plate.
•Vanessa Ann Sims, 43, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and headlight violation.
•Taquavias Dontrea Smith, 32, Winder — four counts of felony probation violation.
•Kimberly Dawn Stephens, 37, Loganville — possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Martin Blake Still, 37, Winder — felony probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Robert S. Strong, 46, Sugar Hill — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; reckless driving; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; and taillight violation.
•Willie C. Tredwell, 70, Winder — felony criminal damage to property (private property).
•Jonathan Lamar Trotter, 32, Athens — felony probation violation.
•Andrew James Walkden, 44, Winder — two counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor marijuana possession, two counts of drugs to be kept in original container, two counts of open-container violation and expired license plate.
•Lenorris Reynard Wright, 33, Monroe — felony probation violation.
AUBURN
•Devon Andrew Bullard, 25, Winder — felony terroristic threats and acts.
•Kyle Dillon, 22, Auburn — aggravated assault, felony criminal damage to property (private property), battery and violation of family-violence order.
•Christopher Doyle Green, 37, Gainesville — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Terrence Anthony Hinds Jr., 28, Dacula — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute; open-container violation; and following too closely.
•Jesse Michael Masters, 38, Winder — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; and felony probation violation.
•Tera Pace Mejias, 43, Gatlinburg, Tennessee — possession of methamphetamine and loitering and prowling.
•Aaron Edwin Riley, 35, Winder — battery.
•April Dawn Stake, 29, Statham — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
STATHAM
•Shadondra Tenaka Carruth, 33, Statham — cruelty to children – intentionally allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery.
•Jeffery Ray Conner, 39, Winder — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and driving without a valid license.
•Devyn Darnell Dewberry, 26, Winder — theft by taking and misdemeanor probation violation.
•Bobby Thomas Knight, 27, Statham — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Jonathan Charles Lassiter, 31, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Javier Sanchez-Hernandez, 38, Bogart — driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Jackson Randall Scott, 23, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Kenneth Belton Teat, 36, Watkinsville — misdemeanor failure to appear.
WINDER
•Eddie Lee Cleveland, 35, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Crystal Jo Cook, 36, no address listed — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Alondre Faith Cooper, 23, Loganville — fleeing/attempting to elude police and speeding.
•Nathan Terry Couch, 38, Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Paulette Crenshaw, 39, Conyers — battery.
•Holly Charity Crotts, 44, Winder — felony criminal damage to property (private property), simple battery, criminal trespass – damage of $500 or less, simple assault, fleeing/attempting to elude police, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) and failure to obey a stop sign.
•Daniel Wayne Crowe, 54, Winder — giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Benny Lewis Delay Jr., 52, Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Jarrett Daniel Farmer, 28, Gainesville — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Kerwin Alexander Hobbs, 31, Winder — possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor marijuana possession, driving with a suspended or revoked license, speeding and no insurance.
•Lamont Detour Jackson, 46, Winder — refusal to leave premises when requested.
•Alfred A. Unray Johnson, 21, Winder — five felony counts of entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or a felony, theft by taking – articles from motor vehicle, and loitering and prowling.
•Kenneth Leon Padrick, 38, Bethlehem — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Zachary Leon Seber, 33, no address listed — felony third-degree forgery (amount of $1,500+ or possesses 10+ checks).
•Jeremy Anderson Thornton, 33, Winder — felony criminal damage to property (business) and simple assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.