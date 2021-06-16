The following arrests around the county June 7-13 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•Yaqueli L. Renoj, 30, 1177 Pinebrooke Rd., Auburn — battery, criminal damage to property (private property) and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children (less than 18 years of age present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery).
•Hayly Marie Spence, 17, 350 Cambridge Way, Covington — driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and defective tires.
•Nina Ashley Nicole Moon, 33, 186 Dreamland Cir., Winder — driving under the influence of multiple substances, reckless driving and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Brandy Michelle McGaughey, 39, 2121 Brooks Rd., Dacula — felony probation violation.
•Timothy Kenneth Durand Sr., 41, 767 Timber Ridge Dr., Athens — felony probation violation.
•Samantha Lee Perdomo, 21, 5455 North Hillbrooke Trace, Johns Creek — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), misdemeanor tampering with evidence and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Dominique Paris Alicea, 22, 373 Carriage Trace, Roswell — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), misdemeanor tampering with evidence, speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
•Maranda Taylor Bell, 26, 2006 Northlake Pkwy. Apt. 1, Tucker — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; driving on the wrong side of the road and open-container violation.
•Kaylee Grace Wanner, 18, 32 Red Bud Rd., Jefferson — simple battery.
•Kristina Renae Henderson, 32, 180 Freeman Cir., Athens — giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
•Bobby Gene McDaniel, 58, 277 Dan Waters Rd., Commerce — felony probation violation.
•Johnny Lee Green, 59, 933 Mulberry Cir., Winder — two counts of battery.
•Steven Anthony McDaniel, 41, 277 D. Water Rd., Commerce — felony probation violation.
•Christopher Scott Mosley, 34, 529 Baggett St., Lawrenceville — felony probation violation.
•Phillip Alexandar Reynolds, 33, 821 Will Maynard Rd., Winder — manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; and child-support violation.
•Michael Paul Pesaresi, 29, 1 Highland St., Gainesville — felony probation violation.
•Shawn L. Slayton, 39, 263 Glen Ave., Winder — child-support violation.
•Branden Tyler Finn, 29, 272 Sunset Dr., Stephens — two counts of felony probation violation, misdemeanor probation violation, and giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
•Javier I. Restrepo, 56, 1080 Bethlehem Church Rd., Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
•Journey Catherine Mosley, 31, 2090 Castle Royale Dr., Lawrenceville — possession of methamphetamine.
•Jared Benjamin Kemen, 38, 2625 Waters Edge Dr., Gainesville — felony probation violation.
•Reginald Anthony Williams, 36, 2102 Wildwood Dr., Gainesville — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Scott Albert Farr, 27, 536 Hilldale Dr., Winder — child-support violation.
•Michael Kenneth Walters, 62, 584 Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
•Christy Lynn Carter, 46, 271 East Wright St., Winder — misdemeanor theft of lost or mislaid property.
•Tahmair Kyree Johnson, 19, 1525 Farmington Way 915, Winder — felony probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Jason Winford Hart, 41, 6553 Hwy. 81, Loganville — driving under the influence of drugs, two counts of DUI (endangering a child under 14 years of age), possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, driving with a suspended or revoked license, reckless driving, and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•John Joseph Morrison, 36, 376 Honeysuckle Trail, Winder — aggravated battery.
•Raquis Dacosta Mincey, 22, 1616 Highland Creek Dr., Monroe — misdemeanor marijuana possession and improper passing in a no-passing zone.
•Kimberly Elaine Griffin, 31, 566 Mason Rd., Blairsville — hold for other agency.
•Ty-Lik Lemont Bryant, 30, 140 Harrison Cir., Covington — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and open-container violation.
•Calvin Kareem Jennings, 34, 701 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem — aggravated assault.
•William Ronald Wilder, 47, 565 Peters St., Statham — possession of methamphetamine, felony probation violation, fleeing/attempting to elude police, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving with a suspended or revoked license, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping, failure to yield when entering, crossing roadway, and improper passing.
•Kelly Marie Lewis, 38, 30 Sanders Dr., Hartwell — two counts of possession of methamphetamine; two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; two counts of crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs; and two counts of windshield/other window violations.
•John Adama Bateman, 28, 1007 Saddle Hill, Marietta — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and open-container violation.
•Flavius Ruben Fisteag, 22, 4250 Mulberry Ridge Ln., Hoschton — disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Maris Quinn Frommer, 24, 222 Rising Star Rd., Fayetteville — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane and speeding in a construction zone.
AUBURN
•Porsha Brenae Fisher, 405 Cedar Valley Trail E., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; concealing the identity of a vehicle; driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle; failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and no insurance.
STATHAM
•Robert Eugene Carter, 71, 455 Akins Rd., Statham — three counts of aggravated child molestation, three counts of child molestation, three counts of sexual battery against a child under 16, two counts of false imprisonment and three counts of first-degree cruelty to children – deprivation of necessary sustenance.
•Jammey Johnathan Hoefle, 44, 216 Jefferson St., Statham — simple battery.
WINDER
•Ashley Nicole Powell, 33, 411 Plaza Dr. Apt. D, Monroe — failure to appear.
•Sabra Marcia Oliver, 52, 200 London Derry Ln., Darby, Pennsylvania — driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding.
•Kenneth Rondrecous Jackson, 31, 479 Gainesville Hwy., Winder — battery, simple battery, and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls.
•Lamontae Kemon Evans, 24, 2005 South Main St. 100, Madison — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Darryl Harrison Long, 61, 2405 Peace Cir., Statham — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Yolanda Louise Hammond, 48, 301 Russell Cemetery Rd., Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Francesca Dominique Watson, 32, 46 Amherst Dr., Winder — battery, criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property and third-degree cruelty to children (less than 18 years of age present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery.
•Bradley Dewayne Church, 28, 197 James St., Winder — armed robbery.
•Luis E. Carbajal, 25, 156 Storey Porter Rd., Jefferson — armed robbery.
•Royce Tyrone Slayton, 63, 133 Wood Ave., Winder — misdemeanor pandering.
•Keshun Marquise Evans, 22, 230 Wood Ave. Apt. A, Winder — giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Georgeio Dequeze Billings, 31, 42 Lee St. 5, Winder — four counts of felony probation violation.
•Quin Timothy Finch, 33, 418 Harpy Eagle Dr., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license; public drunkenness, hit and run – duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and improper backing.
•Holly Charity Crotts, 44, 1506 Farmington Way 313, Winder — two counts of family-violence order violation and open-container violation.
•Anthony Clay Nolen, 25, 315 Louis Rd., Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
PROBATION/PAROLE
•Donald Sneathen, 47, 3656 North Kimberly Dr., Atlanta — parole violation.
