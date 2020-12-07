On Dec. 2, Barrow County Emergency Services said goodbye to an employee who has been with the county for more than 30 years, as Fire Medic Mark Mann retired from the department.
“Mark has been with Barrow County for a lot of years and has helped shape the emergency medical services that this county offers,” BCES chief Alan Shuman said. “He will be greatly missed by us as he moves on to another chapter in his life.”
Mann started his career in emergency medical services (EMS) in 1984 and joined Barrow County in 1989, when EMS was a separate department. Mark worked his way up with Barrow County EMS, to shift supervisor with the department prior to it merging with the Fire Department. Mark earned the respect of his co-workers as both a paramedic and a supervisor.
“I have had the privilege of seeing many enhancements in the field of EMS,” Mann said. “From the utilization of new equipment and the use of certain drugs to treat our patients, we have continued to better serve the citizens we care for. One of the best improvements was the utilization of standard protocols so that all patients received the same treatments no matter who the paramedic is.”
Mann’s skills as a paramedic made him not only valuable for patient care, but also as a mentor to many new personnel as they started their careers. He was described by co-workers as someone expected one to learn and do their job and had no problem telling them ways to improve.
“There is no way to know just how many lives Mark’s life has changed and how many lives he has saved and helped on the road to medical recovery,” officials said in a BCES news release.
Throughout his career at Barrow County, Mann was recognized by his peers as one of the best paramedics around. This resulted in several awards earned, including being again recognized as the Paramedic of the Year at the department’s awards dinner in January. Mann also heard from many co-workers, what is considered one of the highest compliments you can hear: “If anyone I love is having a medical emergency I would want Mark to be the paramedic that responds.”
“Mark has been an asset to Barrow County for over 30 years and will be missed as he moves to another chapter in his life,” Shuman said. “He will be missed for many reasons including his skills as a paramedic, and his incredible bed side manner. The other area where Mark is known throughout the department is his great cooking. I know many crews have worked with Mark and will miss both aspects of him.”
“As I leave Barrow County Emergency Services I know I will miss the men and women I have worked with for all these years,” Mann said. “Some of the highest trained and most dedicated individuals have worked here over the years. For those that are still actively serving I wish you all good luck. Please continue to work hard and don’t become stagnant in your career. Continue to have passion for caring for your patients, continue learning and enhancing your skills and realize when that starts to go away, it is time to move on from this field.”
