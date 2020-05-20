The following incidents were among those the Winder Police Department recently responded to:
•A Lawrenceville man was arrested for public drunkenness after he was found lying on the ground and clutching the Betts Street/Athens Street sign.
•A Winder man was cited for urban camping after he was found sleeping under the underpass on North Center Street. He said he had nowhere to stay and had been sleeping there for three months. The man had been arrested for loitering and prowling and urban camping the previous day.
•A homeless man was arrested on Monroe Highway for giving a false name to law enforcement.
•Two Winder women and a Winder man were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession and use of drug-related objects following a traffic stop at McDonald’s on North Broad Street.
•A Decatur man was cited for possession of a drug-related object after he was reported going door-to-door in the area of Griffith Street and asking for money. He was transported to a hospital after he complained of “hurting all over” and being malnourished.
•A Commerce man in charge of a job site at Highway 211 NW and Anita Drive admitted to tampering with a city fire hydrant.
