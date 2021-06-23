The following arrests around the county June 14-20 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•Devin Tyrie Moon, 28, 1852 Commons View Cir., Snellville — battery.
•Halle Kalil Burgess, 23, 513 King St. A, Monroe — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Lorenzo Stephenson, 60, 1096 Atlanta Hwy. NW, Winder — theft by taking, criminal trespass and driving without a valid license.
•Mariena Lafaye Alexander, 47, 1163 Pinebrooke Rd., Auburn — two counts of felony probation violation, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
•Katie Bradford Thacker, 46, 7133 Turner Lake Cir. SW, Covington — felony probation violation.
•Cedric Lee Dunn, 33, 3225 Matador Ct. 27, East Point — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Alexander David Stephens, 42, 316 Carter Rd. 103, Auburn — misdemeanor probation violation.
•James Clay Newman, 68, 1113 Hummingbird Way, Winder — second-degree criminal damage to property (business), expired license plate and no insurance.
•Jerry David Kellog, 57, 419 Blueberry Ct., Winder — third-degree arson.
•Brandon Stephen Williams, 30, 26 Huckleberry Ln., Winder — felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
•Enrique Galban Ibanez, 22, 798 Morris Ln., Winder — driving without a valid license and taillight violation.
•Peggy Lynn Haynes, 48, 141 Hubbard St., Monroe — driving under the influence of drugs, possession of cocaine, reckless driving and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Frances Lily Bradley, 58, 326 East Midland Ave., Winder — battery.
•Michael Corey Wehunt, 30, 619 Bridle Creek Rd., Bethlehem — aggravated battery and battery.
•Jacob Aaron Reese, 32, 2520 Hwy. 11, Monroe — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
•Briana Elizabeth Hall, 29, 2520 Hwy. 11, Monroe — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), driving with a suspended or revoked license, misdemeanor marijuana possession and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
•Richard Vaughn Vennie, 34, 234 Daley Ave., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Justin Tyler Marcott, 33, 340 Heatherwood Dr., Auburn — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Brittany M. Page, 31, 139 Northridge Dr., Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Matthew Dustin Wade, 35, 5342 Milieo Place SW, Lilburn — felony probation violation.
•Tamiesha Laprincess Wages, 25, 410 Arrowhatchee Dr., Winder — first-degree cruelty to children – deprivation of necessary sustenance.
•Shawn Dylan Wages, 26, 410 Arrowhatchee Dr., Winder — first-degree cruelty to children – deprivation of necessary sustenance.
•Seth Lee Cropper, 37, 512 Quail Rd. Trail, Auburn — driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and no insurance.
•Eric Shane Robinson, 31, 412 Riley St., Andersonville, South Carolina — felony terroristic threats and acts and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
•Thomas Dupree, 32, 155 Arnold Rd. SE, Statham — theft by taking and loitering and prowling.
•Joshua Reuel Thompson, 28, 155 Bernice Dr., Bogart — two counts of felony probation violation, two counts of misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property and misdemeanor theft by deception.
•Thomas Jay Brookman, 25, 34 Creek Ridge, Winterville — two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Jordan Kreon Bell, 24, unknown address, Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Hollie Anecscea Dubnik, 31, 3535 Thompson Bend, Gainesville — possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and reckless conduct.
•Jaclyn Marie Bagley, 38, 3138 Roberts Rd., Duluth — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Nancy Vang, 39, 835 Walton Rd., Monroe — driving under the influence of drugs.
•Aaron Norman, 39, 2340 Muskogee Ln., Braselton — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Jessica Jillian Ogburn, 37, 1039, Boss Hardy Rd., Auburn — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and improper stopping/standing/parking on roadway.
•Shawna Sue Nichols, 40, 137 Meadowlake Dr., Lexington — misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property.
•Scott David Talisman, 37, 1006 Creekside Place, Oakwood — possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and headlight violation.
•Timothy Lee Mize, 48, 212 Nunnally Rd., Winder — felony probation violation and possession of methamphetamine.
•Nakia Vaughn Chester, 38, 750 Than Skinner Rd., Winder — felony probation violation.
•William Bays Walkden, 47, 121 Ashwood Dr., Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Nathaly Sanchez, 32, 879 Kendall Park Dr., Winder — battery and two counts of cruelty to children (intentionally allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery.
•Antonio Marzell Nelson, 46, 1151 Chapel Estates Way, Dacula — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); improper stopping/standing/parking on roadway; driver must move over for emergency vehicles; improper backing; pedestrian violation and speed less than minimum/impeding flow of traffic.
