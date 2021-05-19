The following incidents May 10-16 were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to.
•A Lawrenceville man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and failure to maintain a lane May 15 following a traffic stop at Atlanta Highway and Mount Moriah Road a little after 9 p.m. According to the incident report, the man had been seen by witnesses “driving all over the roadway” and ran off the roadway at Atlanta Highway and 7th Street before continuing on for a short time while the responding officer was initiating the traffic stop.
•An Auburn woman was arrested on active warrants out of Barrow and Franklin counties May 10 following a traffic stop at the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Main Street.
•A Conyers man was arrested for giving a false name and date of birth to law enforcement May 11 after a car he was a passenger in was stopped on Atlanta Highway for having a shattered windshield and the driver having no valid insurance.
•A Dacula man was arrested on a probation-violation warrant out of Barrow County May 14 after a vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped on Main Street due to having a brake light out.
•A man was issued a criminal-trespass warning at an Auburn Park Drive business May 15 following a dispute with the owner, during which the owner said the man, a customer of the store, was harassing and threatening him over his bike not being repaired.
•A Meansville man was arrested for driving with a suspended license May 16 following a traffic stop on Atlanta Highway.
