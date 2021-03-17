The following incidents were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to March 4-10.
•A male suspect, who identified himself as “Fernando Salazar,” attempted to steal nearly $2,000 from a restaurant on East May Street after he called and told an employee that the restaurant “owed” $1,900 and that its produce shipment would not be delivered until payment was made. An employee sent $1,550 to two different names through apps and then attempted to send $400 more before she realized it was a scam, according to the incident report.
•A Winder woman was arrested for theft by taking March 10 for stealing her boyfriend’s cellphone.
•A Winder woman was arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession of a drug-related object March 9 at an East Athens residence. The woman had signed an agreement for random searches and not possessing anything illegal in order to stay at the residence.
•A Winder man was arrested March 9 for driving without a license after he was stopped on West May Street near Polite Road for having a non-functioning brake light.
•An arrest warrant for theft by shoplifting was issued for a Winder man March 9 after he was seen on surveillance footage stealing 13 packs of steak, valued at $175, from Quality Foods on North Broad Street. The man was later spotted walking with the steaks on North Broad Street.
•A teacher at Winder-Barrow High School reported March 8 that someone had stolen the catalytic converter off her car while it was parked that day in the First Christian Church parking lot across the street from the school on North 5th Avenue.
•A Statham woman was arrested for probation violation warrants and possession of drug-related objects March 8 after an off-duty Statham police officer spotted her at a gas station on South Broad Street.
•A man reported March 8 that someone had stolen his black utility trailer sometime between noon and 5 p.m. March 6 while it was parked at AllTemp Heating and Air Conditioning on West Candler Street.
•A woman at a Sentry Court residence reported March 8 that an unknown suspect, believed to be a white male, tried to break into the house through her bedroom window around 6:45 a.m. that morning.
•A Winder man was arrested on an outstanding local warrant March 8 after the mother of his child reported that he was at the residence.
•A woman reported that she was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Lee and Lanthier streets around 11:30 p.m. March 7 while she was walking home. The black passenger vehicle left the scene without stopping. Pieces from a side mirror with a Honda logo were found nearby. The woman was hit in the left hip and had minor injuries.
•Four people — three women and one man were issued citations for disorderly conduct March 7 after a dispute at apartments on Dogwood Drive. The dispute started when a couple in an upstairs apartment were making “loud, banging noises” and a woman in the apartment below banged on her ceiling with a broom in an attempt to get their attention. The couple then came downstairs and banged repeatedly on the door, yelled and cussed loudly, leading to punches being thrown.
•A man at a Horton Street residence reported that his firearm had been stolen from his vehicle March 6 while he was visiting family members.
•A woman reported March 6 that her firearm had been stolen from a Maynard Street residence.
•A woman at a West Oak Street residence reported that the catalytic converter had been stolen off her car early morning March 6. She believed the theft occurred around 6 a.m.
•A Winder woman was arrested on a probation violation warrant and for driving with a suspended license March 5 after she was involved in a vehicle accident at Krystal on Monroe Highway.
•A woman reported financial transaction card fraud March 5 after she gave a man her card and information to buy cigarettes from Citgo on North Broad Street. The Black male suspect withdrew $200 from an ATM at the store before returning the card to her.
•An Auburn woman was arrested for felony theft by receiving stolen property March 5 after she was stopped in a stolen vehicle in the area of Capitol Avenue and Williamson Street.
•A Winder man was arrested for willful obstruction of law enforcement March 5 for refusing to provide his identifying information after he was stopped on Capitol Avenue near Griffith Street for holding a cellphone in his hand while driving.
•A Winder man was arrested for simple battery, simple assault and criminal trespass March 4 following a domestic dispute at a West Oak Street residence.
•A Winder man and Braselton man were arrested March 4 and charged with public drunkenness, misdemeanor marijuana possession and urban camping after they were spotted in the woods behind the Barrow County School System central office on West Athens Street. The Winder man was also cited for drug-related objects.
•A Winder man was arrested for simple assault March 4 following a domestic dispute at a Township Drive residence.
•Arrest warrants for theft by taking and financial transaction card fraud were issued for a Forsyth man March 4 after he stole another man’s debit card at an East Wright Street residence.