•Johnathan Henley Daughtery, 32, 2152 Bold Springs Rd. NW, Monroe — felony probation violation.
•Keith Allen McCannon, 40, 49 May Pop Dr., Winterville — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, hold for other agency and no insurance.
•Aldricus Bernard Fleming, 34, 385 Linda Ave., Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), reckless driving, speeding in a construction zone, possession of more than one valid driver’s license and no insurance.
•Stacey Ray Ferguson, 56, 1030 Garrett Rd., Statham — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Wesley Eugene Martin, 40, 838 Arch Tanner Rd., Bethlehem — driving with a suspended or revoked license, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and speeding.
•Brandon Luvannick Jones, 36, 1061 Navajo Trail, Monroe — felony theft by shoplifting.
•Marco Antonion Molina, 79, 1366 Biedermeier Rd., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), reckless driving, improper backing and open-container violation.
•Thomas Hayden Peck, 20, 7514 Brookstone Cir., Flowery Branch — driving under the influence of alcohol (under age 21); felony tampering with evidence; unlawful to possess, display or use any fraudulent or altered identification documents; unlawful to come inside guardlines to deliver to inmate a controlled substance, dangerous drug or marijuana; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below the legal age; misdemeanor marijuana possession; reckless driving; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; and taillight violation.
•Alfredo Sesmas, 22, 321 Simeon Rd., Statham — driving without a valid license.
•Keyanna Jenika Ball, 38, 4081 Wrexham Dr., Snellville — possession of cocaine; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; and speeding.
•Jasmine Irene McIntyre, 32, 685 Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem — battery, felony probation violation, parole violation, criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
AUBURN
•Ashley Lance Givens, 19, 373 Old Freeman Mill Rd., Dacula — hold for other agency.
•Tony Allen Whitener, 55, 125 Springbrook Dr., Auburn — two counts of battery and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls.
•Parker Blair Lindsey, 38, 316 Timberridge Ln., Auburn — disorderly conduct and simple assault.
STATHAM
•Eric M. Mengarelli, 22, 772 Hwy. 211 NW 8, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Toroy Leroy Appleby, 45, 1020 College Ave. Apt. 1, Athens — misdemeanor failure to appear.
WINDER
•Amber Nicole Hopkins, 24, 90 Betts St., Winder — possession and use of drug-related objects and contempt of Superior Court.
•Jacob O’Neal Lewis, 30, 304 Meadow Ln., Auburn — possession and use of drug-related objects, driving with a suspended or revoked license, violation of family-violence order, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle, and no insurance.
•Destiny Anastasia Fisher, 17, 258 James Albert Johnson Ave. 2B, Winder — battery, simple battery and simple assault.
•Amanda Leeann Beavers, 26, 2821 Caboose Ct., Greensboro — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, drugs to be kept in original container, and giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
•Joe Randy Brown, 64, 19 Richardson St., Winder — misdemeanor theft of lost or mislaid property.
•Aileen Villalta, 25, 127 Lily Dr., Winder — public drunkenness and pedestrian violation.
•Ian Jairo Monsalve, 20, 1378 Perkins Rd., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•David Lamar Lynn, 41, 647 Thompson Mill Rd., Braselton — possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, parole violation, and giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
•Edwin Everardo Castillo, 29, 427 Miles Patrick Rd., Winder — sexual battery and unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance.
•Robert Lewis Taylor, 61, 409 Settlement Rd., Commerce — driving with a suspended or revoked license and expired license plate.
•Dakota James Wood, 21, 64 West Williams St., Winder — criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Gary Butler, 59, 128 East Kimball St., Winder — public drunkenness.
•Selena Marie Churchwell, 53, 2788 William Cir., Dacula — driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to obey a traffic-control device.
•Hugo C. Frias, 41, 115 Northridge Dr., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
GSP
•Santiago Carrera-Flores, 34, 724 Seasons Pkwy., Norcross — speeding and driving without a valid license.
•Jaymes Edward Jackson, 23, 4080 Countryside Way, Snellville — driving without a valid license, speeding, adult seat belt violation and violation of the Hands-free Georgia Act.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Cristina Floyd, 42, 8136 Capes Dr. NW, Covington.
•Crystal Elaine Prescott, 38, 1137 Springhill Church Rd., Blythe.
•Jesse Garrett Shirley, 29, 645 Cnee Ct., Winder — hold for other agency.
