The following incidents July 29 through Aug. 3 were among those that the Winder Police Department responded to.
•Police responded just after 8:45 p.m. Aug. 1 to a Gordon Court residence, where a man said he accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning his gun. Family members helped apply pressure to his wound until first responders arrived, and he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
•A Lawrenceville woman was arrested for violating a limited driving permit Aug. 3 after she was stopped in the area of South Broad and Lee streets for failure to maintain a lane.
•A Winder man was arrested for simple battery at a Turtle Creek Drive residence Aug. 2 after he hit his roommate in the head during an argument over urine on their bathroom floor. The roommate hit him as well to get out of the bathroom when he blocked his path, according to the incident report.
•A woman reported Aug. 2 that her wallet had been stolen from Winder Coin Laundromat on West May Street July 31. She said she searched for it before reporting it stolen. She said the wallet had $70 cash in it.
•A man at an Atlanta Avenue residence reported Aug. 1 that someone had stolen the catalytic converter off his truck, broken the lock to his toolbox in the bed of the truck and taken approximately $250 worth of miscellaneous tools. He said the crime occurred sometime between 2 p.m. July 31 and 10:30 a.m. Aug. 1.
•A couple reported Aug. 1 that they had been scammed by a man claiming to be a landlord for an Embassy Walk residence. They said paid the man $1,375 in rent and security-deposit money and signed what they thought was a lease agreement. They had exchanged emails and the texts with the man, who went by the name Sean Tyrese, with a Louisiana address, but had never met him.
•A Winder woman was arrested for disorderly conduct July 31 following a dispute at a Melrose Street residence, where she was yelling and cussing at her neighbor for putting bird feeders on “her side” of the yard. Police arrested the woman after she refused commands to stop yelling and shouting.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving a motorcycle without a license July 31 after he was stopped on North Broad Street for passing a car in a no-passing zone.
•A Winder woman was arrested on local warrants July 31 after she was spotted by a police officer on Osborne Street and detained because she matched the description of a woman involved in a reported disturbance in the area.
•A Winder woman was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs July 31 following a traffic stop. Dispatchers advised police to be on the lookout after she was reported to be driving erratically on State Route 81 northbound and almost causing a head-on collision. Officers spotted the vehicle on East May Street and the woman eventually pulled over into the parking lot of Anytime Fitness.
•A woman at a Marion Lay Street residence reported July 31 that she had found bullets and a license plate in her outdoor trash can. The license plate returned to a Winder man who told police his son had purchased the vehicle. Family members told police they were not sure of his whereabouts.
•A Winder man was arrested for simple battery July 30 following a dispute at a Hill Street residence, during which he picked his stepdaughter up off a couch and pushed her out of the house because he did not want her there. The woman said she had come to see her daughter, but the stepfather said he and his wife had custody of all the children at the residence and that she “had no right to be there,” according to the incident report.
•A homeless man was arrested on a local warrant after he was spotted by police sitting on a sidewalk on North Broad Street.
•A Winder man was arrested July 30 for failing to pay a ticket in Auburn after he was spotted at his Sutherland Drive residence. The man was transferred to the custody of Auburn police and he said he would pay the fine.
•A Good Hope man was arrested on warrants out of Walton County July 30 after he was stopped in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East New Street for an expired license plate.
•A 17-year-old Auburn male was arrested for misdemeanor stalking July 30 after reportedly following his ex-girlfriend around downtown Winder while they were in separate vehicles. She said that he followed her into the drive-thru of McDonald’s on North Broad Street, reversed at a high rate of speed right next to the vehicle at one point and followed so close behind the vehicle at one point that she could not see his headlights. The man was detained after being stopped by a Barrow County sheriff’s deputy for an unrelated traffic offense at the intersection of Brown’s Bridge and Kilcrease roads.
•A woman with a Newnan address was arrested for loitering and prowling July 29 after she was reported to be in the BB&T bank parking lot on South Broad Street late at night and was said to have been trying to get inside a vehicle “for the last two hours.” She told police she was participating in a “game” where the winner who got inside the vehicle would win it. The vehicle was believed to have been possibly stolen from Akins Ford.
•A Lawrenceville man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol – less safe July 29 after a traffic accident with no injuries in the area of West Athens and Horton streets. According to witnesses, the man rear-ended another vehicle at the intersection of the two streets and had weaving within his lane prior to the accident.
•A 17-year-old Winder female was arrested for simple battery and reckless conduct July 29 following a domestic dispute at a Natchez Circle residence. She had reportedly thrown numerous items around the house during an argument with her mother and at one point hit her in the stomach with a soda bottle that she had slung off a counter.
•Arrest warrants were issued July 30 for a Winder man for robbery (by intimidation), false imprisonment and simple assault three days after he pulled in behind an employee of Dairy Queen who was leaving work and told her she could not leave if she did not give him gas money. She gave him $5 before he left. The man’s truck was seen on surveillance footage at the Circle K gas station next door. Police responded to the man’s residence and he confirmed that he had pulled in behind the employee. When questioned by police, he said he “did not know” if he had scared her but admitted that he would have been scared if someone had done it to him.
•A Winder woman was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and DUI – endangering a child under 14 years of age July 29 after she was involved in a traffic accident in the parking lot of Walgreens on East May Street. She said she had drank cough syrup about four hours earlier and eventually admitted to taking two Xanax pills that day.
