The following arrests around the county Nov. 29 through Dec. 5 were reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments.
BCSO
•Jean Carlos Ayala-Vazquez, 40, Winder — criminal trespass.
•Sabrina Suyin Bello Rosas, 39, Bethlehem — second-degree criminal damage to property (private property) and simple battery.
•Bobby Bowles Jr., 40, Bethlehem — battery and third-degree cruelty to children – less than 18 years of age present/hears act of forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery.
•Michelle Elizabeth Bridges, 37, Macon — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Jasmine Nicole Burton, 34, Flowery Branch — driving under the influence of drugs, DUI – endangering a child under 14 years of age and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Marcus James Cartmell, 56, Dacula — driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving and following too closely.
•Jeremy Kyle Cooper, 25, Winder — felony theft by receiving stolen property; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; driving without license on person; and brake light violation.
•Joshua Preston Craft, 37, Bethlehem — reckless driving; fleeing/attempting to elude police; giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; driving with a suspended or revoked license; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; concealing the identity of a vehicle; improper use of central left turn lane; adult seat belt violation; and no insurance.
•Kerry Levoy Crowe, 45, Auburn — battery.
•Savior Doe, 20, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Casey Deanna George, 24, Eatonton — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Sanition Raymond Hall, 28, Athens — purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; driving under the influence of drugs; reckless driving; speeding in a construction zone; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; and driving without a valid license.
•Katelyn Gail Hendricks, 33, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Brandon Wayne Herndon, 28, Social Circle — armed robbery; aggravated assault; false imprisonment; battery; two counts of identity theft fraud when using/possession identifying information concerning a person; six counts of financial transaction card theft; and parole violation.
•Jason Martin Hibbert, 35, Monroe — simple assault and criminal trespass.
•Lawrence Edward Huff, 34, Statham — driving under the influence of multiple substances; reckless driving; driving with a suspended or revoked license; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Hassan Ali Isong, 26, Bethlehem — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Alicia Jackson, 20, Commerce — speeding in a construction zone and hold for other agency.
•John L. Jenkins, 55, Ellenwood — two counts of fourth-degree forgery (less than $1,500 or less than 10 checks).
•Tyson Cordirious Johnson, 35, Winder — driving without a valid license and expired license plate.
•Elizabeth Carol Jones, 46, Lilburn — driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Ronnie Klayton Jordan, 41, Athens — driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, misdemeanor marijuana possession and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Kevin Scott King, 35, Loganville — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Olivia Anne Knight, 18, Savannah — driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
•Janeth L. Kuri, 38, Winder — battery.
•Athena Raquel Landon, 18, Milton — misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Cameron Alexander Lemons, 28, Atlanta — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe; reckless driving; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); driving with a suspended or revoked license; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Jose Felix Lira-Rubiales, 44, Conyers — driving without a valid license and following too closely.
•Deborah Lumpkin, 61, Watkinsville — possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, and drugs to be kept in original container.
•Timothy Albert McGovern, 55, Bethlehem — battery.
•Brian Miranda, 17, Dacula — contributing to the delinquency of a minor and interference with custody.
•John Tyler Mitchell, 33, Bethlehem — hold for other agency.
•Katherine Faine Mitchell, 24, Watkinsville — two counts of third-degree forgery (amount of $1,500 or more or possesses 10 or more checks).
•James Clayton Newman Jr., 68, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving, consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area, expired license plate and no insurance.
•Janet Rebecca Payton, 59, Auburn — misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•April Christine Poore, 31, Winder — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of methamphetamine; and misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property.
•Darlene Angela Powell, 44, Buford — felony probation violation.
•Melchor Zaragoza Rodriguez, 40, Athens — driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and improper lane change.
•Antonio Rosillo, 34, Winder — aggravated assault, battery, simple battery and reckless conduct.
•Amy Dianne Rowell, 45, Winder — driving under the influence of multiple substances, serious injury by vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the road and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Faber Claver Russell Jr., 31, Duluth — felony probation violation.
•Karen Jean Shepard, 57, Winder — second-degree criminal damage to property.
•Asa Ra’shaud Smith IV, 26, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe, reckless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage, driving without license on person, and new resident has 30 days to obtain Georgia license.
•Louis Studdard, 51, Monroe — hold for other agency.
•Alexis Fabian Trujillo, 19, Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe; reckless driving; hit and run – duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; taillight violation; failure to register a vehicle or trailer; and no insurance.
•Robert William Watkins, 51, Winder — incest.
•Sean Tremell White, 28, Winder — possession of methamphetamine and giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Alexander Neng Xiong, 33, Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
AUBURN
•Timothy Lee Mize, 49, Winder — possession of methamphetamine.
•Talisa Scott, 41, Auburn — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (felony), felony criminal damage to property (private property), two misdemeanor counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, misdemeanor interference with government property, reckless conduct and disorderly conduct.
•Jordan Ryan Whitley, 34, Auburn — fugitive from justice.
BRASELTON
•Steven Eugene Gartner, 53, Danielsville — giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
STATHAM
•Dennis Lamar Miller, 45, Winder — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•William Lee Mooney, 37, Winder — knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and lane direction signal violation.
WINDER
•Shawn Tyson Harbin, 49, Dawsonville — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Johnson Ly, 34, Sacramento, California — possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Javonte Dequez Milsap, 20, Bethlehem — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Robert Raye, 37, Winder — battery.
•Breani Patrice Roya, 19, Winder — felony failure to appear.
•Benjamin Jeffery Seiser, 30, Winder — aggravated assault, false imprisonment, simple battery and reckless conduct.
•William Daniel Siegfried, 63, Winder — hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident and failure to obey a traffic-control device.
•Royce Tyrone Slayton, 63, Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Latonya Tanisha Smith, 37, Winder — two counts of felony probation violation and giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Andrea Danielle West, 44, Winder — misdemeanor failure to appear.
•Jenny Xiong, 27, Morganton, North Carolina — misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor marijuana possession, concealing the identity of a vehicle and no insurance.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Randi Lonon Perez, 36, Good Hope.
